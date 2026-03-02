AEW Dynamite preview: World title matches and more scheduled for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship

-Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay make their Dynamite in-ring debut

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).