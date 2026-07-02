Pro Wrestling Junkie “No Days Off” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Effy for the PWJ Title, Eddie Kingston vs. Tracy Williams, Angel Ortiz vs. Jonathan Gresham

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Junkie “No Days Off”

June 28, 2026, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

Released July 1, 2026, via Independentwrestling.tv

This venue, located straight west of downtown New York City, across the Hudson River, is used by multiple promotions. The lights were on and the crowd was maybe 250.

* Even though there was an AEW PPV in California, several AEW-contracted wrestlers were in action here! I’ll also point out that a lot of the wrestlers here were on the Produce show the next day (including UK stars Man Like DeReiss and Emersyn Jayne). And I’ll add that with the AEW and TNA pay-per-views, and the GCW show in Arizona, it does limit the available roster.

1. “Trial By Fire” Juni Underwood and Journey Burke vs. Rachel Ley and Shane Rose. I think I saw Rose recently; he’s scrawny with short, curly hair. He doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet. Rachel is on my “ones to watch” list, and she’s been getting lots of bookings all over recently. Juni and Journey are a husband-and-wife duo. The women locked up to open and traded armdrags. Rachel hit a huracanrana and a Finlay Roll. The guys entered at 1:30, and Rose hit a huracanrana and a springboard crossbody block. Juni laid in some chops. Journey got back in and hit a clothesline on Rose for a nearfall. Rachel hit a tornado DDT on Juni for a nearfall at 3:30. Journey hit a swinging neckbreaker on Rachel for a nearfall, then a Helluva Kick.

Rachel hit a crossbody block. Rose hit a swinging neckbreaker on Juni at 5:30, then a flip dive to the floor on him. In the ring, Rose hit a Pison Rana and a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. He missed a moonsault, and Juni immediately hit a running kick. Journey tagged back in and hit some kicks on Rose and a modified Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 7:00. Rose hit a moonsault on Juni. Rachel hit a moonsault on Juni for a nearfall, but Journey made the save, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. All four fought. Rose accidentally kicked Ley! Journey hit a swinging faceplant on Rose. Juni hit a swinging slam on Rose for the pin.

“Trial By Fire” Juni Underwood and Journey Burke defeated Rachel Ley and Shane Rose at 9:49.

2. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black for the PWJ Tag Team Titles. TME are feuding in HOG, but they appear to be on the same page here. Kylon and Lyon opened, and Jay knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. They traded armdrags. Midas and Dustin entered at 2:30. They traded quick reversals and had a standoff. Dustin hit a spin kick for a nearfall. Kylon hit a Northern Lights Suplex, and Dustin hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 4:30. TME hit a shoulder tackle on Waller. TME began working over Waller in their corner. They hit a team delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 7:00.

Kylon got a hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Lyon, then a suplex on Midas. He hit a double armdrag. He dove through the ropes onto Lyon on the floor. Midas hit a stunner on Kylon. Lyon hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall at 10:00. MGen hit a team powerbomb for a nearfall, but Midas made the save. Lyon hit a spinebuster on Kylon, then a moonsault for a nearfall. Waller hit a Canadian Destroyer on Jay, and everyone was down at 12:00. They all got to their knees and traded punches. King hit a tornado DDT. Midas hit a Throwing Knife (assisted spear) on Kylon. TME went for their team X-Factor, but Kylon got a rollup for the pin!

“Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black to retain the PWJ Tag Team Titles at 13:42.

* No mic, but Dustin spoke loudly that it’s been four years since they last fought, and he agreed with the crowd that they should “run it back.” Lyon shook hands with both opponents, but Midas looked dejected; he turned and left without shaking hands! Looks like the trouble between TME isn’t over!

3. Angel Ortiz vs. Jonathan Gresham. They shook hands at the bell. Standing switches to open, and they shook hands again. They tied up in a knuckle lock and traded offense. Ortiz applied a leg lock around Gresham’s neck as they traded holds on the mat. They got back up, but this time, Gresham gave a hard slap to the hand rather than a polite handshake at 4:00, as he’s clearly irritated that Ortiz is matching him. Lots of standing around and stalling as Ortiz offered an arm for Gresham to try a hold. Ortiz dropped him with a chop at 9:00. He let Gresham get in a chop, but Gresham hit a low blow instead.

