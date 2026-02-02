GCW and JCW “SuperPower Slam” results (2/1): Vetter’s review of Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight vs. Joey Janela and Megan Bayne, Atticus Cogar vs. Bear Bronson for the GCW Title, Willow Nightingale vs. Mara Sade

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW and JCW “SuperPower Slam”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+ and partially on GCW YouTube

February 1, 2026, in New York, New York, at Melrose Ballroom

The show had an excellent ten-match lineup. I’ve always liked this venue; it’s well lit, and the crowd was maybe 500. The hard camera wasa in the second level; I don’t love this view into the ring. Veda Scott and Nick Knowledge provided commentary.

* For whatever reason, a pre-show fundraiser and the first match were only on YouTube. SO, I actually watched the next match last, after the show concluded.

1. Janai Kai vs. Nixi XS vs. Jordan Blade vs. Gabby Forza in a four-way. Nixi went to pose; Janai kicked her, and we’re underway. Gabby and Jordan traded shoulder blocks. Gabby finally knocked her down at 1:30. She hit a clothesline into the corner on Blade. Nixi jumped in and hit a huracanrana on Forza and a twisting DDT. Jordan and Janai hit stereo kicks on Nixi, and Janai got a nearfall. Gabby jumped back in and hit forearm strikes on Kai and Blade. Jordan hit a fisherman’s suplex on Gabby at 3:30. Nixi grabbed Jordan’s ankle and tripped her. Kai accidentally hit a spin kick on Blade.

Kai and Blade began trading slaps in the corner. Nixi unloaded some forearm strikes on Blade. Jordan hit a Saito Suplex on Nixi at 5:00, then a German Suplex. Janai hit a snap suplex on Jordan, then a Helluva Kick and a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall. Gabby hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Janai onto Blade! Nixi hit a jawbreaker and a spin kick on Gabby, but Gabby nailed a Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) for the pin. A great way to open the show.

Gabby Forza defeated Nixi XS, Janai Kai, and Jordan Blade in a four-way at 6:57.

2. KJ Orso, Manny Lo, Charles Mason, Griffin McCoy, and Darian Bengston vs. Man Like DeReiss, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, Ryan Clancy, and Terry Yaki in a 10-man tag. Everyone in this is in the prestigious Jersey J-Cup tournament next weekend. Orso and Yaki opened; these two will meet in the first round. KJ pie-faced him and we’re underway! Yaki got a rollup for a nearfall. Darian and Clancy locked up at 2:30, and they tied up each other’s left arms. Bengston then locked up with DeReiss, with MLD hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb at 5:00. The babyfaces all took turns twisting Bengston’s left arm. (I don’t consider Darian to be a heel, but everyone else on his team is!)

Oliver and Price did some quick team moves — those two will face each other in the first round! Mason and Yaki began brawling on the floor, and the heels kept Terry in their corner. Orso got back in and stomped on Yaki at 8:00. The heels then began working over Clancy. Oliver got a hot tag at 11:00, and he hit some back elbows on everyone and was fired up. He hit a uranage and a leg drop on Mason. Mason hit his rolling DVD on DeReiss for a nearfall at 12:30. DeReiss hit a superkick on Manny.

DeReiss hit a stunner on Manny for a nearfall. Yaki hit a springboard dropkick. McCoy put Yaki on his shoulders and spun him to the mat for a powerbomb. Manny hit a backbreaker over his knee on Terry for a nearfall, but several babyfaces made the save at 14:30. Clancy hit a jumping knee on Manny. Mason hit a discus clothesline on Clancy. Price hit a dive over the ropes to the floor onto several heels. Clancy nailed his Picture Perfect Dropkick to pin Manny Lo! A fun match and a good showcase for everyone participating next weekend.

Man Like DeReiss, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, Ryan Clancy, and Terry Yaki defeated KJ Orso, Manny Lo, Charles Mason, Griffin McCoy, and Darian Bengston at 15:42.

* A video package aired to highlight the Jersey J-Cup.

3. Willow Nightingale vs. Mara Sade. It’s AEW vs. TNA! Willow came out first, holding a title belt in each hand. Standing switches to open. Mara tried a shoulder block, but Willow didn’t budge. Veda noted it’s a first-time-ever match, which I presumed. Mara hit an armdrag at 3:00. Willow hit a suplex and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. She hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:00. Mara hit a superkick; Willow hit a clothesline, and they were both down.

Mara hit some back elbows in the corner, but Willow caught her and hit a German Suplex at 7:30. They left the ring and fought up onto a stage. Mara clipped the left knee and was booed, then she hit a knee drop that slammed Willow face-first into the stage! In the ring, Willow hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:00. Mara hit an X-Factor for a nearfall. They began trading forearm strikes. Willow hit the Pounce and the Babe With The Powerbomb for the pin. Good action.

