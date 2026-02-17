NXT TV results (2/17): Moore’s review of Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill for the NXT North American Title, four-way for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles, Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live February 17, 2026, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Lola Vice attacked Kelani Jordan with Tae Kwon Do kicks before the bell…

1. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan. Vice hit Jordan with a body slam and footsie kicks. Vic noted Vice being handicapped due to an injured hand. That allowed Kelani to get the advantage. Jordan worked on Vice’s injured hand with methodical offense. Kelani escaped a reverse Devil’s Kiss, which Vic joked about. Vice struggled to get a Juji Gatame in due to the injured hand.

Vice worked on Jordan with shortarm roundhouse kicks. Jordan used a hammerlock to suplex Vice on her injured hand for a two count. Vice hit Jordan with a Tae Kwon Do switch kick and pump kick. Vice hit Jordan with clinch knees and a springboard armdrag. Vice hit Jordan with a gut punch, but sold the injured hand. This allowed Jordan to get the advantage with a Yakuza Kick.

Jordan beat up Vice against the steels steps with boots and focusing on the injured hand.[c]

Back from break, Vice went for a sleeper, but Jordan slipped away and continued to torture Vice’s injured hand. Vice got a moment of respite after a drop toehold. Vice ducked and weaved and continued to use her Tae Kwon Do combos. Vice hit Jordan with a German Suplex and Stink Face. Jordan went back at the hand, but Vice countered with a Saito. Vice reversed a Sunset Flip. Jordan rolled away to avoid a high spin kick.

Vice hit Jordan with a Seated Senton. Vice went for a backfist, but Jordan ducked and it went into the wooden crow’s nest wall. Vice countered a 450 into a Triangle, but couldn’t hook the hands. Jordan escaped by stomping Vice’s hand. Jordan put Vice in a grounded wristlock to the injured hand. Vice had to tap out.

Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice via submission in 11:40

John’s Thoughts: A good and surprisingly gritty match. Lola Vice’s Tae Kwon Do background and Muay Thai ability works great in allowing her to fight without her hands (TKD has a ton of punches, but it also allows you to maximize your feet. Also, to get a blue belt, you need to learn to work scripted fights, Vice being a blackbelt of course). Kelani Jordan was wonderful in terms of how vicious she was. I’m surprised as to how well this heel turn has gone coming off her run as the happy go lucky girl next door type. Both women had great worked martial arts ability. Loved the heel winning over the proficient submission babyface. My guess is that this will lead to a gimmick match, like NXT Underground. Can we bring back the Fight Pit?

Tony D’Angelo was walking in a parking lot talking about going after DarkState (He’s still using the accent, but he isn’t as over the top with it now). D’Angelo talked about Cutler James having a wrestling background at Duke University and just followed the wrong crowd. He said him taking everything away from DarkState begins tonight…

DarkState were shown warming up backstage…

Ricky Saints was shown walking in the parking lot before getting jumped by NXT Champion Joe Hendry as revenge…[c]

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Shiloh Hill, who was playing with a goalie mask. Hill then talked about how his upcoming opponent Ethan Page, is very credible. He went into how he’s analyzed all of Ethan Page’s moves. Hank and Tank showed up to hype up Hill…

“Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap”. NXT Champion Joe Hendry marched to the ring acting serious. He said he’s not in a singing or dancing mood, he’s in a mood to kick Ricky’s ass all across the arena. Joe asked for Ricky Saints to join him. Ricky showed up at the Crow’s Nest area. Ricky said everyone has it twisted, Joe stole the championship from Ricky Saints. Ricky said people like Joe Hendry and don’t talk about it.

Ricky said he sees through all of Hendry’s smoke and mirrors. Ricky said NXT creates stars, but now it has a meme and social media star as champ. Ricky said Joe is a loser and everyman, which is why the crowd loves him. Ricky said having talent, being the best, being attractive, that’s what makes you a champion. Joe said Ricky has egos and opinions, but Joe lives in fact, and the fact is Joe Hendry is champion and that makes him the best.

Ricky said Joe is best at marketing. Ricky said Joe has everyone tied in the Joe Hendry hype. Ricky said Joe even got him self a DLC spot in the video game. Ricky mocked Joe’s accent and how he gives generic answers in his promos. Ricky said he’s worked to hard to elevate NXT and he’d be damned if he let someone like Joe ruin it.

Joe dared Ricky to come to the ring instead of whining like a little bitch. Ricky said he’ll give Joe his marketing, Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints at Vengeance Day for the NXT Championship. Joe said “You’re on” and Ricky is going to whine, cry, and blame everyone else while the crowd chants “we believe”. He said he has no problem kicking Ricky’s punk ass at Vengeance Day…

Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James was hyped…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Holy crap, that was a great promo exchange. This was Joe Hendry and Ricky Saints’s best promos definitely during their time under the NXT banner. Both men took things really seriously and that elevated the segment. It was right for them to have Ricky dig deep by pointing out how Joe Hendry has been a sideshow and meme so far in NXT, and Joe was great in showing that he’s more than that and can flip the switch to serious when he wants.

