Prestige Wrestling “Big Kiss Goodnight” results: Vetter’s review of Kevin Blackwood vs. Matt Brannigan for the Prestige Championship, Jordan Cruz vs. Judas Icarus

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling “Big Kiss Goodnight”

November 2, 2025, in Portland, Oregon, at Morrison Market

Released November 17, 2025, on YouTube.com

Prestige Promoter William Quintana announced two months ago that he was closing the promotion, so in a matter of a weeks, indy wrestling fans will have lost both Prestige Wrestling and Deadlock Pro Wrestling. This is a tavern. Lighting is shockingly good and the crowd was 250. Jordan Castle provided commentary.

1. Elliot Tyler and Casey Ferreira vs. “Flamin’ Aces” Spencer Scott and Zaye Perez. Tyler, who has a young face that makes him still look like he’s 17, opened against the bald Spencer. The crowd chanted profanities at heel Tyler. Scott hit a standing moonsault, and the Aces worked over Tyler early on. Casey jumped in and helped beat up Spencer Scott. Casey hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Scott hit a handspring-back-double elbow on the heels, but he couldn’t tag out.

Tyler’s frame is of a young Kevin Steen; he’s a bit rotund but moves well for his size. Scott finally tagged in Perez at 6:30, and Zaye hit a huracanrana and a top-rope missile dropkick on Elliot, then a Gory Bomb for a nearfall. Scott hit a Finlay Roll and a corkscrew splash. Zaye went for a frog splash, but Tyler got his knees up to block it. Tyler immediately rolled up Perez for the pin. The crowd booed that outcome. Solid, standard tag match.

Elliot Tyler and Casey Ferreira defeated Spencer Scott and Zaye Perez at 7:40.

* Tyler and Ferreira took over the commentary booth for a moment. Tyler opted to stay with Castle.

2. Bryce Saturn vs. Amira in an intergender match. I don’t think I’ve seen Saturn before, but he looks a lot like JD McDonagh, or former ROH wrestler Dak Draper, and of course, he has a size and visible strength advantage. I’ll reiterate that Amira has come back from a Japan tour as a far more polished competitor, and she’s a Dani Luna-style powerhouse. He knocked her down and celebrated. He slapped her in the face, so she unloaded some forearm strikes on him. She hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 2:00.

Bryce whipped her into the corner and took control. He hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 4:00 and celebrated. He hit a suplex. She hit some clotheslines and got him on her shoulders and hit a Samoan Drop at 5:30. He hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall. Amira hit a German Suplex at 7:00 and a huracanrana for a nearfall. She nailed the Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. An entertaining intergender match.

Amira defeated Bryce Saturn at 7:24.

3. Drexl and Jaiden vs. Sid Sylum and Cole Rivera. Jaiden and Cole opened, with Rivera hitting a dropkick. Cole is the kid who reminds me a lot of a young Nick Wayne (which, yes, is redundant.) Jaiden and Drexl hit a team dropkick move on Cole. The heels pulled Drexl into their corner and worked him over. Drexl grabbed Sid’s groin. The babyfaces hit stereo dropkicks at 3:00, and Jaiden hit a standing moonsault. Sid splashed Jaiden in the corner, and the heels began stomping on him. Drexl got in and hit a running knee on Sid at 10:00. Drexl sprayed red mist in Cole’s face! Jaiden hit a flying knee to Cole’s back, and Drexl pinned Cole. Okay.

Drexl and Jaiden defeated Sid Sylum and Cole Rivera at 10:46.

* Elliot Tyler and Casey Rivera returned to the ring and helped beat up Drexl and Jaiden.

4. Ryan Clancy vs. Travis Williams. Clancy is based out of the New England area, but he did a few Pacific Northwest shows this week (I previously reviewed his match against Amira). This was the reason I tuned in. They shook hands at the bell before locking up. They twisted each other’s left arms, and we had a standoff. Travis tied up Clancy’s fingers. Clancy hit a hip-toss and a knee drop to the forehead at 4:30. Travis hit a snap suplex. He stomped on the left knee and began targeting it, putting Clancy in a half-crab at 6:30, but Clancy immediately got to the ropes. Williams tied him in a modified Figure Four on the mat.

