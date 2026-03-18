C*4 Wrestling “A Blade In The Dark” results: Vetter’s review of Junior Benito vs. Sheldon Jean for the C*4 Title, Evil Uno vs. The Blade, Stu Grayson vs. KJ Swayde

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “A Blade In The Dark”

March 13, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released March 17, 2026, on Independent.TV

As always, by delaying a few days to release the video, it allows them to make some light edits, notably removing the breaks between matches. This is always one of my favorite venues; it’s new, clean and well-lit, and they always draw maybe 500 eager fans.

* Only one new face on the show, in the opening match. (There may be some new faces in a gauntlet match later.)

1. Stu Grayson vs. KJ Swayde. Stu is taking on all challengers, and anyone who beats him can earn a C*4 contract. Swayde came out to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” (I thought Waves & Curls had that song on lock as their theme song!) He’s a tall, thin Black man, a bit taller than Stu. Audio was almost inaudible from one commentator. Stu knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and hit a loud chop. Swayde hit some armdrags, then a huracanrana at 1:30.

Stu hit a dropkick and a slingshot senton onto the apron. He hit a belly-to-belly overhead release suplex at 3:00, then another. He hit a running penalty kick for a nearfall, and he was in charge. Stu hit another belly-to-belly suplex, and that got some boos. Swayde got a backslide for a believable nearfall at 5:00. He hit a clothesline and a back elbow and a splash into the corner, then a pump kick that dropped Grayson.

Swayde hit a Fameasser leg drop for a nearfall at 6:30. He went for a stunner, but Grayson blocked it, and Stu hit a Flatliner. Stu went for a Lionsault, but Swayde got his knees up. Stu hit a Buckle Bomb. Stu hit a top-rope superplex, a running knee, and his backbreaker over the knee for the pin. Really good action; Swayde looked sharp in my first time seeing him.

Stu Grayson defeated KJ Swayde at 8:11.

2. Vaughn Vertigo vs. Mathieu St. Jacques for the C*4 Underground Title. Mathieu wore a blue shirt instead of his red plaid lumberjack look. Vaughn ordered the ring announcer to read some “ safety rules ” before the bell. Brawling outside the ring is prohibited, no weapons are allowed, and no profanity. The crowd immediately chanted, “Bullshit!” However, the rules only take effect with the bell! So, Mathieu threw Vaughn to the floor, and they brawled. Thus, this is legal because we haven’t had a bell yet! They looped ringside with Mathieu hitting some punches. Dreya Mitchell ran to ringside and stole Mathieu’s chair.

They got in the ring, and we officially began at 1:50. Vaughn tied up the left arm. Mathieu knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he hit a senton for a nearfall at 3:30. Dreya grabbed Mathieu’s ankle, and that allowed Vaughn to hit a dropkick for a nearfall. He jumped on Mathieu’s back and applied a sleeper. Mathieu rammed him back-first into a corner at 6:30 to escape. Mathieu hit some clotheslines, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. He hit a stunner but didn’t go for a cover.

Vaughn hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30. He hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb. Mathieu hit a spinebuster and removed his shirt, getting a big pop from the crowd. Dreya hopped on the apron to distract the ref. Vaughn hit a low blow, so Mathieu hit a low blow! Mathieu hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 10:00, but Dreya pulled the ref out of the ring! Mathieu grabbed Dreya. However, it allowed Vertigo to get a rollup with a handful of blue jeans for the tainted pin! Good action.

Vaughn Vertigo defeated Mathieu St. Jacques to retain the C*4 Underground Title at 10:17/official time of 8:27.

3. “Project 8100” Haddy and Dexter Doom vs. “The Rogues” Eillot Tyler and Casey Ferreira vs. “Locked and Loaded” Mark Wheeler and Jessie V vs. James Stone and Vanessa Kraven in a four-way for the C*4 Tag Team Titles. The Rogues competed in Wrestling Open 24 hours earlier; the young, rotund Tyler has earned some comparisons to a young Kevin Steen. Jessie V is just a beast; he towers over everyone else in this one. Project 8100 attacked The Rogues, and we’re underway! Jessie V and Wheeler beat up the smaller Ferreira. The commentators noted there are no ‘thrown-together’ teams here; all four teams are established.

