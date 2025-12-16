AEW Dark preview: “Stocking Stuffer” edition for tonight’s one-night-only return

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Jon Moxley, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Nathan Cruz and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Mascara Dorada vs. Mark Andrews, Kid Lykos I, and Kid Lykos II

-Marina Shafir vs. Isla Dawn

Powell’s POV: The show is billed as a “Stocking Stuffer” and a one-night-only return for the online show. AEW billed it as a Christmas miracle. Bah humbug. Anyway, Dark was taped on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Aren, and will stream tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page.