Awesome Championship Wrestling “Aftershock” results: Vetter’s review of Richard Holliday vs. Mike Santana vs. Killer Kross for the ACW Title, The Now vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. Sent2Slaughter for the ACW Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Awesome Championship Wrestling “Aftershock”

March 14, 2026, in Poughkeepsie, New York, at the MJN Convention Center

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

They have consistently drawn a huge crowd here; on cagematch.net, it’s listed at 1,772, and that’s hard to dispute. The lighting is pretty good, and the entrance stage area is top-notch for an indy. The sound is shockingly awful. The commentators sound like they are in a distant city, and I’m listening late at night on my AM radio. (That’s not a criticism of the commentary team!) The video isn’t a smooth feed, either. ALSO, the video from the hard camera has a yellow rectangle box in the middle of the screen; the operator clearly doesn’t know how to remove it.

* Notable that Major League Wrestling held a taping that night in Atlanta as well, but MLW champion Killer Kross was here, not at the taping.

* The show opened with some quick backstage videos. We heard from Killer Kross, Indi Hartwell, and the Hardy Boys, and a few others. The video was set to “You Could Be Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, and I’m sure they paid the royalties…

* A new ACW Cruiserweight Title belt was shown to the crowd!

1. GKM vs. Leo Sparrow (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Anthony Greene vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Liamo vs. “Soleil” Sidney Akeem for the vacant Cruiserweight Title. Yeah, this was the match I wanted to see; you can’t go wrong with a Jordan Oliver match. I wrote their names in order of introduction. Sterling spoke on the mic on the way to the ring, but this audio is just plain awful. Greene has been out with an injury; he still is wearing a clear visor over his nose. My first time seeing Liamo; he is a white kid with a sculpted body; the commentators joked about all the baby oil he’s using, and that he’s “headed to his shift at Chippendales” later. Akeem was wearing a mask tonight — that gimmick was a failure in NXT!

We got the bell, and Oliver traded chops with GKM. Akeem splashed to the floor on Oliver. Jordan hit a flip dive to the floor. GKM hit a corner moonsault onto everyone on the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Greene hit a second-rope neckbreaker move. Akeem and Oliver traded chops. Liamo hit a Doomsday flying back elbow on Akeem. GKM hit some quick kicks on Oliver. Greene hit a superkick at 5:30. Akeem hit a running Shooting Star Press, and suddenly all six were down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Akeem hit some kicks on Leo Sparrow. Leo tried throwing his spinach at Akeem. Smart Mark Sterling tried to distract Akeem. Akeem hit his Final Act (double backflip-into-a-stunner). GKM hit a Pele Kick on Oliver, but Jordan hit a Falcon Arrow on GKM. Sparrow hit a double-underhook DDT on Liamo, but he missed a moonsault. Greene hit a piledriver on Liamo, but Sterling reached into the ring and pulled Greene to the floor! It allowed Leo Sparrow to jump on the prone Liamo and steal the pin! Fun match.

Leo Sparrow defeated GKM, Anthony Greene, Jordan Oliver, Liamo, and “Soleil” Sidney Akeem to win the vacant Cruiserweight Title at 9:14.

* Backstage, a woman interviewed Zack Clayton. However, Wrecking Ball Legursky came up and yelled at him. The audio was absolutely horrendous; I have no idea what they were saying.

2. Zack Clayton vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky for the ACW National Title. I don’t watch NWA, so I’ve only seen Legursky a couple of times in the past year; it feels like he’s gotten wider. Zack (who was last seen on TV as one of the new FBI in TNA a couple of years ago) recently won this belt from “Real1” Enzo Amore. Clayton attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Basic stomps and kicks as the crowd chanted “Wrecking Ball!” Legursky’s singlet is star-spangled, and he really gives off Hacksaw Jim Duggan vibes, and right on cue, the crowd chanted “USA!” The heel commentator pointed out that Clayton is from New Jersey.

