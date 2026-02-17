Greektown Pro Wrestling results: Vetter’s review of Channing Decker vs. Jay Lethal for the Greektown Title, The Blade vs. Joey Janela for the Greektown Cup, Lady Frost vs. Dan Mo

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Greektown Pro Wrestling

Streamed on TrillerTV+

February 15, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario, at 310 Danforth Ave.

I’ve seen shows from this small gym before. The ceiling is really low for a gym. Lighting is okay. Joe Dombrowski provided commentary.

* I don’t know a single match on this show, but I’ve generally liked what I’ve seen here before. That said, they have tended to use a few too many ECW guys who are now in their 50s.

1. Sam Holloway vs. Yayne Harrison. I haven’t seen Yayne before; at first glance, I thought it was “Agent Zero” Bill Collier, as he’s tall and lean. They locked up, and the taller Sam backed Yayne into the corner. Yayne clotheslined Sam to the floor at 1:30, and they brawled at ringside. Sam took control as they got back into the ring. He chopped Yayne and kept him grounded. Harrison fired up and hit a series of chops. Sam hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:30 and applied a headlock on the mat. Harrison fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a Samoan Drop. He hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Sam hit a Mafia Kick, then a Choke Bomb for the pin. Solid.

Sam Holloway defeated Yayne Harrison at 8:48.

2. Wes Barkley vs. Brent Banks vs. Karou vs. Salsa King vs. Jeffrey John vs. Puf. I wrote their names in the order they were introduced. Barkley was covered in red, white, and blue, and he wiped his butt with the Canadian flag. Karou is thicker (think Rusev’s body type) and has an Egyptian look; he also grabbed the Canadian flag and stepped on it. I’ve seen the dancing Salsa King (thing Angel Garza) here before. A guy named “Jock Samson” was the referee. Jeffrey John attacked Puf, and we’re underway! Those two fought on the floor. Clearly, Banks, Puf, and Salsa King are the babyfaces. Banks and SK ripped off Barkley’s “USA hockey” jersey and beat him up.

Banks and Salsa King began trading friendly reversals at 3:00. John hit a leaping bulldog on Salsa King. Puf jumped back in and hit Jeffrey John repeatedly with a shoe, including a swat to the butt. Karou couldn’t lift the massive Puf on a suplex attempt. They tried to do the multi-man suplex spot, but no one could hit one, so they all fought to the floor at 7:00. Banks got back into the ring with two drinks, handing one to the special referee, so they could drink them together. Banks then hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 9:00.

Karou hit a massive chokeslam on Salsa King. He went for one on Banks, but Brent escaped and hit a dropkick. John hit a stunner on Brent for a nearfall. Puf hit a spear on Jeffrey. Barkley put on brass knuckles, but the ref confiscated them, so Barkley punched the ref! Wes put the brass knuckles back on. However, Salsa King hit Sister Abigail on Wes. The ref peeled off his shirt and hit a flying elbow drop on Wes. Salsa then covered Barkley for the pin. Good use of the special referee.

Salsa King defeated Wes Barkley, Brent Banks, Karou, Jeffrey John, and Puf at 12:23.

3. Trent Gibson and Spencer Slade vs. Bill Collier and Jody Threat. Again, Spencer wears the amateur wrestling headgear, and he has a tremendous physique. Again, Collier is “Agent Zero” in TNA, but he’s a babyface here. Collier and Gibson opened. Jody stood toe-to-toe with the muscular Slade. Collier hit a dropkick on Slade at 3:00, then a big headbutt. Jody jumped back in and hit a series of chops on Gibson, then a huracanrana, and she was fired up. Collier hit a delayed vertical suplex on Gibson at 5:00. Jody hit a delayed vertical suplex! Impressive power.

Jody clotheslined Gibson over the top rope to the floor. Collier scooped her up and tossed Threat onto their opponents on the floor at 7:00. Bill then dove over the top rope onto the heels. In the ring, Slade hit a German Suplex on Jody for a nearfall, and the heels began working her over in their corner. They hit a team flapjack at 9:00. Jody finally hit a double DDT at 11:00. Collier got a hot tag and hit a Mafia Kick, then a second-rope flying clothesline on Gibson.

