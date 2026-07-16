TNA releases a tag team

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA continued the recent streak of releasing wrestlers from their contracts. The company announced that they came to terms on the release of Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, who work as Sinner & Saint.

“TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Sinner & Saint, effective immediately,” reads a press release issued by TNA on Thursday. “We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Powell’s POV: TNA positioned Icarus and Williams as sidekicks and never really established individual characters for the duo. Between Sinner & Saint and the Good/Great Hands, the company had two heel tag teams that lose most of their matches on the same small roster.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)