WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll results for best match and the overall show grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The January 24, 2026, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special received a B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. A finished second with 34 percent.

-72 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade while Jake Barnett gave it a B- grade during our same-night audio review. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote. We’ll run polls for the best match and overall show grades after the Royal Rumble on Saturday.