Willow Nightingale defeated Mara Sade at 10:52.

* A video aired of the past matches between Lee Moriarty and Jonathan Gresham. They will be facing each other for the first time in a few years! I loved this video; nice sit-down format where they were each highly complementary of each other.

4. Lee Moriarty vs. Jonathan Gresham. Gresham recently returned and competed on a Beyond Wrestling show against Ryan Clancy. They hugged at the bell. Some silliness with hugging the ref and they finally locked up at 2:30. They got in a knuckle lock. (Nick Knowledge excels in calling a match like this; it’s his wheelhouse.) Lee tied him in a leg lock around the neck, but Gresham escaped at 8:00. Gresham tied Lee’s arms behind his back. Gresham caught Lee with a headbutt to the ear; Lee was angry and clocked Gresham with a forearm strike at 11:00. This friendly game of human chest just got serious!

They traded loud chops. Lee hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 13:00. Lee tied both of Gresham’s arms behind his back and got a nearfall. They traded rollups. Gresham hit a huracanrana at 16:30, and they traded more rollups. They were both down, and we got a “Both these guys!” chant. They traded forearm strikes, and they picked up the speed and energy! “It’s a battle of attrition,” Nick Knowledge said. The bell rang! (I had it at 20:02!) They hadn’t indicated once during the match that we were nearing a time limit. The crowd booed the decision.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty went to a 20-minute time limit draw.

* Gresham got on the mic and noted he “fought his ass off” to get back to the ring to compete in front of fans like this. (If you recall, Gresham suffered a stroke a few months ago, and as I noted, he recently returned.)

* I’m watching live, and it’s already 7:15 CST — there are ten matches on this show! How long are we going? And I’m not one to complain about a long show!

5. Vengador vs. Rey Horus vs. Mascarita Dorada vs. Gringo Loco vs. Komander. This was supposed to be a six-man tag. Not sure who is missing, but it’s now a five-way scramble. I wrote their names in order of introduction. Mascarita was in the center of the ring, and everyone else towered over him. Komander and Rey hit stereo superkicks. Rey hit a satellite headscissors takedown on Vengador at 2:00, then a huracanrana on Gringo Loco. Komander bounced on the top rope and hit a huracanrana on Vengador at 3:30, then a top-rope corkscrew huracanrana on Loco.

Mascarita hit some armdrags on Komander. He dove through the ropes onto Vengador at 5:00. Nick Knowledge called him “the ageless mini wonder.” Loco did a gorilla press on Mascarita, tossing him onto Rey Horus. Komander hit a flip dive to the floor, but Loco and Vengador caught him and slammed him back-first on the apron. In the ring, Vengador hit a powerbomb on Horus for a nearfall at 7:00. Loco hit a Swanton Bomb on Komander. Loco and Vengador had been teaming for several minutes, and they worked over Mascarita.

Rey hit a flip dive to the floor onto Vengador. Mascarita hit a headscissors takedown to the floor on Loco. Komander ran the top rope and hit his double-jump moonsault to the floor on everyone at 10:30, earning a “holy shit!” and an “este lucha!” chant. Komander launched off Loco’s shoulders and hit a flying double DDT. Mascarita got Loco on his shoulders and slammed him! Horus hit a tornado DDT on Vengador. Komander hit a 450 Splash. Mascarita did a creative armdrag and rolled up Loco for the flash pin. That was a blast. (When I said last night’s lucha match was merely okay… It’s because I wanted it to be as great as this one was!)

Mascarita Dorada defeated Gringo Loco, Vengador, Rey Horus, and Komander at 12:10.

* A very cool video aired that announced Hayabusa will be coming to GCW in Las Vegas!

6. Matt Tremont, “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders, and Thomas Shire vs. Adam Priest, LaBron Kozone, and Mance Warner. This is quite the all-star six-man tag! (It was supposed to be a tag and a singles match, but they wisely combined them.) All six fought at the bell, and it spilled to the floor. Mance chopped former teammate Manders. Priest hit some European Uppercuts on Tremont. Kozone was brawling with Shire. Shire and Kozone got in the ring, and they traded enzuigiris. Priest chop-blocked Manders at 2:30.

Priest’s team began working over Manders in their corner. Kozone hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Manders began hitting some chops, but he couldn’t tag out. He hit a double shoulder tackle. Tremont got the hot tag, and he hit some jab punches on Mance, then on the others. Shire got in and hit a big boot. He hit a Saito Suplex on Kozone. Priest hit a tornado DDT on Shire. Tremont hit a uranage on Priest.

