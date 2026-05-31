WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “Perception is Reality.” The preview reads: LFG newcomer Elio LeFleur battles Mike Derudder in an electrifying main event match that sends the crowd into a frenzy – and catches the eye of Shawn Michaels. Elsewhere, Elijah Holyfield looks ot keep his momentum going in a match against an NXT veteran.

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first 30-minute episode focuses on ladder matches, and the second episode is on Bret Hart.

Powell’s POV: WWE Rivals reruns air at 4CT/5ET and lead up to LFG. In order, the reruns feature the Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge and Christian, Triple H vs. Batista, John Cena vs. Batista, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan, and Triple H vs. Seth Rollins.