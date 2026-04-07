Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Ken Anderson vs. Victor Iniestra, Frankie Kazarian and Timothy Bosby vs. Mike Anthony and Ray Sanders, Gringo Loco vs. Maggie Lee

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across five different recent indy shows.

Future Stars of Wrestling, “Future Shock” Las Vegas, Nevada, at FSW Arena on April 4, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is a single match loaded onto YouTube, NOT the entire show. But it features new WWE ID prospect Fallyn Grey, whom I have been touting for the past two years. I recently compared her to former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress Eliza Dushku, and I’ll stick with that. She has a ‘fallen angel’ character, with big gray angel wings. This show was held in the FSW training arena — GCW just held a show in this venue last Friday.

Fallyn Grey vs. Daena Lynn. My first time seeing Lynn, who wore basic yellow gear, and she appears to be of Asian or Pacific Islander heritage. Standing switches to open; Fallyn is only about 5’2, and Lynn is taller. Daena hit some armdrags. A commentator said that Grey now has “a target on her back” across the indy scene because she is a WWE ID prospect. Fallyn hit her own armdrags and a stiff kick to the spine, then a Meteora for a nearfall at 2:00.

Grey hit a running back elbow in the corner, then a headscissors takedown, and she was fired up! Lynn hit a clothesline for a one-count, then a bulldog for a nearfall, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Grey fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a standing neckbreaker at 4:30. Daena hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Grey hit a second-rope Lungblower to the face, then a swinging Flatliner for the pin. Fine match for the time given; they kept the action moving.

Fallyn Grey defeated Daena Lynn at 5:58.

Memphis Wrestling “#267 – A King’s Nightmare” in Memphis, Tennessee at Memphis Wrestling WrestleCenter (free on YouTube on April 4, 2026; taping date unclear)

I have only checked in on Memphis Wrestling a few times — the matches tend to be three or so minutes long and don’t really hold my interest. This is a plain, blue room they use for all their tapings. The crowd was maybe 100.

* Footage aired of top indy prospect Timothy Bosby winning the Memphis Title with the help of a masked man, who was revealed to be Frankie Kazarian! Frankie then cut a promo, setting up the next match.

Frankie Kazarian and Timothy Bosby vs. Mike Anthony and Ray Sanders. I haven’t seen the opponents before. They are both bald, Black men with good physiques, and they are the babyfaces. They came out second, charged into the ring and attacked, and we’re underway. Kazarian hit some punches on Sanders and a back elbow. Kazarian hit a snap suplex at 2:00 and was in charge. Sanders hit a tornado DDT.

Anthony got the hot tag, and he hit a double clothesline. He was fired up as they went to a commercial. (I stopped the clock during the ads.) When we returned, Bosby had Anthony grounded in a headlock as the commentators talked about Timothy’s amateur background. Bosby hit a release belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Sanders got a hot tag, but the ref didn’t see it and ordered him back to his corner. Kazarian grounded Anthony in a headlock. Anthony finally hit a second-rope superplex at 6:30, and they were both down.

Sanders got the hot tag, and he hit some running back elbows on Bosby. He hit a second-rope double Blockbuster for a nearfall. Kazarian hit a clothesline on Sanders for a nearfall at 8:00. Sanders went for a slingshot move, but Frankie caught his head and hit a stunner for a nearfall. Bosby jumped in and hit a backbreaker over his knee. Bosby officially tagged in and applied an ankle lock on Sanders, but Sanders broke free and got a rollup for a nearfall. Bosby hit another backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Kaz got a kendo stick, but he accidentally struck Bosby with it! Ray Sanders then hit a frog splash to pin Bosby!

Mike Anthony and Ray Sanders defeated Frankie Kazarian and Timothy Bosby at 10:08.

Chicago Style Wrestling “Luck Runs Out!” in Elmwood, Illinois, on March 20, 2026 (IWTV)

This was held in a pretty large gym with a high ceiling. I picked out four of the nine matches to match. No new faces in the lineup; the rest of the matches didn’t jump out at me.

