Tony Khan returns to Ariel Helwani’s show despite past issues, comments on whether he’s concerned by the possibility of Warner Bros. Discovery being sold

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan returned to The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday for the first time since 2022. Helwani asked Khan whether he’s concerned by the possibility of Warner Bros. Discovery being sold. “Well, I feel really great about AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery,” Khan said. I think it’s a great situation for us, that we’re one of those strong franchises on multiple channels and properties…

“I feel like no matter what happens in the future, I think we will be a really important part of that family. And also for different media properties, thankfully, because I’m on the NFL fan engagement and major events committee and have a lot of experience in football and in the NFL and in the Premier League, and now in AEW, dealing with a lot of media partners, I have strong relationships with almost every media property out there.” Check out the interview below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Khan and Helwani butted heads back a few years ago. It started with Helwani interviewing Khan on his show in 2022, and then complaining publicly that Khan wasn’t forthcoming. Khan returned fire when Helwani appeared on WWE television. “You’re a fraud,” Khan wrote on social media. “You’re as legitimate of a reporter as Tony Schiavone.” Helwani replied on his own social media page: “Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat. (Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)” I have my own podcast commitments today, so I haven’t been able to watch the full interview. Helwani and Khan were cordial, and they had not addressed their past issues when I had to stop watching.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)