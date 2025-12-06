NXT Deadline polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show December 6, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Deadline Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Deadline Poll – Vote for the best match Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship Evans vs. Slater vs. Lennox vs. Hendry vs. Borne in an Iron Survivor Challenge Ruca vs. Vice vs. Jordan vs. Grace vs. Grey in an Iron Survivor Challenge Ethan Page vs. Mr. Iguana for the NXT North American Championship Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt deadline
