Worlds Collide with WWE and AAA wrestlers running against AEW All Out, 14 total live event dates announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce 14 new live event dates.
July 16, 2026 – WWE today announced 14 new fall dates across the United States, including Raw, SmackDown and Worlds Collide, a live event set to include WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Superstars. Tickets for each event will go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10am local.
Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting on July 23. Tickets and event information can be found at WWE.com/Events.
|Friday, September 18
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|Hilliard Center
|SmackDown
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, September 21
|San Antonio, Texas
|Frost Bank Center
|Raw
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, September 25
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|SmackDown
|Ticketmaster
|Saturday, September 26
|Chicago, Illinois
|Allstate Arena
|Worlds Collide
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, September 28
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|Fiserv Forum
|Raw
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, October 2
|Denver, Colorado
|Ball Arena
|SmackDown
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, October 5
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Enterprise Center
|Raw
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, October 9
|Lafayette, Louisiana
|CAJUNDOME
|SmackDown
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, October 12
|Bossier City, Louisiana
|Brookshire Grocery Arena
|Raw
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, October 16
|Sacramento, California
|Golden 1 Center
|SmackDown
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, October 19
|San Diego, California
|Pechanga Arena
|Raw
|AXS
|Monday, October 26
|Fresno, California
|Save Mart Center
|Raw
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, October 30
|Charleston, West Virginia
|Charleston Coliseum
|SmackDown
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, November 2
|Brooklyn, New York
|Barclays Center
|Raw
|Ticketmaster
Powell’s POV: No specifics have been announced regarding the Worlds Collide show beyond the fact that WWE and AAA talent will appear. So while it’s unclear whether this will be a televised event, it’s worth noting that the show will be held on the same day and in the same city as the AEW All Out pay-per-view.
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