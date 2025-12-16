Mick Foley parts ways with WWE due to the company’s relationship with Donald Trump

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mick Foley issued the following statement via Facebook.com to announce that he has parted ways with WWE due to the company’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me.

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office. Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.'” [Thanks to Dot Net reader Tim Blades]

Powell’s POV: Trump took to his social media platform the morning after actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were fatally stabbed (their son Nick Reiner is currently being held without bail in connection with the case). After initially stating that the deaths were “very sad,” Trump wrote that Rob, who was an outspoken critic of his, died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as Trump Derangement syndrome.”

Despite facing criticism, even from some within his own party, Trump doubled down when speaking with reporters later in the day. “I wasn’t a fan of his at all,” Trump said. “He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned.” Read more at USAToday.com.

WWE’s political connections to Trump include his appointing former WWE CEO Linda McMahon to the position of Secretary of Education, and Paul Levesque joining the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Prior to entering politics, Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s “celebrity wing” in 2013.

Foley has criticized Trump through online videos and social media posts over the years. I find it commendable that Foley put his money where his mouth is by severing ties with the company over something he feels passionately about.

