Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide “Rey de Reyes” results (3/14): Vetter’s review of Dominik Mysterio vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship, Rey de Reyes final, WWE star accepts Flammer’s open challenge

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide “Rey de Reyes” (Episode 9)

Puebla, México, at Auditorio GNP Seguros

Aired March 14, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed March 14, 2026, on the WWE YouTube Channel

This venue looks more circular in shape than most venues, which tend to be rectangular. It was packed and well-lit. Rey Mysterio, Corey Graves, and JBL provided commentary, and once again, it appears they are at a studio, not there live.

* The show opened with footage of several wrestlers arriving at the building.

* Rey Fenix came to the ring and got on the mic; he was in his street clothes, not wrestling gear. In Spanish, he said it was wonderful to be back, and tonight they would make history. (Rey provided the translation). He introduced Penta. He also was not dressed to wrestle. They teased coming back here to wrestle as a team. (I am NOT watching live and the commercial breaks every three minutes are just KILLING me.)

Flammer came out by herself for the open challenge; neither of her teammates joined her. Bayley’s music played and the crowd went nuts!

1. Flammer vs. Bayley for the Reina de Reinas Title. Bayley immediately tied up the left arm. They traded rollups and had a standoff at 1:30. Bayley hit a sliding clothesline. On the floor, Bayley hit a running dropkick and pushed Flammer back in and got a nearfall. Flammer dove through the ropes onto Bayley at 3:30. Back in the ring, Flammer choked Bayley in the ropes and was in charge.

Flammer crotched Bayley around the ring post and kept Bayley grounded. Bayley hit a running neckbreaker and some clotheslines at 6:00, then a back suplex. Bayley hit a stunner out of the ropes for a nearfall. Bayley hit a sunset flip bomb, tossing Flammer into the corner. She hit a Bayley-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Flammer hit a double stomp to the ribs, and they were both down. Flammer hit a guillotine leg drop and got a nearfall at 9:00.

Bayley hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Bayley hit another second-rope elbow drop. Lady Maravilla ran to ringside, but Bayley hit her. La Hiedra attacked Bayley from behind. Flammer threw Bayley into an exposed corner, hit a Lungblower to the chest, then a dropkick for the tainted pin. Good action.

Flammer defeated Bayley to retain the Reina de Reinas Title at 11:50.

2. Santos Escobar vs. La Parka vs. El Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser) vs. El Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable) in the Rey de Reyes finals. Santos again wore his flak jacket; it’s a startling change in look for him. Almost immediately, Kaiser and Gable were alone in the ring, but it was broken up by the other two. Gable hit some chops on La Parka. La Parka hit a backbreaker over his knee at 1:30, then a flying crossbody block. Kaiser hit a leg lariat on Santos, then some punches in the corner.

La Parka hit a springboard dropkick. He hit a springboard moonsault onto all three opponents at 3:30. In the ring, he hit a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb on Gable for a nearfall. Gable hit a clothesline, mounted La Parka, and hit some punches. He applied a cross-armbreaker in the ropes at 5:30; Graves reminded us this is no-DQ because it’s a four-way. Santos hit a running knee on Kaiser at 7:30. Santos hit running knees on each opponent in different corners. He pie-faced Kaiser, but Ludvig got back up. Kaiser hit a spinning kick to the jaw on Santos. He clotheslined both La Parka and Santos to the floor at 9:00.

We finally had the Americanos alone, trading forearm strikes. Kaiser cranked on Santos’ head and neck. Gable put Santos in an ankle lock. Kaiser tied up La Parka, so we had dueling submission holds. Santos hit a top-rope superplex on La Parka for a nearfall at 11:30. Gable hit a double German Suplex that popped the commentators. He hit a top-rope flying headbutt for a nearfall. Gable threw Kaiser head-first into the corner and hit a fisherman’s buster. La Parka hit a top-rope Spanish Fly. However, Santos tried to steal the pin.

Santos and La Parka traded forearm strikes. The Americanos hit stereo DVDs at 14:00. Both Americanos ‘loaded’ their masks with a weapon. They collided heads and were both down! La Parka and Escobar hit stereo clotheslines, and everyone was down. This crowd was HOT. The Americanos fought into the crowd and went to the wall, far from the ring. Meanwhile, Santos got a chair, but swung at La Parka and missed. La Parka hit a fisherman’s suplex on Santos for a nearfall at 16:30.

Santos slammed La Parka face-first on a folded chair for a nearfall. Kaiser returned to ringside. We could see Rayo and Bravo beating up Gable in a skybox, and they handcuffed Gable to the railing at 18:00! Kaiser got in the ring and hit an Air Raid Crash on Santos, but he missed a move into the corner. Santos went to grab a chair in the corner, but a masked man took the chair and hit Santos with it. Kaiser hit a flying headbutt on Santos for the pin!

Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable), Santos Escobar, and La Parka at 19:18 to win the Rey de Reyes tournament.

3. Dominik vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (w/Dorian) in a no-DQ match for the AAA Mega Title. If Dominik loses, he must leave AAA! No sign of Omos! Dominik shoved him at the bell; Vikingo rolled to the floor and got a kendo stick. Their kendo sticks collided, then Dominik hit a dropkick. Vikingo hit some deep armdrags and a dropkick. He hit a hard shotgun dropkick into the corner at 2:00, and he kept Dominik grounded. He struck Dominik in the forehead with a weapon (you don’t see that often in WWE!) On the floor, Vikingo whipped him into the ring steps at 3:30.

Vikingo dove through the ropes and crashed onto Dominik, who was seated on a chair! In the ring, Vikingo put a garbage can over Dominik’s head and repeatedly struck the can with his kendo stick. He made a cover and got a nearfall at 5:30. He bit Dominik’s forehead as he kept Dominik grounded. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Dominik hit a slingshot senton, then two rolling suplexes, but Vikingo blocked a third one. Dominik hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall; Dorian saved Vikingo!

Omos strolled down the ramp. He threw a garbage can at Dominik. Vikingo hit a top-rope double stomp for a nearfall. Vikingo put on his belt, but he missed a frog splash! Dominik set up for a 619, but Omos grabbed him and chokeslammed him! In the ring, Omos hit a massive chokeslam on Dominik and was booed. Omos helped Vikingo to the top rope and pulled Dominik into position. However, Mini Vikingo jumped in the ring and hit a Frankensteiner on Vikingo! Omos choked the kid. Dominik hit a low blow on Omos and some chairshots to his back. He hit a chairshot to Vikingo’s back, then a 619! Dominik hit a frog splash for the pin!

Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo to retain the AAA Mega Title at 11:54.

FInal Thoughts: A good episode. The Mexican crowds are just insanely hot and totally into the action. The main event was good. I think the stipulation convinced me that Dominik wasn’t losing here, but it was a good match. Like others, I’m tired of two Grande Americanos, and it’s time for Gable to move on to bigger and better things. Bayley’s appearance was a pleasant surprise. A longer-than-average episode, coming in at 1 hour, 37 minutes.