WWE Smackdown preview: Tonight’s Royal Rumble fallout show

February 6, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

