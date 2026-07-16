TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match, Knockouts TV Title tournament matches

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner for the X Division Title

-Moose vs. AJ Francis

-Rosemary vs. M by Elegance in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Harley Hudson vs. Thea Hail in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Bear Bronson vs. Ricky Sosa

-TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth appears

-Mustafa Ali addresses the state of the Order 4 faction

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 1-2 in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. I’m filling in for John Moore this week, and my Impact reviews will be available shortly after the show airs. My TNA Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).