WWE Raw in Germany, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Brian Blair, Abdullah the Butcher, Mascarita Sagrada, King Mo Lawal, Jerry Estrada, Negro Casas, Buff Bagwell, Donovan Morgan, Tamina Snuka, Luna Vachon, Big Dick Dudley, Mick McManus, Gory Guerrero, Col. DeBeers, Pez Whatley, Brian Lawler

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw is live today from Dusseldorf, Germany, at PSD Bank Dome. The show is headlined Gunther vs. AJ Styles.

Submit questions for this week's Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Dusseldorf, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Phoenix, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in London, and the WWE European tour live events. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Brian Blair is 69 today.

-The late Luna Vachon (Gertrude Vachon) was born on January 12, 1962. She died of an overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.

-The late Big Dick Dudley (Alexander Rizzo) was born on January 12, 1968. He died of kidney failure due to painkiller abuse at age 34 on May 16, 2002.

-Abdullah the Butcher (Lawrence Shreve) turned 85 on Sunday.

-Mascarita Sagrada turned 61 on Sunday.

-King Mo Lawal (Muhammed Lawal) turned 45 on Sunday.

-The late Mick McManus (William Matthews) was born on January 11, 1920. he died on May 22, 2013, at age 93.

-The late Gory Guerrero (Salvador Guerrero Quesada) was born on January 11, 1921. He died at age 69 on April 18, 1990.

-Jerry Estrada turned 68 on Saturday.

-Negro Casas (José Casas Ruiz) turned 66 on Saturday.

-Marcus “Buff” Bagwell turned 56 on Saturday.

-Donovan Morgan (Andrew Vassos) turned 50 on Saturday.

-Tamina Snuka (Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu) turned 48 on Saturday.

-The late Pez Whatley (Pezavan Whatley) was born on January 10, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on January 18, 2005.

-The late Brian Lawler was born on January 10, 1972. Lawler died on July 29, 2018.

-Colonel DeBeers was born on January 10, 1945. He died at age 80 on January 22, 2025.