Angel applied a headlock and dragged Gresham to the mat. He applied a cravat, and a commentator made a Chris Hero reference. Gresham focused on the left leg. They got to their feet, and Ortiz did an eye poke at 14:00, and they both were down. Ortiz hit a low blow, and they traded rollups until Ortiz got the pin. Not a lot to describe, but they held the crowd throughout.

Angel Ortiz defeated Jonathan Gresham at 15:49.

4. J Bouji vs. Devious Cass vs. Terry Yaki vs. Sammy Diaz vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Marko Stunt in a Dead Opps Casket Match for the PWJ Massacre Title. DeReiss was a surprise, mystery opponent. It appears we have an actual casket at ringside, not a cheaply-made box. The commentators just said this is an elimination casket match! Everyone attacked Bouji. Cass emerged from the casket, so what appeared to be a five-way is now a six-way! DeReiss flipped Bouji into the corner. Stunt hit a crossbody block on DeReiss, but he couldn’t hit a huracanrana. Moments later, he hit a springboard huracanrana. Yaki hit a springboard dropkick. He hit a senton onto DeReiss.

Yaki hit a flipping Lungblower move on Stunt. Diaz hit a dropkick on Yaki, then a top-rope crossbody block. They did a fun spot with all six tied up, ending with Stunt hitting a running kick. Marko went for a cover; ref Gina had to explain to him there weren’t pinfalls in this one. Bouji took his head off with a clothesline. Bouji hit a dive to the floor. Cass hit a twisting dive to the floor on everyone, and everyone was down at 5:30. Yaki stood on top of the entrance set and hit a somersault to the floor on the other five. In the ring, Yaki hit a Canadian Destroyer on Cass.

Bouji hit a superkick on Yaki and threw him in the casket, but Yaki got out before the lid was shut. Bouji and Cass worked together and got Yaki into the casket and shut the lid at 10:13, so Yaki is eliminated. It got a bit quiet; I think the crowd was confused and didn’t realize this was an elimination match. Cass hit a swinging powerbomb on Stunt, then a Spanish Fly on Diaz. However, Diaz hit a Cradle Shock on Cass, rolled him into the casket, and eliminated Cass at 10:16. Diaz hit a powerslam on DeReiss and a moonsault. Diaz hit a Styles Clash on Stunt. However, Bouji hit a Stomp on Diaz and eliminated him at 11:21. We’re down to three! (The casket lid broke!) Stunt hit a flying lungblower to Bouji’s face.

DeReiss hit a swinging faceplant on Stunt and went for a pin, but of course, no pins. DeReiss hit a piledriver on Stunt, then a powerbomb. Stunt tapped out so he was eliminated at 13:36. (With the lid broken, I guess we’re doing regular eliminations now. Oh well… these things happen!) Bouji hit a springboard stunner on DeReiss, then two more! He threw DeReiss into the casket, but DeReiss fought free. Bouji stomped on DeReiss. Ref Gina called for the bell, determining that Bouji had won. Well, it wasn’t pretty, but it was fun.

J Bouji defeated Devious Cass, Terry Yaki, Sammy Diaz, Man Like DeReiss, and Marko Stunt in a Dead Opps Casket Match to retain the PWJ Massacre Title at 16:12.

5. Tracy Williams vs. Eddie Kingston. An intense lockup to open. They switched to forearm strikes and chops pretty quickly. Eddie hit a double-underhook suplex at 2:00, and he tied Tracy in an abdominal stretch. Tracy hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Eddie peeled down his straps and allowed Tracy to hit some more! They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 6:30. They got up and traded more chops, and Eddie hit an enzuigiri. He backed Tracy into a corner and hit his rapid-fire chops, then an STO uranage for a nearfall. He hit a spinning uranage for a nearfall at 8:00.

Eddi hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Tracy hit a second-rope Pedigree for a nearfall. Eddie hit a T-Bone Suplex, then a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker for a nearfall at 10:00. Tracy hit a Gotch Style Piledriver for a nearfall, but Eddie got a foot on the ropes! Eddie hit a spinning back fist, but Tracy hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 12:00. Eddie hit a half-nelson suplex and another spinning back fist. Eddie hit one more spinning back fist and a DDT for the pin! The crowd was totally into that one.

Eddie Kingston defeated Tracy Williams at 12:54.

* Eddie got on the mic and said it feels good to be home. He got the crowd chanting “Knicks in five!” He put over Tracy. They hugged, and we got a “both these guys!” chant.