The Culling were hanging backstage in their dark room. Izzi Dame talked down about the Tatum Paxley vignette last week and said that Tatum hasn’t grown. Izzi said it doesn’t matter which Tatum shows up at Vengeance Day, she’ll always lose. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance then talked about going after the tag titles…

DarkState made their entrance. Tony D’Angelo made his entrance with his new theme…

2. Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James. James now wrestles in a singlet. Tony D also changed up his look by now wrestling shirtless and in dark slacks (looking in good shape). Both men traded kicks in the corner. Cutler got the advantage with tackles. Tony D came back with a kick and headbutt combo. Tony D hit Cutler with a few German Suplexes. Tony D countered Cutler with a Spear and Spinebuster for the win.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Cutler James via pinfall in 1:20.

Dion Lennox jumped Tony D after the match. Tony D recovered and nailed Dion with a spear. Tony D tackled Dion into the barricade and tossed him into the steel steps. Tony D tried to injure Dion’s leg with the steel steps, but James dragged him away…

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective first step to set up Tony D tearing through DarkState. I hope it isn’t “too” easy for him to do it as having some resistance will make the quest more compelling. Especially after Tony D finally broke his silence, I’m really liking his character repackage. They’ve really upped things with the presentation, he’s toning down the mob boss gimmick, and he still looks good in the ring with his practical style.

Ethan Page was coaching The Vanity Project backstage. Miles Borne entered the room to confront Page. Page said he’s never going to give Borne a title shot and Borne should take his advice. Borne said we’ll see about getting that title shot. Borne left. Ricky Saints entered the room and said that Borne looked rude. Ricky said after Vengeance Day everyone in the room will be a champion. Ricky and Page shook hands…

Out Tha Mud made their entrance followed by Vanity Project…[c]

The Culling made their entrance followed by Hank and Tank…

3. “The Culling” Shawn Spears and Niko Vance vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “The Vanity Project” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (w/Jackson Drake) vs. “Out The Mud” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Spears and Price started the match. Spears tried to tag in Vanity Project, but they dropped from the apron. Price slammed Spears. Nima tagged in and hit Spears with a basement lariat for a two count. Baylor tagged in. Smokes also tagged in to try to swarm Price, but Smokes was clotheslined by Nima.

Tank tagged out Nima. Hank and Tank cut the ring in half on Smokes with tandem offense. Vance tagged out Smokes and hit Tank with a right hook. Price tagged out Tank. Niko and Price had a staredown. Both men were at a stalemate with shoulder tackles. Price got the upper hand with a clothesline. Price knocked a bunch of people ringside. The smaller Smokes and Balor went for comical chokeslams on OTM, but OTM chokeslammed them onto the pile of wrestlers at ringside.[c]

[Hour Two] Hank cleared the field back from break. Hank hit Baylor with a flying clothesline. Hank hit Baylor with a Helicopter slam. Hank then hit Spears with a Suicide Dive. Smokes since Nima into the ringpost. Price tossed Baylor into Smokes. Hank and Tank hit Vance with the Honk Honk. Price hit Tank with a standing stomp. OTM hit Vance with a Double Samoan Drop.

The field broke up OTM’s pin. All eight men went to the top ropes. Hank, Price, Nima, and Tank hit their opponents with stereo Superplexes. Hank and Tank brawled with OTM. Baylor tagged out Nima and surprised Tank with a knee. Hank hank hit Baylor with a Bossman Slam. Bodies spilled to ringside. Spears got a two count on Baylor. Spears Baylor with a DVD. Drake broke up the pin.

OTM stomped Spears on Drake. Hank and Tank sent OTM through the table. Baylor somehow stole the pin on Spears.

The Vanity Project defeated The Culling, Out The Mud, and Hank and Tank via pinfall in 11:32.

John’s Thoughts: I wasn’t a fan of them booking this many people in one match, but the wrestlers did a great job turning it into a spectacle. Lots of big spots, and lots of impressive big man work. The slimy Vanity Project guys stealing a win amongst the chaos fits their gimmick. Weird that we’re getting a heel vs. heel tag title match though?

A Keanu Carver vignette aired. Carver talked about growing up in janky ass DC. He said he had teachers try to guide him, but they don’t know him. He said he loved tearing through people in football. Carver said his coach told him he was doing thing wrong, but the team needs him, not the other way around. He said he was kicked off the team for trying to fight back. Carver said NXT can’t control him and Sean Legacy

Interim GM Robert Stone told Joe Hendry that he has to leave the building after what happened earlier. They panned to Sol Ruca and Zaria arguing. Zaria said their friendship is over and Sol can go to hell…[c]

John’s Thoughts: So is the world’s longest breakup story finally moving forward? It does make it clear that Zaria is going to screw over Sol, but that’s what they should have done a long time ago anyway. Liked the Keanu Carver vignette as it gives him a character instead of just being a big dude who tears through things.

