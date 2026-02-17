TNA Impact on AMC rating: How did the show headlined by an eight-man tag match perform?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 254,000 viewers for the AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up compared to the previous week’s 241,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the prior week’s 0.05 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. TNA has settled in with numbers similar to what AEW Collision drew during football season. While it’s unclear what AMC officials are hoping for, the numbers are in line with realistic expectations heading into the partnership.