Dexter hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Kraven (again, she was in the first-ever Mae Young Classic) entered and hit some chops on Jessie. Vanessa is a full 6’0″. She flipped Dexter into the ring so Jessie could chop him. Funny. Elliot hit a flip dive through the ropes. Jessie hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Casey over the top rope onto five guys on the floor at 4:00! Project 8100 attacked Jessie in the ring. Haddy hit a grazing senton.

Stone hit a DVD on Tyler, then one on Haddy, then one on Casey, then one on Dexter! Wheeler hit a superkick and a uranage. Vanessa hit a uranage on Wheeler at 6:00! Jessie hit an enzuigiri on Vanessa, then a Frankensteiner on her! The Rogues and Project 8100 all worked together to beat up Jessie V in a corner. Tyler hit a forward Finlay Roll on Dexter, then Ferreira immediately hit a frog splash on Doom for the pin! New champions! I didn’t expect that at all! That was non-stop action.

“The Rogues” Eillot Tyler and Casey Ferreira defeated “Project 8100” Haddy and Dexter Doom, “Locked and Loaded” Mark Wheeler and Jessie V, and James Stone and Vanessa Kraven in a four-way to win the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 7:55.

4. Evil Uno vs. The Blade. This should be really good; The Blade has had some sharp matches already this year after being out of action for roughly two years. Uno hasn’t appeared on many C*4 shows in recent months, ever since he lost the title. They immediately traded punches. The ref tried to get between them, but they tossed him to the floor and kept brawling. The ref finally called for the bell at 00:24 to officially begin. Uno hit a Mafia Kick, and Blade rolled to the floor.

Uno set up for a dive, but Blade struck him with a chair. They brawled into the crowd; it is packed tonight! They struck each other with drinks and went up the stairs onto the balcony. (I don’t recall anyone fighting up there before!) We got a great view of the main floor, and you can see the hundreds of fans. They came back down the stairs and returned to ringside at 4:30. Blade got a door and leaned it against the ring.

They finally re-entered the ring, but Uno accidentally dropkicked the ref! Uno and Blade brawled on the mat. A second ref came out, but Blade kicked him in the stomach and hit a vicious twisting neckbreaker at 6:30! They again fought at ringside, and Blade hit Uno in the head with a chair; I hate that. More brawling into the crowd. We got a bell, and this is over! Blade pushed a ref through the door on the floor. The crowd chanted, “Let them fight!” but they brawled to the back.

The Blade vs. Evil Uno went to a draw/no contest at 7:20/official time of 6:56.

5. Ryan Clancy vs. Gabriel Fuerza. Fuerza just returned from a tour in Germany, and Clancy has competed across the world in the past year, and I’ve heard good things about this match. A lock-up and a feeling-out process. They traded rollups, and Clancy hit a monkey-flip at 2:00. Fuerza hit a one-legged dropkick. He hit some chops in the corner. Clancy grounded him in a headlock. Fuerza hit a back suplex at 6:30, and they were both down.

Fuerza whipped Clancy into a corner and got a nearfall. Clancy missed a dropkick. He hit a plancha to the floor at 8:30. Fuerza hit an enzuigiri. Clancy hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. He hit a bodyslam. Fuerza hit another enzuigiri in the corner, then a second-rope superplex at 11:00. He applied a half-crab and stomped on Ryan’s head! Ryan eventually reached the ropes. Clancy hit an enzuigiri; Fuerza hit one. Clancy hit a release German Suplex and a clothesline. Fuerza hit a powerbomb, re-applied the half-crab, and Clancy tapped out!

Gabriel Fuerza defeated Ryan Clancy at 13:18.

6. Title opportunity gauntlet. A C*4 gauntlet starts with four participants; when someone is pinned, they are replaced. I’ve seen this match before, and I really like this format. Indy vet Facade drew No. 1. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill was No. 2; he’s been on quite a roll. The 400+ pounder Puf was No. 3. Juni Underwood was No. 4. They all brawled at the bell. Juni and Facade brawled on the floor. O’Neill put his arms around Puf, but he couldn’t connect them. Juni and Facade got back into the ring and traded reversals. Facade hit a Lionsault Press.

Puf hit a massive Pounce at 3:00 that sent Facade flying! Puf took off his shoe, and he swatted O’Neill with it. Facade hit a missile dropkick that finally dropped Puf. O’Neill hit a dropkick, then a flip dive to the floor onto all three at 4:30. Facade hit a springboard flip dive onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Puf speared O’Neill. Juni hit some buzzsaw kicks on Puf, then a DDT at 6:00. Still no eliminations! Juni hit a powerbomb on O’Neill for a nearfall.