They brawled to the floor at 2:30, with Legursky hitting some loud chops. Wrecking Ball hit a splash, and a commentator made a required Miley Cyrus joke. Legursky struck the ring post and was down on the floor. Clayton hit a series of punches on the floor, and they got back into the ring, with Zack in charge. He choked Legursky in the ropes and kept him grounded. Zack hit a spinebuster at 6:00. Legursky hit a big backbody drop, then a buttbump in the corner, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall.

Legursky set up for a Vader Bomb, but TNA’s Mr. Elegance came out of the back and distracted Legursky. (Locally, he wrestles as “AJZ.”) He strutted to the ring and posed. “This guy hasn’t eaten a carb since 2006,” a commentator said. He got into the ring and posed and swiveled his hips. The ref was checking on Clayton on the floor. Mr. Elegance snapped Legursky’s throat across the top rope. Clayton, who was now back in the ring, immediately hit a Mafia Kick for the cheap pin. Meh.

Zack Clayton defeated Wrecking Ball Legursky to retain the ACW National Title at 10:00 even.

* A video package aired of Crowbar attacking a fan dressed like 1988-era Randy Savage! The “fan” is named MachoVerse. Crowbar has lost his mind! David Lagreca from “Busted Open” radio came to the ring to Motley Crue’s “Kickstart My Heart.” Those royalty fees are going to be pricey today! Lagreca is here to negotiate a peace summit. Crowbar (w/Kerr) came to the ring. MachoVerse came out in full hat and jacket with tassels, to his royal theme song. This guy is a top-notch look-alike and is doing all of Randy’s signature moves.

* They sat at a table, across from each other. The mic work is just hard to hear. MachoVerse looks like Savage, but he sounds nothing like Savage. Crowbar said, “I’ve been doing this 34 years,” and that got a pop. He declared himself “the biggest professional wrestling fan on the planet.” Danny Doring came to the ring, also in his ring gear. The crowd booed him. Doring berated MachoVerse for putting his hands on a wrestler. MachoVerse offered to give his jacket as a peace offering. This segment is dragging.

Doring attacked Crowbar from behind with a pipe, but he handed the pipe to MachoVerse! Crowbar attacked the fan. Dante Casanova came to the ring, and he brawled with the heels. Out of the back came “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal in his full Savage look, and he brawled. Well, that’s a decent payoff! We have a bell and an impromptu six-man tag!

3. Jay Lethal, Dante Casanova, and MachoVerse vs. Crowbar, Danny Doring, and Kerr. Lethal hit a running elbow. He repeatedly punched Doring in the corner. Dante bodyslammed Doring, but he missed a top-rope elbow drop. The heels worked over Casanova in their corner. Crowbar suplexed Dante onto a folded chair at 6:00. Kerr accidentally knocked Doring off the ring apron to the floor. Casanova hit a dive to the floor.

Jay got back in at 8:30 and hit a series of jab punches, then a top-rope double ax-handle. He hit a bodyslam on Crowbar. He went to the top rope, but a woman tripped Lethal, and he fell to the mat. Crowbar hit Jay in the chest with a pipe, then a Russian Leg Sweep with the pipe across Jay’s throat. Crowbar tried choking Jay with the pipe on the mat. MachoVerse jumped in, grabbed the pipe, and crotched Crowbar with it. He hit a punch and celebrated. Jay hit the Lethal Injection on Crowbar, and he set up a table in the ring. MachoVerse hit a top-rope elbow drop onto Crowbar on a table for the pin. Fun stuff; the crowd was into this.

Jay Lethal, Dante Casanova, and MachoVerse defeated Crowbar, Danny Doring, and Kerr at 12:46.

* Doring berated Crowbar for losing to a fan, and Danny left.

* Footage aired of Richard Holliday winning a Rumble here, and of him retaining his title. The last show concluded with footage of both Mike Santana and Killer Kross BOTH announcing themselves as No. 1 contenders!

4. Indi Hartwell vs. Steph De Lander vs. “J-Rod” Jessica Roden for the ACW Women’s Title. Good to see Steph back in action after recovering from her neck injury; this is her first match in two years! J-Rod wore her American Gladiator gear (is that show ever airing? I haven’t heard.) J-Rod was shoved to the floor just seconds in, allowing Indi and SDL to lock up. Indi tried a shoulder block, but Steph didn’t move. Steph knocked her down with a shoulder block. Indi hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 2:00.

