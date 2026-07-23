Free agency day arrives for several wrestlers released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers are free agents after their noncompete agreements in their WWE contracts expired.

-Aleister Black

-Bo Dallas

-Nikki Cross

-Santos Escobar

-Joe Gacy

-Dexter Lumis

-Erick Rowan

-Chris Sabin

-Kairi Sane

-Alex Shelley

-Zoey Stark

-Zelina Vega

Powell’s POV: Sabin and Shelley released a recent video on their MCMG YouTube Channel. Lumis appears to be using his real name, Samuel Shaw. Gacy is going by the name Joseph Sawyer. Escobar is appearing as El Hijo del Fantasma this weekend at the San Diego Comic Con. Stark changed her name to Zoey Serrano. Vega is going by Xelina. Rowan previously worked as Erick Redbeard outside WWE.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)