WWE Raw lineup: Two championship matches set for the first show of 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for the Monday, January 5, 2026, edition of WWE Raw.

-CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The first Raw of the new year will serve as the one-year anniversary of Raw’s premiere on Netflix. The show will be held in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center. My live reviews of Raw are available as the show streams live Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).