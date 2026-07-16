AEW Redemption lineup: The latest card for AEW’s newest pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on Sunday, July 26, at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

-Kenny Omega vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship

-Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. ROH Champion Bandido for the AEW International Championship

-Mark Davis vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship

-“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Powell’s POV: I’ll set the over/under at eight for how many additional matches will be added to the lineup. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Tony Khan announced an earlier start time for this event. The main card is scheduled to start at 6CT/7ET. I will be covering the show live as it airs, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).