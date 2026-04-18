Gunnar Eudy says his father Sid’s WWE Hall of Fame induction was “disappointing and disrespectful as hell”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Gunnar Eudy was disappointed in the way his father, Sid, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Eudy took to social media on Saturday to express his frustration. “Thank you to everyone for all the love and support you’ve shown our family,” Eudy wrote. “It means the world, and I appreciate every single person who had my dad’s back.

“Last night’s so-called ‘Hall of Fame induction’ for my father, Sid Eudy ‘Sycho Sid’ ‘Sid Vicious’ was straight up disappointing and disrespectful as hell. I’m glad my dad was big enough to put himself over even in death, because WWE damn sure wouldn’t.

“I didn’t see one single ad for him here in Vegas. The Hall of Fame gift shop had zero merch for my dad, not a damn thing, but they were loaded with all the Dennis Rodman crap you could want. It felt like they just swept him under the rug like a footnote, rushing to get him out of the way.” Read his full comments below or via his Facebook Page.

Powell’s POV: Sid and Bad News Brown were inducted as “Legacy” inductees. No one was given time to speak on their behalf. The company showed a brief video for both men, and their families were shown seated in the crowd (the lighting was lousy when they showed Sid’s family).

Jimmy Hart appeared onstage with Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick Bollea, and Andre the Giant’s daughter, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff, to accept the Immortal Moment for the Hogan vs. Andre match at WrestleMania III. Hart spoke briefly and then unveiled a statue of Hogan bodyslamming Andre, but neither family member spoke.

It’s a shame that this wasn’t a better experience for Gunnar. I’m open to hearing the company’s side of the story, but it’s unlikely that any WWE officials will comment on the matter. I hope the format is explained to the families well in advance, so they know what to expect and can decide whether to make the trip to attend the ceremony.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)