Tremont and Warner hit low blows on each other, and both keeled over at 6:30. Manders and Kozone traded loud chops; the commentators noted they are both known for their clotheslines. Kozone hit a Low Ki-style Koppo Kick for a nearfall! Kozone and Priest began arguing, and Adam shoved LeBron! Shire gave Priest an airplane spin and eventually spun him to the mat. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline to pin Priest. Good action; I thought it was longer than it was!

Matt Tremont, 1 Called Manders, and Thomas Shire defeated Adam Priest, LaBron Kozone, and Mance Warner at 8:22.

* Footage aired of Marko Stunt’s debut match in GCW; I’ve never seen that footage before. He was a ‘fan in the stands’ who took a challenge and hit some 1-2-3 Kid-style offense on a much bigger guy. He is having his farewell to wrestling on March 22. (Does that mean he has another match in him?)

7. Billie Starkz vs. Effy for the JCW World Title. Again, Effy has gone a bit crazy of late, ever since he lost his GCW Title. They danced a bit before he applied a headlock, and he tossed her across the ring. Some comedy stuff; Veda wondered “if we have our old Effy back.” Billie hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. She went to dive to the floor at 2:30, but he cut her off in the ropes, and he applied a Tarantula. He walked the top rope, but she crotched him, then shook the ropes, then yanked him to the mat at 4:00.

Billie hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Effy hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 6:30. He put her across his shoulders, spun her, and hit a TKO, into a Dragon Clutch on the mat. Effy hit a Curbstomp for a nearfall at 8:30. Effy hit a Razor’s Edge for a nearfall! He swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the ropes and struck his head. She hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin; he kicked out a fraction of a second too late. Highly watchable.

Billie Starkz defeated Effy to retain the JCW World Title at 10:45.

8. Atticus Cogar vs. Bear Bronson for the GCW World Title. The crowd chanted, “New champ!” at Bear. Cogar tried to whip Bear into a corner but couldn’t budge him. Bronson hit some chops, then a Gorilla Press, slamming him to the mat. He hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:30. They brawled to the floor. Cogar gave him a paper cut. Bronson did a Gorilla Press to toss him back into the ring at 5:30. Cogar hit a Lionsault as Cogar was in the ropes and got a nearfall.

Bronson fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Atticus hit a flying headbutt for a nearfall at 8:00. He hit a superkick and a leg lariat for a nearfall. Bear hit a butt drop onto Cogar’s sternum at 10:00, and he was fired up! He hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Cogar hit a German Suplex; Bear hit a discus clothesline, and they were both down at 12:30.

Christian Napier appeared on the stage and distracted Bronson. Cogar hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall. Allie Katch came out of the back. Effy appeared but she ignored him. Atticus had put a bag over Bear’s head and choked him. (A reminder that there aren’t DQs in GCW except when sometimes there randomly is one!) Allie jumped in the ring and brawled with Atticus. Effy jumped into the ring and brawled with Atticus. Effy grabbed the title belt, but he accidentally hit Allie! Atticus hit the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) on Effy. Bear set up for the Choke Bomb, but Atticus escaped, and he went to choke Bear again with the bag. Gabby Forza now ran into the ring, and she speared Cogar!

Bear hit a rolling DVD through a door in the corner for a visual pin, but Naper pulled the ref to the floor. Otis Cogar got in the ring and he chokeslammed Gabby at 18:30! Otis grabbed the bag and put it over Gabby’s face! That brought out Matt Tremont, who threw a chair at Otis’ head, and they brawled to the back. Meanwhile, Atticus grabbed door debris and repeatedly struck Bronson over the top of his head, then he stabbed skewers into the top of Bronson’s head. He hit a Poison Rana, then the Brain Hemorrhage for a believable nearfall at 20:30. Atticus put the bag on Bear’s head, but Bronson tore it apart. Bronson set up for a Choke Bomb, but Atticus rolled him up for the flash (clean!) pin. Good brawl.

Atticus Cogar defeated Bear Bronson to retain the GCW World Title at 21:27.

9. Paul Walter Hauser vs. Mad Dog Connelly in a lumberjack strap match for the Progress Proteus Title. We had a video from Hauser. The lumberjacks all had leather straps in their hands. Some of the lumberjacks included Nixi XS and Anakin Murphy, who didn’t have a match on the show. Connelly pushed Hauser into the ropes, and the lumberjacks struck Hauser with the straps (even though he was still in the ropes!) Hauser pushed Connelly to the floor so the babyfaces could hit Connelly with their straps. Basic brawling. Connelly hit a gutwrench suplex at 4:30.

