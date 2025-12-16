AEW Dark preview: “Stocking Stuffer” edition for tonight’s one-night-only return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Jon Moxley, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Nathan Cruz and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake
-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Mascara Dorada vs. Mark Andrews, Kid Lykos I, and Kid Lykos II
-Marina Shafir vs. Isla Dawn
Powell’s POV: The show is billed as a “Stocking Stuffer” and a one-night-only return for the online show. AEW billed it as a Christmas miracle. Bah humbug. Anyway, Dark was taped on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Aren, and will stream tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page.
This Tuesday, 12/16!
It’s a Christmas miracle! For one night only, #AEWDark RETURNS with a Stocking Stuffer!
Tune in at 7/6c to the AEW Youtube Channel! pic.twitter.com/OVkrkapNyC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2025