6. Emily Jaye vs. Zayda Steel vs. Allie Katch vs. Izzy Moreno in a four-way for the PWJ Women’s Title. This is the third straight day I’ve seen Bayley superfan Moreno in action. Jaye and Steel hit stereo baseball slide dropkicks to the floor, then they fought each other. Jaye hit a running knee. Izzy hit a basement dropkick on Jaye at 2:30, then a crossbody block. Allie hit her running buttbump in the corner on Izzy. Zayda hit a tornado DDT on Katch for a nearfall. Izzy hit a double German Suplex at 4:00. Katch hit a Pele Kick on Izzy. Jaye and Zayda traded forearm strikes. Zayda pulled her to the mat and applied a crossface.

Izzy jumped on Zayda and applied her own crossface! Katch and Izzy hit stereo Northern Lights Suplexes at 5:30, and those two argued. They “hugged it out” but then traded forearm strikes. Jaye hit a Meteora. Izzy hit a Michinoku Driver, but Zayda made the save, and everyone was down at 7:00. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Jaye and Zayda hit a team DDT on Allie, but of course, they shoved each other when Zayda went for the pin. Zayda nailed the Unprettier faceplant on Jaye for a nearfall, but Izzy made the save. Izzy hit a Lungblower to the back, and she went for a cross-armbreaker on Zayda. Katch hit her sudden piledriver on Zayda. Izzy hit a running knee on Emily and pinned her! New champion!

Izzy Moreno defeated Emily Jaye, Zayda Steel, and Allie Katch at 9:21 in a four-way.

7. Daron Richardson and Diamond Virago vs. Dr. Redacted and Emersyn Jayne in a deathmatch. The women opened. Redacted clocked Daron with a chair shot, and I’m not amused. He threw a chair at Daron on the floor. (No guardrails, and that chair easily could have hit a fan. It’s such a bad idea.) All four brawled on the floor. In the ring, Daron hit a superkick on Jayne, then a running Shooting Star Press on Redacted for a nearfall at 6:30. Daron shoved a gusset plate into Redacted’s forehead. They all threw chairs at each other. Jayne hit a coast-to-coast dropkick onto a garbage can over Diamond’s head. She hit a piledriver along her back for a nearfall.

Redacted brought a barbed-wire board to the ring at 10:30. Richardson hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Redacted flying backwards into a barbed wire board in the corner, which cracked in half. Daron hit a Swanton Bomb onto a board over Redacted’s chest and got a nearfall at 12:30. Jayne hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Daron for a nearfall, but Virago made the save. Diamond got a plastic bat covered in tacks and cracked it over Jayne’s back. She hit a spear on Jayne for a nearfall. Redacted sprayed blue mist in Virago’s face! Jayne hit a DVD from the apron, slamming Virago through a table on the floor. In the ring, Redacted whipped a ladder at Richardson, then hit a clothesline to the back of the head to pin Richardson. Not my preferred style, but the crowd was entertained.

Dr. Redacted and Emersyn Jayne defeated Daron Richardson and Diamond Virago in a deathmatch at 15:28.

8. Alan Angels vs. KJ Orso in a dog collar match, with special referee Sammy Guevara. The chain appears to be 15 feet long; it’s pretty standard. I’ll reiterate that KJ competed Friday in Houston, Saturday in Los Angeles, and is now here in New Jersey. What a schedule! Guevara’s shorts aren’t quite HBK-style small, but they’re similar. Orso wrapped the chain around his fist and hit some punches. They brawled to the floor; Orso swung the chain, but it hit the ring post and made a great sound. They got back into the ring, and Angels choked Orso as they fought in the ropes at 3:00. Angels dove through the ropes onto Orso. Orso hit a DDT onto the ring apron at 4:30.

They kept brawling at ringside for several minutes. Angels shoved several chairs and doors into the ring. They got back into the ring at 8:00. Angels mounted Orso and repeatedly punched him. KJ got up, and he was bleeding on his forehead. They traded forearm strikes. Angels remained in charge, and he kept Orso grounded. KJ hung Angels across his back, but then dropped Alan face-first onto an open chair at 11:00. Orso whipped Angels with the chain. Alan was also now bleeding from his forehead. Alan hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Orso missed the “Character Assassination” double stomp.

