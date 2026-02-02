WWE promotes combo tickets for the WrestleMania 42 weekend editions of Raw and Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the WrestleMania 42 weekend editions of Raw and Smackdown.

February 2, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, including two events at T-Mobile Arena:

Friday, April 17: Friday Night SmackDown at T-Mobile Arena Monday, April 20: Monday Night Raw at T-Mobile Arena



Special combo tickets will go on sale starting Friday, February 13 at 1pm ET/10am PT via AXS.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting AXS.com starting Wednesday, February 11 at 1pm ET/10am PT. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities, please visit: http://wwe.com/wm42-week .

In June 2025, WWE and the LVCVA announced that WrestleMania will return to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World in April 2026 following a record-breaking WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium. WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year (2026, 2025 and 1993).

Fans can still purchase tickets for WrestleMania 42 by visiting Ticketmaster.com . Additionally, WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass ticket packages are now available from exclusive hospitality partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, a dedicated entrance and more. To buy now, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wm42 .