Lili La Pescadita Ruiz (w/Iniestra) vs. Shazza McKenzie for the CSW Women’s Title. Shazza wore a purple outfit I haven’t seen before. Shazza is about 5’4″, but I think Lili is 5’2″. An intense lockup to open. Lili hit an enzuigiri, then a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. Shazza took control and kept Lili grounded. She hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 5:00, then a standing neckbreaker.

Lili hit a headscissors takedown and some clotheslines. She hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 7:00; Ruiz really is a powerhouse! Shazza hit a back suplex and a running Facewash kick in the corner for a nearfall. She hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Ruiz rolled through it, put Shazza on her shoulders, and hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin! Good action. Shazza attacked Lili after the bell, grabbed the belt, and ran out the front door!

Lili La Pescadita Ruiz defeated Shazza McKenzie to retain the CSW Women’s Title at 8:21.

Victor Iniestra vs. Ken Anderson. I last saw Ken Anderson wrestle at the TNA tapings in Minneapolis in September. No mic came down from the ceiling, and his face registered his disappointment! Funny. Anderson did his usual mic work, but Iniestra attacked him from behind and stomped on him. We got a bell at 00:29 to officially begin. Ken is taller and thicker, and he threw Victor into a corner and hit a series of punches as the crowd counted along. Victor hit a back elbow and got a nearfall at 2:30, then he applied a top hammerlock to keep Ken grounded.

They traded punches while on their knees, then more while standing. Ken hit his forward Finlay Roll for a nearfall at 6:00. Iniestra pushed Anderson into the ref, and the ref was down. Anderson nailed the Mic Check faceplant for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Iniestra snapped Ken’s arm across the top rope, then hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. He hit a short-arm clothesline. Anderson hit a second Mic Check for the pin! What you’d expect from Anderson at this point in his career.

Ken Anderson defeated Victor Iniestra at 9:53/official time of 9:24.

Gringo Loco vs. Maggie Lee in an intergender match. Maggie “M by Elegance” Lee is 5’11” or so, and she’s taller than Loco. Standing switches early on, and he flipped her to the mat, and he paused to swivel his hips. “Hello, Rick Rude!” a commentator said. Maggie did several cartwheels and posed. Loco slammed her again, then dropped her with a back elbow at 3:00 and got some boos. Loco hit two suplexes and a faceplant for a nearfall.

Loco nailed a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00. She rolled him up for a nearfall. Loco hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. Maggie hit a pump kick to his chest, then a buzzsaw kick to the jaw, and a top-rope huracanrana at 7:30. Maggie hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb onto him on the floor! In the ring, she hit a running senton, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 9:00. She went for a top-rope Swanton Bomb, but he got his knees up.

Loco hit an inverted Angle Slam, dropping her face-first for a nearfall! He was frustrated that he didn’t get the win there. Loco hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. Loco hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, but she hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 13:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Maggie hit a Frankensteiner, then she rolled him up for the clean pin! The crowd went nuts for her win. Loco bowed to her, and they hugged.

Maggie Lee defeated Gringo Loco at 14:05.

Conan Lycan vs. Solomon Tupu in a lumberjack match for the CSW Title. This was the main event. The lumberjacks appear to be trainees, not regular roster members. I always compare Conan to Brian Cage for his mixture of power and agility. Conan got on the mic. He said this is his LAST CSW show, and he’s taking this belt with him! (Conan is rumored to be on WWE’s radar, which would not surprise me at all.) He complained that he’s been carrying this company for five years and doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Tupu dropkicked him, and we’re underway!

Lycan rolled to the floor, and he hit a few of the lumberjacks before getting back in. He hit a flying clothesline at 1:30, and he tossed Tupu to the floor — but the lumberjacks just hugged Solomon! Tupu rolled back in and hit his own flying clothesline. Lycan hit a flip dive, going over the guardrails and crashing onto Tupu and the lumberjacks at 4:00. They looped the ringside area and continued to brawl. They went through the rows in the crowd — it’s pretty packed in there, so the fans are really having to move to get out of their way!