Facade hit a Doomsday flying kick on Juni and pinned him at 6:47. Johnny Deluca was No. 5. Deluca got into the ring, but Puf came up from behind and bumped into him. Puf forcibly kissed him on the mouth, then slapped him in the face. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb on Puf at 10:30, then Facade hit one for a nearfall. Deluca missed a Swanton Bomb, so he instead hit a low-blow uppercut on Puf and pinned him at 11:40. Leah Sparks was No. 6; again, I’ve compared the pink-haired Leah to Candice LeRae.

Leah and Deluca traded forearm strikes. She hit a Thesz Press and some punches. Facade hit a spear on O’Neill. Sparks jumped on O’Neill’s back and applied a sleeper, but he backed into a corner to escape. She hit a top-rope crossbody block and a running forearm to the jaw and pinned Ryan at 15:05. Almost immediately, Deluca rolled up Leah for a pin at 15:08! Cecil Nyx joined the match. The scary Tara Zep emerged from the back and brawled with Cecil before he got in the ring.

Tara hit a clothesline on Deluca, mounted him, and hit some punches. Cecil hit some hard forearm strikes on Facade and Zep. Tara kissed Facade, who didn’t know how to react! She hit a top-rope crossbody block on Cecil. Deluca got another rollup and pinned Facade at 18:38! Myung-Jae Lee joined the match. He brawled with Deluca. Deluca hit a missile dropkick; Lee hit a running knee. Lee hit a double-underhook suplex on Cecil. Cecil hit a backbreaker over his knee on Deluca.

Lee hit a Michinoku Driver and pinned Deluca at 20:31, and that earned a massive pop. Dreya Mitchell entered. She’s tall and hit a fallaway slam on Lee. Cecil hit a pumphandle back suplex on Dreya. Tara got a door and slid it into the ring. Cecil hit a backbreaker across his shoulder on Tara at 22:00. Nyx set up a door bridge in the ring. However, Tara hit a Frankensteiner to flip Cecil through the door. Dreya hit a spinebuster and pinned Tara Zep at 23:48.

Wanda Delrey entered; I just saw her for the first time last month. Wanda dropped Lee face-first to the mat, then hit a second-rope Lungblower to Dreya’s chest, then she hit an X-Factor to pin Cecil at 25:38. Dreya hit a low-blow uppercut on Lee, then a Michinoku Driver onto a folded chair to pin Lee at 26:29. It’s down to just Dreya vs. Wanda! Delrey hit a headbutt. Dreya hit a hard clothesline, then another Michinoku Driver for the pin!

Dreya Mitchell won an 11-competitor gauntlet at 27:36.

7. Alexa Nicole vs. Amira for the C*4 Women’s Title. Pacific Northwest indy star Amira was also at Wrestling Open 24 hours ago. Amira is a short powerhouse at maybe 5’3″, but Alexa is only about 4’11”. Standing switches to open, and Amira slammed Nicole face-first to the mat. Nicole hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Amira hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. She hit some hard chops and running back elbows into the corner. Nicole hit a crossbody block into the corner at 3:30. Amira hit a shotgun dropkick and a rolling cannonball.

Amira got a chair and opened it in the ring. Nicole hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Amira onto the open chair. Amira threw the chair at Alexa and got a nearfall at 6:00. Nicole hit a bulldog onto the folded chair for a nearfall. Amira hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Nicole hit a huracanrana and a 619, then a Lungblower to the back for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Amira hit a German Suplelx, then another one for a nearfall. Amira dropped her with a hard spinning back fist and got a nearfall! Nicole went for a crossbody block, but Amira caught her. Nicole turned it into a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall, then a piledriver for the pin.

Alexa Nicole defeated Amira to retain the C*4 Women’s Title at 10:33.

8. Marcus Mathers, Alec Price, and Jordan Oliver vs. Macrae Martin, Londong Lightning, and Storm Ryder. Six super-talented rising stars here, all in their 20s. I’ve only seen Ryder a few times; he’s tall and lanky with a long, black mullet, and his whole look reminds me of a young Adam Bomb. Team America attacked from behind and were booed! All six brawled in the ring. The Canadians hit Bulldog Powerslams and cleared the ring. Macrae hit a fallaway slam on Mathers at 1:30.

