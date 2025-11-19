WWE Evolve results (11/19): Vetter’s review of a mystery team vs. Jax Presley and Harley Riggins, PJ Vasa vs. Kali Armstrong, Zena Sterling vs. Karmen Petrovic

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 38)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 19, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ll reiterate that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too.

1. Harley Riggins and Jax Presley vs. (mystery opponents) “Out The Mud” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The football players were cocky until they found out who they would be facing, then their faces went ghostly white. Price and Riggins opened, with Lucien hitting a bodyslam. Presley tagged in, but Nima tied him up. Price slammed Presley face-first to the mat. Riggins hit a chop block on Price’s knee at 3:00, and the football players took over and worked over Lucien in their corner. Riggins hit a Lungblower, and Presley got a nearfall. Nima finally got a hot tag at 5:30, and he slammed Riggins onto Presley. Price dragged Presley to the floor and beat him up. In the ring, Nima hit a spinning slam on Riggins, and they hit a team spinebuster move to pin Harley. Okay, a fairly basic tag.

“OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated Harley Riggins and Jax Presley at 6:50.

* Timothy Thatcher, who has essentially become general manager, came out and applauded them both.

* A vignette for Zena Sterling aired.

2. Karmen Petrovic vs. Zena Sterling. Worth reiterating that Zena is at or near 6’0″ and she towers over Karmen, who must be about 5’4″. They locked up, and Sterling easily pushed her into a corner. She targeted Karmen’s left arm and tied her up. Zena hit a suplex at 2:00 and flexed. She hit a double-underhook suplex and went right back to a choke hold on the mat. Zena hit a spinning sideslam for a nearfall. Zena picked her up, but Karmen fell onto her for a nearfall, then Karmen hit an Eat D’Feat at 4:00 and a Sling Blade for a nearfall. Petrovic hit a superkick and a spinning kick to the jaw for the pin. Zena dominated that one until the end.

Karmen Petrovic defeated Zena Sterling at 4:57.

* Trill London and Tate Wilder spoke backstage (the camera was spying on them. Why?) Tate has some big wins already. Sean Legacy walked up and was surprised Tate didn’t pick him as his tag partner. (Jealousy?) Tate said he wanted to give his boy, Trill, a chance. Trill and Tate walked away. Legacy muttered under his breath to no one, “I might want to watch this one from the VIP section.”

* Some NXT footage aired of Sean Legacy and Jackson Drake arguing. Those two will have a match next Tuesday on NXT! Also next Tuesday, Kendal Grey will defend her Evolve title against Lainey Reid! (I believe those were taped a day ago, right?)

* Sean Legacy was shown walking to the VIP section.

3. Tate Wilder and Trill London vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes. Smokes and Trill opened. Trill looks like he’s wearing street clothes, not wrestling gear. Tate tagged in and targeted Ricky’s left arm. Trill hit a dropkick on Baylor for a nearfall at 2:00. Smokes snapped Trill’s throat across the top rope, allowing Baylor to take control and hit some blows to London’s chest. Smokes hit a basement dropkick to Trill’s back for a nearfall at 3:30.

Wilder finally got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines and a twisting neckbreaker on Baylor for a nearfall at 5:00. Swipe Right quickly regained control, and they now worked over Tate. Tate got a rollup on Brad for a believable nearfall, then he dropkicked Baylor to the floor. Trill hit a flip dive to the floor onto both heels. Tate hit a Trust Fall (Coffin Drop!) from the corner to the floor onto everyone. He hit a top-rope moonsault in the ring and pinned Baylor! Good action; I didn’t expect that outcome. Tate smiled and chatted with Legacy, who looked nonplussed.

Tate Wilder and Trill London defeated “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor at 6:47.

* Arianna Grace came to the VIP section. Chuey Martinez asked her why she’s here. “You’re welcome,” she replied. “I’d be excited too, to see Arianna Grace, live and in person.” She didn’t want to deprive the Evolve audience of “the opportunity of a lifetime” by seeing her. Yeah, she really turned up the heel arrogance.

* More hidden camera work caught Kali Armstrong and Kendal Grey talking backstage. Kali congratulated Kendal on winning the title but vowed she’s coming to win it back. [C]

* A segment aired for Shiloh Hill — all the LFG wrestlers are headed here!

* Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright went to the VIP lounge; Arianna looked annoyed, so she left.

* Backstage, Timothy Thatcher said he’s teaching a lesson to Jax Presley and Harley Riggins. He wants them to watch the WWE ID talent who are out busting their butts all over the nation. Next week will be Mike Cunningham & Cap Jones vs. Marcus Mathers & Aaron Rourke, and he wants the football players to watch it.

4. PJ Vasa vs. Kali Armstrong. Not sure who goes over here, so I’ll predict a screwjob finish. Stone said this is Kali’s first match since losing the title, and she wants to get back on the right track. An intense lockup to open as Rosenberg agrees with me — he can’t imagine either one losing. Kali hit some punches and a dropkick at 1:30 that sent PJ to the floor to regroup. In the ring, PJ hit a running body block that knocked Kali down. Kali hit a spear into the corner.

PJ backed her into a corner and hit some punches to the gut. She hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 3:30. Kali fired up and hit a series of jab punches to the jaw and a clothesline, then a powerslam for a nearfall at 5:00. PJ raked the eyes and hit a modified Death Valley Driver move for the pin! The commentators were shocked that PJ hit that move and won.

PJ Vasa defeated Kali Armstrong at 5:39.

* Kendal Grey stood up and argued with PJ. Chantel Monroe came flying in from off-screen and clocked Kendal Grey. Monroe and Grey have an upcoming match!

* Backstage, Harley Riggins and Jax Presley were “making a call” to someone to come help them. Who will that be?

Final Thoughts: A decent show but nothing must-see. I hate watching Smokes and Baylor lose to a makeshift team. They should have won, even if they had to cheat to do it. I figured that if PJ won as she did, she would need to cheat to do it, but a win in a match that short sure seems to damage Kali, too. I’m glad to see Karmen get a chance to retool and get back on NXT TV. The episode clocked in at 52 minutes.