Collier picked up both heels and hit the Samoan Drop-and-fallaway slam combo. Slade hit an Air Raid Crash on Bill. The heels hugged. Collier got up and hit a double chokeslam at 13:00. Jody and Collier hit stereo spears. She hit a German Suplex on Slade, then an F5 faceplant on Gibson! Collier accidentally punched Jody! Slade immediately rolled up Collier, got a handful of tights, and scored the tainted pin! The heels scampered to the back.

Spencer Slade and Trent Gibson defeated Jody Threat and Bill Collier at 14:27.

* Jody got a can of beer and put it against her sore jaw, then she chugged it. (There’s always that moment where you expect one of them to turn on each other, but it didn’t come.)

4. Seleziya Spark (w/Karou) vs. Sonny Kiss (w/Salsa King). Obviously, Kiss has a size and visible strength advantage. Spark tried a slap that Kiss blocked. They danced. Kis hit a double-backflip-slap to the face at 2:30. Kiss dove over the top rope onto Spark and Karou. In the ring, Kiss swatted her butt and hit a splits leg drop across her throat for a nearfall at 4:30. Spark hit flying double knees to Kiss’s back in the corner. Karou choked Kiss in the ropes, and Seleziya was in charge and kept Sonny grounded. Kiss got a folding press cover for a nearfall at 7:30.

Spark repeatedly slammed Sonny’s head into the turnbuckle. Kiss hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Sonny did the backflip knee drop to the ribs for a nearfall. Sonny hit a Gorilla Press with Spark falling face-first. Sonny went for another splits leg drop, but Spark got her legs up to block it. Spark hit a running knee for a believable nearfall at 12:00, then she put Sonny in a crossface. Karou and Salsa King brawled to the back. Spark got a rollup, grabbed the ropes for added leverage, and scored the pin. This probably should have been a bit shorter.

Seleziya Spark defeated Sonny Kiss at 12:45.

5. The Blade vs. Joey Janela for the Greektown Cup. Janela competed in Los Angeles less than 24 hours ago for GCW. I just saw these two fight each other in a four-way from New York three weeks ago. It’s good to see Blade back in action; he stomped on Joey early on. Cagematch.net shows they’ve shared the ring six times (including once in AEW), but this is a first-ever singles match. They brawled to the floor at 3:00. Back in the ring, Joey hit a dropkick at 5:30 and applied a cravat on the mat, and kept Blade grounded.

They got up and traded chops. Joey hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:00. Blade hit a series of punches. Blade hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 8:30. Joey hit a DDT for a nearfall. They traded chops on the ring apron, and Blade hit a DDT onto the apron at 11:00. Blade applied a crossface in the center of the ring, but Joey eventually got to the ropes. Blade re-applied the hold and cranked back. Blade hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall, and they were both down at 13:30.

Joey hit a running stunner, then a basement stunner and a jumping piledriver for a believable nearfall. Blade hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 15:00. Joey nailed a brainbuster for a nearfall. Joey hit some European Uppercuts; Blade hit some punches. They traded rollups, and Joey hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 18:00. Joey hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. They got up and traded more chops. Blade hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. Joey hit a superkick and a discus forearm strike for the pin. That was some top-notch action.

Joey Janela defeated The Blade to win the Greektown Cup at 20:18.

* Intermission went a full 30 minutes. That is just ridiculously long. Luckily, I’m not watching live.

6. Lady Frost vs. Dan Mo. Two ring vets who really deliver in their late 30s. Cagematch.net records show they’ve met three times before, with Dani winning the only prior singles match. They traded chops early on. Dani hit a running knee to the jaw at 2:00. Frost hit some knee lifts to the ribs, then stomped on Dani. Frost hit some spears into the corner, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 3:30, and she kept Dani grounded, planting her foot in her ribs. They hit stereo kicks to the head, and both collapsed at 7:00.