London hit a slingshot shoulder block on Mathers. Mathers hit a mule kick on Ryder, then a top-rope twisting crossbody block. Oliver and Price entered at 3:30, and the Americans took turns striking London in a corner. More boos! Oliver hit some chops on Lightning. Price and Oliver hit stereo leg drops on Lightning for a nearfall. Mathers hit a dropkick, and he tied London in the Tree of Woe at 5:30. Macrae was also tied in the Tree of Woe in that corner, and the Americans hit stereo dropkicks onto both guys. Price hit a double stomp on London’s back.

Lightning fired up and traded chops with Oliver. Ryder got a hot tag at 7:30, and he hit a German Suplex on Price, then one on Oliver. He hit a double German Suplex on both guys! Adam Bomb indeed! Ryder hit a pop-up powerbomb on Price for a nearfall. Price hit a running flying back elbow on Ryder. Lightning and Mathers traded reversals and rollups. Macrae entered at 10:00 and traded chops with Oliver.

Macrae hit a Superkick; Oliver hit a Mafia Kick. Price hit a Rebound Lariat. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, and suddenly, everyone was down. The last three or so minutes have just been INSANE. Oliver hit an enzuigiri. Price tagged in and hit a top-rope double-stomp. He hit a pop-up dropkick on Macrae. Those two traded rollups. The Americans hit a Shield-style triple powerbomb on Macrae for a nearfall at 13:00.

Price and Oliver traded punches with Storm and Lightning. Storm and Lightning hit suplexes. Mathers jumped in and hit a DDT on London and a stunner on Ryder. Mathers came off the ropes, but Macrae caught him with a stunner. Macrae hit a flip dive to the floor, landing deep in the crowd. Meanwhile, Storm and Lightning hit a team slam and pinned Mathers. Awesome stuff.

Macrae Martin, Londong Lightning, and Storm Ryder defeated Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Marcus Mathers at 15:25.

9. Junior Benito vs. Sheldon Jean for the C*4 Title. I’ve noted several times that TNA never should have stopped using Sheldon after Kenny King left. He’s soooo talented. They jawed at each other at the bell before an intense lockup, and Sheldon shoved him to the mat. They are roughly the same height; I had expected Jean to be taller. Benito walked across Sheldon’s back at 2:00, angering Jean. Benito hit a forward Finlay Roll. Sheldon pushed Junior shoulder-first into the corner at 4:00 and took control. He hit a European Uppercut that dropped Junior. Jean hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 6:00.

Jean applied a bear hug and was in charge, keeping Benito grounded. Benito hit a flying clothesline, and they were both down at 9:00. Benito hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block, then a forward Finlay Roll and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sheldon hit a Mafia Kick and a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded pump kicks. Junior hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 13:00, and they were both down.

They fought on the top rope, and Jean hit a superplex. Benito hit a Flatliner and a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Benito pushed some chairs and a door into the ring, and he cracked Sheldon across the back with a chair. A door bridge was erected. They fought in the corner, but both fell and got crotched on the top rope, and both fell to the floor. Junior hit a flip dive over a ring post and crashed onto Sheldon at 19:00, and he landed on his feet!

Benito began yelling at security! Macrae Martin came to ringside to calm down his tag partner, but Benito shoved him! Benito dragged a prone Sheldon back into the ring and put him on the door bridge. However, Sheldon moved as Benito went for a 450 Splash, and Benito crashed through the door bridge. Sheldon hit a swinging uranage for the pin! New champion!

Sheldon Jean defeated Junior Benito to win the C*4 Title at 20:56.

Final Thoughts: If you have IWTV and aren’t watching these C*4 shows, you are really missing out. Some top-notch wrestling with a good mix of Canadian and New England-based talent. The six-man tag with Oliver/Price/Mathers was a show-stealer and earned best match. Fuerza-Clancy was predictably good for second. I’ll go with the main event for third. Those are three top-notch matches to carry the show.

Yes, the gauntlet was long, but the action kept flowing with four competitors in the match at all times. The four-way tag title match was shorter-than-expected, but it also was an all-out sprint. A lot of positives here. Just a top-notch roster — but notably missing were Kristara and Brent Banks.