It was pretty hard to see away from the ring. Someone leapt onto the other, but I really can’t see. Lycan exited through the curtain at 10:30, but the lumberjacks dragged him back to ringside. Tupu dove off the apron and onto Lycan and the lumberjacks. They finally got back in the ring! Tupu hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Lycan hit a flying shoulder tackle for a nearfall at 12:30. He hit a second-rope superplex and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall! Tupu nailed a pop-up powerbomb. Lycan hit a back-body drop and a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down at 15:30.

They got on their knees and traded chops, then more while standing. Tupu accidentally splashed the ref in the corner! Lycan grabbed the title belt and struck Tupu in the head with it! Conan nailed a Swanton Bomb for a visual pin; the groggy ref eventually made a two-count! Lycan hit another flip dive to the floor on Tupu and the lumberjacks. Tupu hit a backbody drop on the floor, and they were both down at 19:30. In the ring, Tupu hit a frog splash for the pin! New champion!

Solomon Tupu defeated Conan Lycan to win the CSW Title at 20:29.

** The next two shows are from the same promotion, same venue, on consecutive nights. The Friday show featured the Prodigy Cup tournament. It was comprised of four quarterfinal matches that were all four-way dances. That show also featured the two semifinal matches. The tournament finale was held on Saturday. (I only know 12 of the 16 participants in this tournament. I might have to watch the first-round matches at a later point.)

Power Pro Lucha “Anniverario 1/2: Big Trouble in Philadelphia” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center on April 3, 2026 (IWTV)

This venue looks like it’s near the food court area in a mall. I’ve seen shows from this location before, and it’s a well-lit, attractive space. The crowd was maybe 150.

Hallowicked vs. Skayde. So many of the Chikara greats and indy wrestlers across the country have learned from lucha legend Skayde in the past two decades. The commentators said these two have been wrestling for a combined 60 years! They shook hands before locking up. (I truly wonder how many times they have fought, not just what is listed on cagematch.net.) Standing switches as the commentators said this is a locker room sellout. Hallowicked is taller. Basic reversals, but the crowd was dialed into this.

Hallowicked offered a handshake but kicked him in the stomach at 4:30, and he began stomping on Skayde. He hit a knee strike to the spine and was booed. Skayde grapevined the leg on the mat. They went to the floor, where Skayde whipped him head-first into the ring post at 9:00. In the ring, Skayde got some rollups. Hallowicked hit some armdrags and a dropkick that sent Skayde to the floor. So, Hallowicked dove through the ropes onto him! In the ring, Skayde tied up an arm and leg in a modified Rings of Saturn, and Hallowicked submitted! Good action.

Skayde defeated Hallowicked at 12:01.

Ryan O’Neill vs. David Moses in a Prodigy Cup semifinal match. Again, they each have already won a quarterfinal four-way tonight. I haven’t heard of Moss before; he wore a letterman jacket and carried a football; he certainly has the build of a football player; he’s thicker than the high-flying O’Neill. Moses hit a hard clothesline in the corner.

Moses hit some forearm strikes and a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. David hit a back suplex and remained in charge. Moses hit a uranage move for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 5:00. Juni hit a top-rope missile dropkick. David hit a running DVD for a nearfall. Ryan hit a Cleopatra-style stunner from the corner. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin! Good action. They shook hands and hugged.

Ryan O’Neill defeated David Moses at 7:00 to advance to the finals.

Juni Underwood vs. Airica Demia in a Prodigy Cup semifinal match. Demia just signed her WWE ID deal; she’s the green-haired, second-generation, 20-year-old I compare to Billie Starkz because they are the same age and body type. Juni has seemingly competed all over the U.S. and Canada in the past year. Airica is maybe 5’8″, so she’s not much shorter than Juni, but of course, she’s giving up some strength. Standing switches at the bell, and she applied a hammerlock and pushed him to the mat.

A commentator noted that Juni has averaged more than 100 matches a year for the past four years! Juni flexed and got booed. He hit a running penalty kick at 3:30, and he tied up her left arm and was booed. He hit a hard chop to the chest, and she collapsed. They got up, and she hit some forearm strikes and a spin kick to the shoulder in the corner, then an Eat D’Feat at 6:30. She hit a diving forearm strike for a nearfall. Demia got a rollup for a nearfall.