Alan hit a running DVD, slamming Orso across two open chairs for a nearfall at 14:30. Orso hit a Go To Sleep knee strike for a nearfall, and he appeared frustrated with Sammy for a perceived slow count. (It wasn’t slow.) Sammy set up a door bridge. Angels hit a second-rope Angels Wings through the door bridge! He eventually made the cover for a nearfall. Alan got a chair, and he repeatedly struck Orso with it. He put the chain around Orso’s neck and cranked back on it. (We had a five-second loop.) Angels handed Sammy a chair and demanded he strike Orso with it. Sammy started to swing but stopped. Orso hit a low-blow uppercut on Angels. KJ handed Sammy the chair, but once again, Guevara refused to use it!

In a tug of war, Orso and Angels wound up clotheslining Sammy with the chain! KJ and Alan hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They continued brawling while another ref and Marko Stunt checked on Guevara. Stunt superkicked the replacement ref! Stunt put the ref shirt on! (Does this make him a referee?) Angels put Orso in the Halo Stretch, but KJ got a foot on the ropes at 22:00. Orso hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant on Alan for a nearfall with a new referee, Griff Garrison! Angels superkicked Garrison. Angels hit a top-rope superplex with them both landing on a pile of folded chairs. Sammy was back in the ring as our ref. He had a chair and looked like he was finally ready to use it! Instead, he set it down and backed away. Angels lunged for the chair. However, Orso hit the Character Assassination double stomp to the back of Alan’s head for the pin. I liked that finish.

KJ Orso defeated Alan Angels in a dog collar match, with special ref Sammy Guevara, at 25:34.

* Orso, Guevera, Garrison, Stunt, and Angels all hugged and celebrated together in the ring. (Wow, Garrison is a lot taller than the other four.)

9. Charles Mason vs. Effy for the PWJ Title. Mason holds at least FOUR titles in the Northeast indy scene (he defended three of them between Friday and Monday!). He tore up a fan’s sign as he walked to the ring. Effy was a mystery opponent, and the crowd popped when his face appeared on the screen. Basic tie-up early, and they kissed, and that kiss kept going! The crowd popped for this. Effy hit an Earthquake-style buttdrop from the apron to the floor, and they fought at ringside. Effy repeatedly rammed his crotch into Mason’s head… but Mason bit Effy’s groin at 3:30!

They continued to chop each other at ringside. Mason threw Effy head-first into the ring post. Mason bit Effy’s forehead, then hit a piledriver at 5:00. The injured Ryan Clancy was in the crowd; he punched Mason and got cheered. Effy and Mason continued to loop their way through the crowd. Mason hit a somersault onto Effy. They got back into the ring at 8:30, and Mason tied Effy in the Tree of Woe and hit a top-rope double stomp onto his chest. Mason hit a Meteora into the corner, then another. Effy hit a leaping Fame-asser, and he used his leg to drag Mason to the mat for a nearfall at 11:00.

Effy hit a second-rope Blockbuster and a spear for a nearfall. Mason hit a Meteora against the ropes, then a rolling DVD and a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Effy, slamming him to the mat for a nearfall at 13:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Effy applied a rear-naked choke, and they fell backwards to the mat. However, Mason flipped his body over, pushed Effy’s shoulders to the mat, and got the flash (and clean!) pin. Good action.

Effy defeated Charles Mason to retain the PWJ Title at 15:06.

Final Thoughts: I don’t think there was a ‘personal issue’ or a storyline behind it, but Orso-Angels was the best match here. While it was bloodier than I like, they told a good story and clearly planned out what they wanted to do there. MGen vs. Mane Event was good and takes second, and the issues between Lyon and Midas continue. I was really entertained by the women’s four-way, and that takes third. The crowd loved Eddie-Tracy, and I’ll give that honorable mention. Mason remains on a roll — he successfully defended three belts over the weekend and also has the HOG Title, which wasn’t among those he defended.

I will never like seeing chairshots to the head or thrown chairs, particularly when there is brawling on the floor near the fans, so I couldn’t get into the Dr. Redacted tag match, but I’ll add that the crowd enjoyed it. I don’t mind trying something new (like an elimination casket match!), but it wound up falling apart a bit when the lid of the casket broke. The thing is, it looked like a real casket, so I expected it would hold up to being opened and closed multiple times over the course of a match. I ultimately think a straightforward six-man scramble would have been more entertaining, though. A show well worth checking out.