ROH on HonorClub lineup: Title matches featured on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Lio Rush vs. Lee Johnson for the ROH TV Title

-“El Sky Team” Místico and Mascara Dorada vs. “Los Hermanos Chavez ” Ángel de Oro and Niebla Roja for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The majority of the show was taped on June 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. The ROH Tag Team Title match was taped on July 10 at Arena Mexico. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET.