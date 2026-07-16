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Worlds Collide with WWE and AAA wrestlers running against AEW All Out, 14 total live event dates announced

July 16, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce 14 new live event dates.

July 16, 2026 – WWE today announced 14 new fall dates across the United States, including Raw, SmackDown and Worlds Collide, a live event set to include WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Superstars. Tickets for each event will go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10am local.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting on July 23. Tickets and event information can be found at WWE.com/Events.

Friday, September 18 Corpus Christi, Texas Hilliard Center SmackDown Ticketmaster
Monday, September 21 San Antonio, Texas Frost Bank Center Raw Ticketmaster
Friday, September 25 Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse SmackDown Ticketmaster
Saturday, September 26 Chicago, Illinois Allstate Arena Worlds Collide Ticketmaster
Monday, September 28 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum Raw Ticketmaster
Friday, October 2 Denver, Colorado Ball Arena SmackDown Ticketmaster
Monday, October 5 St. Louis, Missouri Enterprise Center Raw Ticketmaster
Friday, October 9 Lafayette, Louisiana CAJUNDOME SmackDown Ticketmaster
Monday, October 12 Bossier City, Louisiana Brookshire Grocery Arena Raw Ticketmaster
Friday, October 16 Sacramento, California Golden 1 Center SmackDown Ticketmaster
Monday, October 19 San Diego, California Pechanga Arena Raw AXS
Monday, October 26 Fresno, California Save Mart Center Raw Ticketmaster
Friday, October 30 Charleston, West Virginia Charleston Coliseum SmackDown Ticketmaster
Monday, November 2 Brooklyn, New York Barclays Center Raw Ticketmaster

Powell’s POV: No specifics have been announced regarding the Worlds Collide show beyond the fact that WWE and AAA talent will appear. So while it’s unclear whether this will be a televised event, it’s worth noting that the show will be held on the same day and in the same city as the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

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