Demia hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00, and the crowd rallied for her. Juni hit a hard kick to the face. She got an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall. They got on the ring apron and traded forearm strikes. Juni hit a DDT on the apron! He rolled her into the ring and got a nearfall at 10:30. He hit a running knee to the face, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. The crowd loudly booed the outcome, but Juni didn’t cheat!

Juni Underwood defeated Airica Demia at 10:53 to advance to the finals.

Power Pro Lucha “A Crystal Clear Destiny” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center on April 4, 2026 (IWTV)

Again, this is the same venue as the night before.

Juni Underwood vs. Ryan O’Neill in the Prodigy Cup finals. This actually opened the show, which makes zero sense to me. The ref held the 15-inch-tall trophy above his head. (It is rather small). Ryan immediately nailed a flip dive to the floor on Juni and several security guards. They traded chops on the floor, and Juni slammed him back-first on the apron at 1:30, then threw him head-first into the ring post, and he was booed. Juni tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit a basement dropkick to the chest for a nearfall at 3:30.

Juni hit a DDT on the ring apron, and he had been in charge, hitting a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 5:00. O’Neill hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. Ryan hit an enzuigiri, then a top-rope missile dropkick. Juni nailed a superkick, then a release German Suplex, dumping O’Neill on his head! Ryan hit a Mafia Kick, so Juni hit one! O’Neill hit a Rebound Lariat, and they were both down at 7:30. Awesome sequence, and this crowd was HOT.

O’Neill hit the Cleopatra-style Stunner, then the Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, but Devious Cass (who lost in the first round to O’Neill!) pulled the ref to the floor! Juni immediately hit a kick to the jaw and a running knee in the corner, then his spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for the tainted pin! The crowd was NOT happy! That was tremendous action for the time given — two bright young stars here in the finals. Juni celebrated with the trophy and was heavily booed.

Juni Underwood defeated Ryan O’Neill at 8:56 to win the Prodigy Cup.

Amira vs. Shea McCoy vs. Notorious Mimi. I’ve seen McCoy before, but always in the “Outsiders” mixed tag, so this is the first time I’ve seen her only facing other women. She wore her Red Riding Hood cape, and she got a big pop. Amira is the Portland-based star who is back on the East Coast. WWE ID prospect Mimi is much taller than both opponents. They opened in a three-way knuckle lock. Amira and Mimi dropped Shea on a shoulder tackle. Mimi and Amira traded rollups. Shea hit a huracanrana on Mimi.

Shea set up for a sidewalk slam, but she just dropped Amira for some comedy. Shea hit a double suplex at 2:30! Shea hit a slow-motion senton off the ropes for more comedy. She hit some kicks on each opponent. Mimi hit a dropkick to Shea’s jaw and celebrated. Amira hit several armdrags on Mimi, then a splash in the corner. Amira tied her in a Boston Crab at 4:30 and sat on Mimi’s lower back, but Shea broke it up. Mimi clotheslined Shea in the corner, then dropped her snake-eyes.

Mimi put Amira on her shoulders and threw her onto Shea in the corner. She hit a Helluva Kick on both at 6:00! Mimi got them both across her shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop for a nearfall! Impressive. Amira hit a cannonball on Mimi, so Shea also hit one! Amira tied Shea in the Tree of Woe, over Mimi, and Amira hit a cannonball onto them both! Nice! Amira hit a German Suplex on Mimi for a nearfall at 7:30.

Shea hit a running knee to Amira’s jaw! Mimi hit a top-rope elbow drop. Amira hit a German Suplex on Mimi out of the corner. Amira hit a hard back elbow that dropped Mimi to the floor. Shea hit a hard knee to Amira’s face for a nearfall at 9:00. Shea hit a Gory Bomb on Amira, then hit a Stomp to the back of the head for the pin! A really good match that was well planned out.

Shea McCoy defeated Amira and Notorious Mimi at 9:49.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action here. Three female WWE ID prospects (Mimi, Fallyn, and Demia) were all in action. Tim Bosby is seriously a top 10 U.S.-based indy prospect. Some matches with Ken Anderson and Frankie Kazarian. I’m intrigued to see what is next for Conan Lycan, as he has hopefully signed a WWE deal, as rumored.