Connelly again tossed Hauser to the floor so he could be hit some more by leather straps. Everyone started fighting on the floor. We have a LOT of lumberjacks out there. Hauser dove off the ropes onto a bunch of guys on the floor. In the ring, Hauser hit some chops. This crowd was fully behind him. Connelly hit a second-rope gutwrench suplex at 11:00 for a nearfall, but Hauser got a hand on the ropes. Connelly hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, but ‘Super-Shane-O-Mac’ kicked out. Connelly put the dog collar around Hauser’s neck and tied him in the corner. Manders jumped in the ring and clotheslined Connelly, then he brawled with Beastman. Hauser put an animal trap on Beastman’s hand and hit a Crane Kick on him. Hauser hit a low-blow punch on Connelly and hit a Flatliner to pin Connelly. That felt very, very long. The crowd liked it, though.

Paul Walter Hauser defeated Mad Dog Connelly in a lumberjack strap match to retain the Progress Proteus Title at 15:02.

* Connelly challenged Manders to a cage match next Friday.

10. “JetSpeed” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight vs. Joey Janela and Megan Bayne. They all shook hands at the bell, but then JetSpeed hit stereo dropkicks, then stereo planchas! Bailey hit a kick to her face, and they brawled up onto the stage. JetSpeed hit a team suplex on Bayne on the stage at 1:30! In the ring, Bailey hit his Speedball kicks to Joey’s ribs and thighs. Megan put Bailey on her shoulders and tossed Mike onto Knight on the floor. In the ring, Bayne hit a double-underhook suplex on Bailey at 3:30. Bailey and Joey traded chops.

Kevin hit a springboard flying clothesline on Megan for a nearfall at 5:00. Bailey hit a double knee drop on Janela. He hit another one at 7:00, and Mike tied up Joey on the mat. Janela hit a top-rope moonsault press onto both of JetSpeed. Bayne got the hot tag and hit a Claymore Kick on Knight and a clothesline on Bailey. She hit splashes in opposite corners on each opponent. She held both of them and hit a fallaway slam-and-Samoan Drop combo, then a Falcon Arrow on Knight for a nearfall at 9:30. Such power!

Bailey hit a hard missile dropkick that sent Megan flying, then a Helluva Kick in the corner. They had a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner, and everyone was down at 11:00. They got up and all four traded forearm strikes. Bailey missed a moonsault double kneedrop on the ring apron, and Joey immediately hit a DVD on Mike on the apron at 13:00. Megan hit a German Suplex on Knight! Knight snapped off a Frankensteiner, sending Joey onto Megan! Bailey nailed a Shooting Star Press onto Joey for a nearfall, then a superkick. Megan hit a Mafia Kick on Kevin; Bailey hit a superkick on Megan.

Bailey and Joey hit stereo kicks, and both went down. Kevin and Megan hit a double clothesline, so now all four were down at 15:30, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. JetSpeed rolled to the floor, so Megan and Joey followed. They again fought up onto the stage, but Megan hit a double suplex on JetSpeed! In the ring, Bailey hit a Poison Rana on Joey. Janela and Bayne hit a team stuffed piledriver on Mike for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Bayne hit a Frankensteiner on Bailey, and Joey hit a top-rope doublestomp on Mike for a believable nearfall, but Kevin made the save.

Kevin hit a dropkick on Janela. Megan and Kevin hit stereo clotheslines again. She cut him in half with a spear at 19:30! He clotheslined both of them to the floor. Joey hit a discus clothesline on Bailey, then a DVD, but Mike kicked out at one! Bailey and Janela traded rollups, and Mike hit the moonsault kneedrop. He hit a corner moonsault to the floor on Bayne. It allowed Knight to hit his frog splash and pin Janela. That was insanely good.

“JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey defeated Joey Janela and Megan Bayne at 20:49.

Final Thoughts: An absolutely stellar main event and well worth going out of your way to see; a reminder it’s free on YouTube. I loved the lucha five-way; it was so much better than the lucha match on Saturday, and that takes second place. I’ll narrowly go with the all-star 10-man tag for third, but there was so much to like here. Effy-Billie did some comedy early, but they had an extremely watchable match. Bronson-Atticus was pretty good; I’m slowly coming around on Atticus.

The Gresham-Moriarty match was fun, and I’m glad that no one ‘gave away’ the finish by giving us reminders that we had five, then two, minutes left in the time limit. The women had a strong, short opener. I first saw Nixi wrestle live last March, and she is just leagues better, less than a year later. I was just watching a Gabby match from January 2025, and it’s amazing how she’s transformed her body and looks so much healthier now. Kudos to them all.

I have no genuine complaints here; I guess I would have preferred Connelly-Hauser to be a bit shorter. It IS a long show, going about four hours. Check it out. This show really does have the best-of-the-best East Coast indy talent plus the top-notch AEW appearances.