Dani fired up and hit some forearm strikes, then some spin kicks to the thighs and a Code Red for a nearfall. Dani hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. She hit a basement dropkick to the chest at 9:00. Frost fired up and hit a series of kicks. Frost set up for an Air Raid Crash but fell backwards onto Dani. Frost then hit a top-rope Phoenix Splash for the pin! That was really good. (Why was Kiss-Spark longer than this?)

Lady Frost defeated Dani Mo at 10:05.

7. “The Production” Katie Arquette and Derek Dillinger vs. “The Hex” Alyssin Kay and Marti Belle. Derek, by himself, might weigh more than his opponents combined. So yes, this is a stretch to buy that the Hex could be competitive here. He opened against Kay, who is certainly taller than an average woman, and they traded standing switches. Allysin knocked Arquette down with a shoulder block and threw Katie into their corner, so the Hex could work her over. Allysin hit a Facewash kick for a nearfall at 2:00.

Kay chopped Katie on the chest. Dillinger tagged back in at 4:00 to square off with Marti. She hit some forearm strikes and twisted his nipples. She went for a crossbody block, but he caught her. He missed a buttdrop. She hit a diving forearm strike, then a diving Thesz Press for a nearfall. Marti and Katie traded forearm strikes. Derek hit some chops on Marti as they kept Belle in their corner. Mart and Derek hit stereo forearm strikes and were both down at 10:00.

Kay got a hot tag and hit some running back elbows. Kay got Derek up for a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Impressive. Those two got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Katie hit a forward Finlay Roll on Kay, then she gave Derek a monkey-flip onto Allysin for a nearfall at 12:30. Marti jumped in and traded punches with Katie. The Hex both hit some kicks on Derek and stereo running knees. They piled on him for a nearfall. Derek nailed a Package Piledriver on Marti for the pin.

Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette defeated “The Hex” Marti Belle and Allysin Kay at 14:34.

8. Channing Decker vs. Jay Lethal for the Greektown Title. Again, Decker’s whole look makes me think of Joey Ryan. They worked over each other’s left arms to open. Channing hit a guillotine leg drop at 2:30 and celebrated. Lethal stomped on him in the corner. He tossed Decker to the floor at 5:30, and they fought on the floor. Decker hit a flip dive onto Lethal at 7:00. Decker grabbed the Canadian flag and choked Jay with it. They brawled into the crowd, but it was far too dark to see anything.

They brawled up the bleachers. Lethal clotheslined Decker over a guardrail, and Decker fell maybe eight feet to the floor. In the ring, Jay set up for a Figure Four, but Decker shoved him away. Decker hit a top-rope superplex at 11:30, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Decker hit a leg lariat, then a spinning leg kick in the corner, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Lethal hit his backbreaker over the knee and faceplant combo for a nearfall at 14:00.

Decker applied a Sharpshooter, but Lethal rolled out and kicked Channing into the ref! Suddenly, everyone was down. Lethal grabbed the title belt and struck Channing in the head, and got a nearfall at 16:00. Jay went for a top-rope elbow drop, but Decker caught him and got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Jay set up for a Lethal Injection, but Decker sidestepped it and hit a pumphandle sit-out powerbomb for the clean pin. Good match.

Channing Decker defeated Jay Lethal to retain the Greektown Title at 17:16.

* Holloway jumped in the ring and attacked Decker! Bill Collier got in the ring and confronted Sam. They stood nose-to-nose. Sam is about 6’8″ and is maybe an inch taller, but is clearly thicker. Collier and Holloway both attacked Decker! Joey Janela got into the ring as if to help beat down Decker, but he instead attacked Collier and Decker. Joey and Decker then worked together to clear the ring.

Final Thoughts: A fun show. Janela vs. Blade was the show-stealer; a top-notch back-and-forth, hard-hitting battle, and clearly the best match of the night. I’ll narrowly go with that good Lady Frost-Dani Mo match for second, ahead of the main event. As per usual, I’m just not a big fan of the intergender action, and I just struggle to buy into The Hex or Jody Threat as believable against bigger, stronger men. Holloway continues to impress.