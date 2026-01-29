SuperKrazee Pro Wrestling “Outlast” results: Vetter’s review of The Outlast Rumble, Jordan Oliver vs. Griffin McCoy vs. Juni Underwood

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

SuperKrazee Pro Wrestling “Outlast”

January 9, 2026, in Gloucester City, New Jersey, at Gloucester City Community Association

Replay released January 24, 2026, via YouTube.com

Considering how many shows I watch from the Northeast, there are a lot of names in this lineup I don’t know. This is a generic room with a low ceiling. They have a decent stage area for an indy. The crowd was maybe 150. Gloucester City is across the river from Philadelphia. Jason Heath provided commentary. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris joined him on commentary for a few matches, and Eli Isom joined him for the main event.

1. TJ Reno vs. “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill for the SKPW United States Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Reno before; he’s a thick Black man with short hair. O’Neill has been on several GCW shows in recent months, and he’s a talented high-flyer. They shook hands before locking up. Ryan hit a headscissors takedown at 2:30. TJ hit some chops and a back suplex. Ryan fired up and hit some flying forearms and an enzuigiri. He hit another enzuigiri that sent Reno to the floor at 8:30.

O’Neill hit a plancha onto him. In the ring, Ryan hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. He hit a Swanton Bomb across Reno’s knees and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. They traded Mafia Kicks. Reno hit a German Suplex and a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Reno hit a snap brainbuster for a nearfall at 12:00, then a piledriver for the pin. Okay match.

TJ Reno defeated Ryan O’Neill to retain the SKPW United States Title at 12:16.

2. Rullo vs. Darien Hardway in an Outlast Rumble Qualifier Match. Rullo’s name sounds familiar, but I don’t think I’ve heard of Hardway. Rullo has short, dark hair — he’s a scrawny emo kid who is channeling a young Jimmy Jacobs. Hardway looks similar to former MLW star Alex Kane; he’s got some muscle mass, and he is probably in his late 20s or early 30s. (I see that I once saw him compete at Wrestling Open in 2024). They locked up, and Hardway easily knocked him down. Darien backed the kid into a corner and hit repeated chops, then hit a hip-toss at 1:30.

Rullo tried a dive to the floor, but Hardway caught him and hit a uranage onto the ring apron. In the ring, Darien hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 4:00. Hardway again threw him to the floor. Rullo hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 6:00, and they were both down. Rullo hit running knees in the corner and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Hardway hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Rullo hit some enzuigiris, then a running kick to the face for the surprise pin. I think the wrong guy won.

Rullo defeated Darien Hardway at 8:30 to qualify for the Rumble.

3. Ryan Clancy vs. Devious Cass in an Outlast Rumble Qualifier Match. This should be really good. I’ll reiterate that Cass is still a teen but was seemingly everywhere in the last half of 2025. Philly native Cass got a big pop. He got a flash rollup in the first minute for a nearfall. He dropped Clancy with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. They twisted each other’s arms. Clancy hit a monkey-flip across the ring at 4:30. Clancy hit a backbreaker over his knee.

They fought to the floor, where Clancy accidentally chopped the ring post at 6:00. In the ring, Clancy had regained control. Cass hit some clotheslines, a heel hook kick to the face, and a Dragon Suplex at 8:30. Cass spun Clancy, making him dizzy, and Ryan accidentally dropkicked the ref! Cass hit a superkick for a visual pin; a second ref only got to a two-count. Clancy hit a clothesline and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Clancy hit his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles. Cass hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Ryan face-first onto an open chair, then Cass hit a Shining Wizard for the pin!

Devious Cass defeated Ryan Clancy at 11:55 to qualify for the Rumble.

4. Jordan Oliver vs. Griffin McCoy vs. Juni Underwood. This is the match I tuned in for. Some quick reversals at the bell. I’ve seen Oliver and McCoy fight multiple times now. Jordan and Juni kicked McCoy to the floor, then those two locked up. Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block on Juni at 3:00. McCoy jumped in and tossed Jordan to the floor, and he battled Underwood. Juni hit a basement dropkick on McCoy. Griffin hit a missile dropkick on Juni at 4:30, and he posed. He hit a sideslam on Oliver for a nearfall. Oliver unloaded some chops on McCoy.

McCoy hit a double German Suplex; he tried a pin on each man. He applied a half crab on Oliver at 7:00; the commentator noted that Oliver returned last year from a torn ACL. Oliver slammed McCoy, then he hit a uranage and a guillotine leg drop on Juni. Juni tied McCoy in the Tree of Woe and hit a dropkick on him at 9:30. He hit a German Suplex on Oliver, but Jordan popped up and dropkicked Juni. Juni hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, but Griffin made the save.

Jordan and Juni traded chops on the ring apron. McCoy dove through the ropes onto Oliver on the floor. McCoy hit a second-rope back suplex on Juni. Jordan hit a superkick on Griffin. Jordan hit a Mafia Kick on Juni. McCoy hit a Buckle Bomb on Oliver at 13:00. Oliver hit a dropkick on McCoy, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, but Juni made the save! This has lived up to my expectations. Oliver hit running knees in the corner on McCoy and set up for the Acid Bomb, but McCoy raked the eyes to escape.

McCoy put Jordan across his shoulders and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall, but Juni made the save. They all got up and traded chops. Juni hit a Cradle Shock slam on Oliver for a nearfall at 16:00. Juni and McCoy fought on the ropes in the corner and they traded chops. Oliver hit a step-up dropkick on Juni, then the Acid Bomb (face-first Razor’s Edge) to pin Juni. Yeah that was really, really good. (Okay, now that the match is over, I am looking it up on cagematch.net, and Oliver and McCoy have shared the ring 41 times now!)