J-Rod hit a release German Suplex on Indi. (If you haven’t seen J-Rod… well, she definitely looks like a woman who would get a slot on American Gladiators!) J-Rod rammed Indi’s head into the turnbuckle and got a nearfall. SDL splashed J-Rod in the corner at 4:30, then hit a Mafia Kick. Steph and Indi pushed each other and started trading forearm strikes. The commentators noted “they are putting their friendship aside” to win. Indi hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. They did a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner at 6:00.

Indi hit her Cargill-style faceplant for a visual pin, but Vicious Vicki Venuto appeared at ringside and pulled the ref from the ring. Meanwhile, J-Rod hit a spear on Indi for a believable nearfall, but SDL made the save. Venuto was escorted to the back. J-Rod accidentally hit Indi in the head with a title belt! However, SDL picked up J-Rod, slammed her face-first to the mat, and got the pin! New champion! Decent while it lasted. Indi loses her belt without getting pinned.

Steph De Lander defeated Indi Hartwell and J-Rod in a three-way to win the ACW Women’s Title at 7:54.

5. Ethan Carter III vs. Flip Gordon. I last saw EC3 maybe three months ago; his physique is still non-human. Flip Gordon is easily my favorite Sinclair-era ROH guy who never made the move to AEW; I don’t think I’ve seen him since Mania week eleven months ago! His hair and beard are trimmed and short, and he carried a title belt (it wasn’t on the line). They locked up, and EC3 had the size advantage, and he immediately applied a headlock and grounded Flip. The commentators talked about Flip’s success in Mexico. Flip hit a headscissors takedown at 2:30, then a springboard crossbody block.

EC3 tossed him to the floor. They traded chops on the floor. EC3 hit a snap suplex onto a thin mat at ringside at 4:00. They got back into the ring with Ethan in charge. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Flip hit a Pele Kick at 6:00, then a springboard dropkick, and that got a big pop. He set up for a dive, but EC3 hit a forearm strike to cut him off. Flip hit a forward Finlay Roll and a second-rope moonsault, but he missed a top-rope moonsault.

EC3 hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Flip went to the top turnbuckle, but EC3 hit the ropes, causing Flip to fall and be crotched. Flip avoided a snapmare driver and hit a superkick at 8:30. Flip nailed a 619, then a top-rope Blockbuster for a believable nearfall. EC3 hit the snapmare driver, but Flip rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. EC3 dove through the ropes onto Flip! In the ring, Flip hit a second-rope forward Finlay Roll! He hit a springboard stunner for the pin! I didn’t expect that outcome!

Flip Gordon defeated Ethan Carter III at 10:44.

* Backstage, a woman interviewed Richard Holliday (ww/Ben Bishop). Holliday said he’s looking forward to the three-way match with TNA champ Santana and MLW champ Kross, but noted his belt is the only one on the line.

6. Richard Holliday (w/Ben Bishop) vs. Mike Santana vs. Killer Kross (w/Scarlett) for the ACW Title. Why are they doing this match so early in the show? We got the bell, and they each stood in a corner of the ring. This crowd was HOT and split. Holliday got in each of their faces and jawed at them. However, he backed into a corner, thinking those two would fight each other. Kross and Santana shook hands and got in a knuckle lock. However, they let go, and they attacked Holliday, hitting clotheslines in the corner!

They clotheslined Richard to the floor at 2:30. Kross and Santana traded shoulder blocks, then forearm strikes. Santana hit a superkick. Bishop pulled Kross to the floor and chokeslammed him on the apron! Holliday jumped in the ring and brawled with Santana. Mike hit some loud chops, then a dropkick at 5:30, sending Holliday to the floor. Mike jawed with Bishop. Holliday kicked Santana off the apron and back to the floor. He pushed Santana’s head into the ring post.

