NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Haku, Victoria, Vanessa Kraven, Taiji Ishimori, Kevin Matthews, Louie Spicolli, David Von Erich, Curt Hennig

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair. The person who gets the winning pin or submission will earn a shot for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Haku (Tonga ʻUliʻuli Fifita) is 67. He also worked as Meng and King Tonga.

-Lisa Marie Varon is 54. She worked as Victoria in WWE and as Tara in TNA.

-Vanessa Kraven is 44.

-Taiji Ishimori is 43.

-Kevin “KM” Matthews is 43.

-The late Louis Mucciolo Jr. was born on February 10, 1971. He worked as Louie Spicolli and Rad Radford and died of an overdose at age 27. on February 15, 1998.

-The late David Von Erich died on February 10, 1984, at age 25. The family cited the cause of death as acute enteritis, though there was also a lot of suspicion that he unintentionally overdosed while working in Japan.

-The late Curt Hennig died at age 44 of acute cocaine intoxication on February 10, 2003.