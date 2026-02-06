WWE Smackdown preview: Tonight’s Royal Rumble fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment