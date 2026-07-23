AEW Collision lineup: Saturday’s Redemption go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Thekla and Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale and Maya World

-Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the AEW International Championship

-Lio Rush vs. El Clon in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The AEW Redemption countdown special will air after Collision. Don Murphy and Will Pruett have the night off, so my review will be available either as or after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).