Williams hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 10:00, and he immediately applied a Boston Crab. Clancy hit a piledriver for a nearfall, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Williams dove onto him. In the ring, Clancy hit a grazing dropkick, and they were both down at 13:00. Clancy did a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles, and they traded rollups. Williams got an O’Connor Roll for the clean pin. That was every bit as good as I hoped, and it got a standing ovation.

Travis WIlliams defeated Ryan Clancy at 14:30.

5. Charles Mason vs. Cody Chhun. Mason is also a regular in the New York and New England area. Standing switches to open; Cody is a bit taller. Mason wore a black button-down shirt. They fought to the floor at 2:30 and traded chops. They brawled over to a bar and away from ringside. Cody set up for a dive to the floor, but Mason sprayed fluid in his face, and he hit a DDT onto the apron, and Mason took control. Mason took off his shirt, put it around Cody’s neck, and dragged him on the floor at 5:00. Mason hit a doublestomp to the back as Cody was bent over at ringside.

They got in the ring, and Mason choked him in the ropes and kept Cody grounded. Mason hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30. Mason sat on the top turnbuckle and choked Cody, with Chhun’s feet dangling off the mat. Cody fired up and hit a dropkick and a Spinaroonie to his feet at 12:00, then a splash in the corner. Cody hit some jab punches to the jaw and a DDT for a nearfall. Mason hit an STO uranage for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Cody hit a suplex. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner at 14:00, then his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Cody hit a dive through the ropes.

In the ring, Chhun went for the Cody Cutter, but Mason caught him and applied a sleeper on the mat. Chhun hit the Cody Cutter (fadeaway stunner) for a nearfall at 16:00, but Mason got a foot on the ropes. They fought on the ropes, and Mason bit Cody’s forehead. Cody applied his own sleeper! Mason ran backwards into the corner to escape. Mason sprayed liquid in the ref’s eyes! He hit Cody in the head with a title belt, then hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the tainted pin. That was pretty good.

Charles Mason defeated Cody Chhun at 17:59.

6. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl vs. “Hammer Brothers” Sledge Hammer and Jack Hammer for the Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Titles. Again, Sledge is at or near 500 pounds, and he’s quite unhealthy; if I were a promoter, I would not book him out of fear he could die in my ring. The Hammers came out first; Jack dove to the floor on the champs as they approached, and we’re underway! Sledge rolled his massive body over Pearl in the ring, while Jack battled Gibson on the floor. Sledge bodyslammed Gibson. The heels began working over Jack on the floor and kept him in their corner.

The two-on-one beatdown continued for several minutes, as Pearl tied Jack in a modified Camel Clutch and pulled back on his head. Gibson jumped in and hit a clothesline in the corner. Sledge got a hot tag at 8:00, and he hit some shoulder tackles as the heels ran at him and just bounced off him. He hit splashes in opposite corners on each heel, then he backed up his butt into their faces. Pearl hit a superkick on Sledge. Sledge powerbombed Pearl for a nearfall.

The Heat began working over Jack again. Jack hit a double clothesline and a bodyslam on each heel. He hit a Goldberg-style Jackhammer on Pearl for a nearfall at 11:30. The heat hit a team piledriver move on Jack for a nearfall. Pearl got a chain from his pants; he tried to throw a punch with the chain around his fist, but Jack blocked it with his hard hat! The ref saw Jack use the hard hat, determined it was a weapon, and called for the bell! The crowd chanted “Bullshit!” at the ref’s decision.

“Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl defeated “Hammer Brothers” Sledge Hammer and Jack Hammer via DQ to retain the Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Titles at 13:31.

7. Jordan Cruz vs. Judas Icarus. Cruz missed the last show I watched where he was scheduled to appear (I think it was West Coast Pro?), so I’m glad he’s healthy and here. Again, Cruz has a massive frame and he’s probably 6’0″, so he’s much bigger than Icarus, who is closer to 5’5″ (and of course, wrestles barefoot!) This is a first-ever singles match; they’ve met once in a tag match. They charged at each other at the bell, and Cruz shoved him to the mat. Jordan hit a bodyslam. Judas hit his own bodyslam and was fired up. They brawled to the floor at 1:30, where Cruz hit some loud chops. Icarus hit a shotgun dropkick.