Fatal Influence made their entrance in street clothes. Jacy Jayne took the mic and said she’s happy to be facing Sol Ruca. She said she’s looked forward to this match more than any match in her career. She said she’s going to be vulnerable for once. She said she’s actually jealous of Sol Ruca. Jayne said no matter what she does, no matter what amazing matches she has, everyone still look at Jayne dead in the face, saying that Sol Ruca is a bigger star.

Jayne talked about being a Knockouts and NXT Women’s Champion at the same time. She said she beat current Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vacquer. Jayne talked about having to see Sol Ruca on the John Cena Final Match show. Jayne then talked about getting the Rumble spot, but people kept talking about Sol after.

Jayne said WWE is shoving Sol Ruca in front of everyone’s faces. Jayne said Sol sacrificed her best friend to get a title shot, but that won’t matter in the end. Jayne said she’s not flashy or flippy, but is rather just the best woman in NXT. Jayne said she’s the most underrated woman in all of WWE. Sol Ruca made her entrance and said she agrees with Jayne.

Sol said no one is more jealous of others than Jayne. Sol said she wonders what it would be like if Jayne stops comparing herself to others. Sol told Jayne to get out of her business with Zaria. Jayne said she likes seeing what is happening to Sol and that she’s realizing you have to dump friends for success. Sol said real friends fight and Jayne doesn’t know that.

Sol said Zaria doesn’t stand in her shadow, she stands in her own. Sol said she’s going to snatch Jayne’s soul and take the championship. Jayne said Sol will find out that Sol is the better woman. Jayne slapped Sol. Jayne, Henley, and Reid beat up Sol. Zaria ran out and teased spearing Sol, but Zaria cleared Fatal Influence from the ring. Zaria gave Reid a Press Slam, sending Reid into Jayne and Henley. Sol and Zaria hugged it out to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: They baited me! Well, the breakup continues. I wanna say it will finally happen at the title match, but they’ve baited us many times before. Anyway, good promo from Jayne in particular setting her up as egotistical. Sol wasn’t perfect on the mic, but it’s always good to get reps in when you get a chance, for gradual improvement.

Elio Lefleur and Eli Knight fist bumped and hyped their upcoming Speed Tournament match. Sean Legacy was also in the locker room…

Vic plugged the WWE video game…[c]

4. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight in a 3 Minute WWE Speed Tournament Match. Elio and Knight spilled over to ringside with a suplex. Elio missed a Moonsault. Knight hit Elio with an Asai Moonsault. Knight came back with a Springboard Leg Lariat. Elio and Knight traded rapid pin attempts heading into the two minute mark. Knight hit Elio with a superkick. Elio took Knight out of the air into a power bomb.

Both men traded right hands. Elio hit Knight with a slingshot uppercut. Knight recovered and hit Elio with a Knee Plus. Elio crotched Knight and hit him with a Super German Suplex.

Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight ended in a time limit draw.

Robert Stone walked out and said that per the rules, Jasper Troy should retain the title and the tournament resets, but due to Elio and Knight’s performance, he’s booking Jasper Troy vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight in a 7 minute triple threat…

Miles Borne and Shiloh Hill had some tension backstage over both going after Ethan Page’s title…[c]

Vic Joseph hyped the WWE World popup in Las Vegas during Mania weekend…

Uriah Connors and Charlie Dempsey were chatting backstage. Uriah was hyped about joining Lexis King’s group, but Dempsey wasn’t a fan of King in general. Uriah said they’ve known each other since kids and this group should work. Dempsey walked away to think about it. Lexis King, Stacks, and Knockouts Champion Ariana Grace approached Connors. King said to prove himself, King got Uriah booked in a match against his old tag partner Kale Dixon. They also pointed out that even though Stacks is not in a generational wrestling family, he is marrying into Santino Marella’s…

Robert Stone was chatting with Fallon Henley about getting Henley a title defense as soon as possible. Blake Monroe showed up to suck up to Stone. Stone booked Blake Monroe into a match against Thea Hail as a part of the Speed Tournament…

Vic Joseph ran through advertised matches for next week…

All Ego Ethan Page made his entrance. Vic noted if Page wins he will have the most successful title defenses in the history of the North American Championship…[c]

Dion Lennox thanked Cutler James for saving his leg. Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars hyped how they’re going to run through Vanity Project…

The show cut to Zaria apologizing to Sol Ruca, patching things up. Zaria said she supports Sol becoming women’s champion. Miles Borne passed by saying he knows exactly what he has to do…

Shiloh Hill made his entrance…

5. “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill for the NXT North American Championship. Hill and Page traded wristholds. Hill put Page in a hammer lock. Both men worked a methodical style to start the match. Hill dumped Page to ringside with a jumping knee. Page went for a shot with the title belt, but Hill took the belt and calmly put it back on the pedestal.

Page took out Hill with a boot. Hill came back with a Tiger Feint into a clothesline. Vanity Project appeared at ringside heading into break.[c]