Jordan Oliver defeated Juni Underwood and Griffin McCoy at 16:50.

* Oliver got on the mic and put over McCoy. He thanked Juni for helping him recover from his ACL injury. He called out Samael Fawzi, saying he wants a title shot!

5. Samael Fawzi vs. “Mecca” Brian Johnson for the SKPW Heavyweight Title. Johnson was a regular in the ROH Sinclair era; I admittedly am not a big fan. I haven’t heard of Samael before; he’s a thick Black man; think Powerhouse Hobbs in looks but not Hobbs’ size. They immediately traded forearm strikes. They brawled to the floor, where Johnson accidentally chopped the ring post. Fawzi entered the ring and dove to the floor on Johnson at 2:30. In the ring, Johnson hit a superplex, but Fawzi rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned.

Johnson hit a bodyslam and a knee drop for a nearfall at 5:30 and he barked at the ref. He hit some punches and kept Fawzi grounded. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 7:30. Fawzi hit a clothesline and a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Johnson hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. Fawzi hit a sideslam but the ref had been bumped. They got up and traded punches. Fawzi went for a sunset flip, but Johnson blocked it, sat down on Fawzi’s chest, and scored the pin! New champion! Solid match.

Brian Johnson defeated Samael Fawzi to win the SKPW TItle at 13:36.

6. The 27-person Outlast Rumble. The winner becomes No. 1 contender to Brian Johnson’s title. The rules are the same as a WWE Rumble with one-minute intervals. They said several times it was “27” and not 30; they couldn’t find three more? Adrian Soriano drew No. 1; I don’t think I know him. Tim Dynamite was No. 2. Patrick Raymond was No. 3 at 2:00, so they are already behind pace. Tyger Watson was No. 4; another new face. Marvelous was No. 5. Hector El Toro was No. 6. I still have never seen any of these guys before.

Pot-smoking character Jay Perez was No. 7; he looks older and heavier. Ben Rivers was No. 8 at 9:00; he’s apparently a deejay and not a wrestler. Black Jade was No. 9, and she’s our first woman. She tossed Jay Perez and Ben Rivers at 11:00. She chokeslammed Dynamite — she’s taller than he is. Rullo, who wrestled earlier, was No. 10, and he tossed Black Jade. Julezee was No. 11; he’s flamboyant with a big blondish Afro. Braxx, a really big guy, was No. 12. Still not a single person I’ve seen before today. Braxx tossed a couple of guys. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris was No. 13 — hey, he’s a regular in Wrestling Open and someone I’m familiar with!

Daniel Ascencio was No. 14 at 17:30. Music played for No. 15… it’s the referee, Sarge! Braxx approached him, and Sarge immediately eliminated himself. Funny. Tyger was tossed. Matt Lechord was No. 16; he’s a realy tall Black man. Devlin Ridley was No. 17, and it’s his debut here. Big Rock was No. 18. Devlin was tossed; that was quick. Big Rock is a massive guy; he charged but flew over the top rope to the floor. Cameron Pierce was No. 19 at 25:00, and he’s apparently the youngest person in the Rumble, as he’s not yet 18. Gabriel Hodder was No. 20, and he got a huge pop. (Seriously, I still only know Morris out of all these participants.)

Storm Cirafisi was No. 21, and it’s apparently his in-ring debut. He’s been a bodyguard for Tim Dynamite, who was still in there. Matthew Omen was No. 22. Mike Zee was No. 23. The Original MF, a scrawny white teen, was No. 24 at 31:30. He was tossed within seconds. He has to be under the age of 20 as well. Rullo was tossed, and the crowd hated that. Devious Cass was No. 25. J-Heru drew No. 26; he’s a regular at Limitless Wrestling in Maine. Someone I know! Homeless Von was No. 27 at 35:30; in theory, he’s the last person to enter.

I am seeing seven guys in the ring. Everyone stomped on Homeless Von! What did he do to deserve that? Von tossed J-Heru. He tossed someone else. Von was flipped out but landed on his hands — he walked on his hands around the floor and got back in – a very ‘Kofi’-like moment. Cerafisi was kicked out and we’re down to four — Devious Cass, Homeless Von, and the first two guys in the match, Adrian Soriano and Tim Dynamite. Von got tossed by Dynamite, and the crowd booed that. Cass hit a fadeaway stunner on Dynamite, then tossed him, so we’re down to just Cass vs. Soriano. They fought onto the apron and traded forearm strikes. Soriano hit a back-body drop to eliminate Cass and win the match!

Adrian Soriano won a 27-person Rumble at 44:12 to become No. 1. contender.

Final Thoughts: The three-way was dazzling and was really good. Oliver is now signed to AEW; Griffin has the size, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go to MLW or even TNA. Clancy vs. Cass was really good and earned second. Those are definitely the two matches to watch here.

It’s certainly not their fault that I only knew three of 27 competitors in that Rumble (Cass, J-Heru, Brian Morris), but as I entered this show, I expected to know more. Point being, it was hard for me to follow as I really didn’t know any of them. An okay Rumble overall, but nothing I’d recommend you go out of your way to see. Again, while I haven’t seen Soriano before, he looks like a good choice to be the winner. It’s hard to gauge how good a wrestler is by a few minutes in a Rumble, though. Homeless Von’s walking on his hands to get back into the ring was pretty impressive.