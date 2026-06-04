TNA Impact coverage, WWE in Madrid (reports needed), ROH on HonorClub, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Joe Malenko, Mikey Whipwreck, Alpha Female, John Silver, Riho, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily Impact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Tonight’s show features Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a Wicked Garden match. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is in Madrid, Spain, at Palacio Vistalegre Madrid. No matches are listed, but recent shows have included Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship, Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre in a street fight, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title, along with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Oba Femi, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, U.S. Champion Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, and Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton also being advertised.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s event in Madrid and all of the WWE European tour events. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-John Moore gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 35 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 28 percent of the vote. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. F was a close third with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe Malenko (Jody Simon) is 70.

-Mikey Whipwreck (John Watson) is 53.

-“Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert (Marie Gabert) is 44.

-John Silver is 36.

-Riho (Riho Hime) is 29.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert Marella) was born on June 4, 1937. He died on October 6, 1999, due to complications from diabetes.