Back in the ring, Icarus hit a flying European Uppercut and got a nearfall. Cruz took control, and he slammed Judas on the ring apron, and he hit some more chops. They traded forearm strikes. Judas snapped Jordan’s arm across the top rope at 7:00. Jordan went for a second-rope superplex, but Icarus rotated and landed on top of him. Icarus hit some rapid-fire chops and a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Cruz hit an Exploder Suplex. Icarus hit some running penalty kicks on the ring apron and was fired up.

Cruz hit the second-rope superplex for a nearfall, and they were both down at 11:30. Icarus slammed him to the mat and cranked back on Cruz’s head. Cruz escaped and hit a piledriver for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Icarus hit a plancha to the floor at 14:00 and pushed Cruz back in. Cruz immediately hit a German Suplex. Icarus hit a flipping suplex, dropping Cruz face-first to the mat. Cruz hit a Claymore Kick; Icarus hit a sliding forearm strike, then a frog splash to the back. He locked in a hold on Cruz’s neck and cranked back, and Cruz tapped out. That topped my high expectations.

Judas Icarus defeated Jordan Cruz at 15:00 even.

8. Kevin Blackwood vs. Matt Brannigan for the Prestige World Title. I’ve often compared Brannigan to WCW-era Lenny Lane; he’s a party-person, and he drank multiple mixed drinks before the bell. A feeling-out process early on. They traded some mat holds, and Brannigan hit some swats to the butt that angered Blackwood. Kevin targeted the left arm. The usual comedy with Brannigan being unable to kip up at 6:30, but he tied up Kevin’s head between his legs. Some fast-paced reversals, and Brannigan landed another swat to the butt and a uranage at 10:00, and he went and got another mixed drink. Matt did a Rock-style running of the ropes while drinking and hit an elbow drop.

Blackwood rolled to the floor and almost got to the back, but Brannigan cut him off, and they brawled around the room. They brawled over to the bar, and Kevin put Matt on top of the bar. Matt took a drink from a bartender, consumed it, and hit a flying axe handle onto Kevin at 13:00. Kevin got scissors and ripped apart Matt’s blow-up doll, which horrified the crowd. Funny. They got back into the ring, and Kevin tied him up on the mat. Brannigan hit a suplex at 16:30. He got Kevin on his shoulders and hit a modified DVD, and they were both down. Matt hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 20:00.

Matt missed a Swanton Bomb; Kevin missed a top-rope doublestomp. Brannigan got a screwdriver and he loosened a turnbuckle in the corner! (This takes forever to remove! The crowd cheered when he finally removed it.) Kevin hit a suplex. Matt trapped Kevin in the corner and swatted his butt again. Kevin hit a German Suplex at 23:30, then a Helluva Kick. Kevin hit a second-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for a nearfall. (Keep in mind, the top rope is down, all the way around the ring.) Kevin hit some Yes Kicks at 25:00. Matt caught a leg and hit a standing powerbomb, then a sit-out powerbomb and a chokeslam for a nearfall!

They got up and traded chops, and they kept going and going. Kevin — who is straight-edge — got tied up in the ropes. Matt again got a drink! He was going to pour it down Kevin’s throat! However, Kevin kicked it away and got himself free. He kicked Matt and hit a second-rope doublestomp to the chest. Blackwood then hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. A good match; it didn’t need to be that long, but it was a good match.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Matt Brannigan to retain the Prestige World Title at 28:55.

* Kevin was going to hit Matt with his title belt, but Judas Icarus ran into the ring and chased him off.

Final Thoughts: Three standout matches here; if you don’t have time to watch the whole show, check out the ones I’ll mention here. I’ll narrowly go with Cruz-Icarus over Williams-Clancy for best match. Both were really, really good. I am truly shocked that Cruz and Icarus hadn’t had a singles match before this one. The main event takes third, but it also could have been 10 minutes shorter; it just didn’t need to go nearly 30. Chhun-Mason was good for an honorable mention.

Amira is really good. The undercard was passable; all the young kids are decent, but none have blown me away as a standout of the bunch. The Hammer Brothers’ matches are all the same — Sledge is so big and so unhealthy, he spends nearly the entire match on the apron, waiting for a hot tag while his brother is getting beat up.