In the ring, Holliday hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 8:30 on Kross, then he hit some chops on Santana. Kross hit a German Suplex on Holliday. They did a Tower of Doom spot, with Holliday on the bottom, at 10:00. Scarlett jumped in the ring, but Richard pie-faced her, so she hit a low-blow kick and a spear! Massive pop for that! Kross hit some hard back elbows and a stunner on Holliday. Kross hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Santana hit a flying clothesline on Kross.

Santana hit an enzuigiri in the corner on Kross, then the Rolling Buck Fifty stunner for a nearfall, but Bishop broke it up. Santana hit a Mafia Kick on Holliday, then a Death Valley Driver and the Spin The Block clothesline for a visual pin at 13:30, but Bishop pulled the ref to the floor. So, Santana dove through the ropes onto Bishop. Bishop and Santana fought on the ramp and towards the back! In the ring, Holliday hit a low blow on Kross, then the 2008 swinging suplex for a believable nearfall. The crowd popped for the kickout!

Holliday got a chair and jabbed it repeatedly into Kross’ chest. It doesn’t look like Santana or Bishop is returning. Holliday started to climb the ropes, but Scarlett got in the ring. He kicked her in the stomach and hit the 2008 swinging suplex on her! The crowd was aghast! Kross jumped to his feet and was livid! The crowd loudly chanted “You f—-ed up!” Kross hit a back suplex and applied a sleeper on the mat! Holliday tapped out! New champion! “You just don’t put your hands on a man’s wife,” a commentator said.

Killer Kross defeated Richard Holliday and Mike Santana in a three-way to win the ACW Heavyweight Title at 17:04.

7. “The Now” Hale Collins and Vik Dalishous vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent vs. “Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan for the ACW Tag Team Titles. The Hardys had their TNA tag belts. Dutch and Maff went to open, but Danny tagged out before tying up. Dutch hit a flying huracanrana on Vik. Vik hit a Gorilla Press slam on Maff for a nearfall at 2:30. Hale and Donovan brawled. Matt repeatedly slammed Donovan’s head into a top turnbuckle, and the crowd chanted “Delete!” with each blow.

Jeff tagged in, and the Hardys hit some team moves. Jeff hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Matt hit a Side Effect on Donovan for a nearfall, but he couldn’t hit the Twist of Fate. Maff entered and hit some punches on Matt, and S2S kept Matt in their corner. Jeff got back in and hit some back elbows and his leg drop between Maff’s legs at 7:30. The Hardys hit their pair of stunners. Jeff peeled off his shirt for squeals. Vik hit a spinebuster. Dutch hit a Canadian Destroyer at 9:00!! He hit a Black Hole Slam.

Dutch hit a flip dive to the floor onto several guys, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Matt and Dutch hit stereo Twists of Fate, then Jeff and Vincent hit stereo Swanton Bombs. (They just did that spot on TNA TV.) The ref got bumped at 10:30. Donovan grabbed a title belt and began hitting everyone with it. S2S were about to hit a spike piledriver, but Tommy Dreamer’s music played. Vik hit a DDT on Donovan onto a folded chair. Collins hit a top-rope elbow drop on Shawn for the pin. It turns out Dreamer’s music was just a distraction the heels used to retain.

“The Now” Hale Collins and Vik Dalishous defeated Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent, and “Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan in a four-way to retain the ACW Tag Team Titles at 12:29.

* Matt Hardy got on the mic and thanked the fans. He threw out some names of tag teams they would love to face, and he off-handedly suggested the Wyatt Sicks. The crowd loved that idea, but it sure sounded like he was just brainstorming, not starting a realistic future storyline.

Final Thoughts: The audio and video quality here is substandard, to put it politely. I think a lot of wrestling fans might give up on this show because of it. The video just doesn’t play as smoothly as we’ve come to expect.

The good news is this was a fun show with a lot of star power. The Kross-Santana-Holliday match certainly met my expectations and earned the best match of the show. EC3-Flip was pretty good for second, with the scramble taking third. The women’s watch was fun, too. The segment with the Macho Man superfan went a bit too long, even though the payoff of introducing Jay Lethal was fun.