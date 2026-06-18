Top TNA star’s contract slated to expire next month, TNA and OVW in talks regarding a working agreement

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The TNA World Champion’s run with the company could conclude next month. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Mike Santana’s contract is slated to expire in July.

-In other TNA news, Johnson also reported via PWInsider.com that the company is expected to sign a working agreement with Ohio Valley Wrestling. The plan is for OVW to become a developmental system for TNA.

Powell’s POV: Santana has done terrific work since he returned to TNA in 2004. It would be a significant blow to the company if he were to sign elsewhere. As Johnson noted, WWE has shown interest in Santana in the past. One has to think that Santana’s contract status could be a big factor when it comes to whether he or Nic Nemeth leaves next weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view with the TNA World Championship.

Conversely, I’m all for TNA having a developmental brand. One of my criticisms of the company in recent years is that they haven’t focused enough on discovering and signing some of the best young independent wrestlers.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)