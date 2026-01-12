TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines the AMC premiere

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-AJ Styles appears

-Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed for the X Division Title

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. “Elegance Brand” M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler

-Perez Hilton appears

Powell’s POV: Perez Hilton? Why? Impact will be live on Thursday from Dallas, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center. Join me for my live review as Impact is simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. Our TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).