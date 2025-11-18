NXT TV results (11/18): Moore’s review of Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Title, Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV “Gold Rush Night One”

New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Aired live November 18, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Arrival shots of Za-Ruca, Blake Monroe, Fatal Influence, and The Culling were shown. A New York themed intro teaser aired to hype up the Gold Rush themed shows…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

John’s Thoughts: I think AAA traditionally does these as Intergender matches. In WWE it’s “mixed” rules where the men wrestle the men and the women wrestle the women.

1. Chelsea Green and “All Ego” Ethan Page (w/Alba Fyre) vs. Thea Hail and Joe Hendry in a mixed tag match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. Vic Joseph noted that Chelsea Green just got off a plane from London to compete in New York. Green blocked an armdrag. Hail used a rana to set up a PK. Hail mockingly foced Green to wave her hands from side to side. Page and Hendry started with chain wrestling with Joe having the upper hand. Hendry then showed off with a Shoulder Tackle and Delayed Vertical Suplex. Green broke up Joe’s pin.

Hail put Page in a Kimura with Green breaking it up. Page and Green went for Stereo bulldogs, but Hail and Hendry escaped. Hail dropkicked Green into Hendry. Joe and Thea did the Zoolander turn heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Page was dominating with methodical offense on Joe Hendry. Hendry escped a cravate with a European Uppercut. Page hit Hendry with a high Tae Kwon Do roundhouse kick, followed by a Single Leg Code Breaker for a nearfall. Page kept Hendry under control with a Front Chancery. Hendry deadlifted Page in the submission and escaped with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Hendry rallied with right hands and running strikes.

Hendry hit Page with a huracanrana. Hendry hit Page with his signature Fallaway Slam into the Zoolander turn. Hail dumped Green to ringside and tagged in. Hail hit Page and Fyre with a Top Rope Trust Fall to ringside. Green tossed Hail in the ring. Hail tackled Green inteh corner and hit her with an Exploder. Hail hit Green with a Claymore for a nearfall. Hail told Page to suck it when he broek up her pin, and gave him a Superkick.

Hail reversed Green’s UnPrettiHer into a Kimura. Page shoved Hendry onto Hail to break the Kimura. Green hit Hail with an Unpretty Her for the victory.

Chelsea Green and Ethan Page defeated Thea Hail and Ethan Page via pinfall in 10:41 to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Vic noted that Green and Page will defend the AAA Mixed Tag Titles this weekend in Mexico…

John’s Thoughts: A fun opener with Hendry and Hail looking good in defeat while Page and Green look strong and continue their greatness of carrying multiple divisions on their back. If you need someone to boost a stalling title, I guess you call on Green or Page? Of the gimmick titles, the Mixed Tag Team titles, I feel, are a safe title to promote on TV because they bring something different and we’ve seen success in the mixed tag division several years ago when WWE did the mixed tag challenge (The timed gimmicks like the Speed and Heritage titles never picked up real steam).

Lola Vice and Jordynne Grace were hanging out backstage. Vice was peeved about having to face Page and Green in AAA. Vice and Grace then talked smack about Kelani Jordan. TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan showed up to gloat about being champion.

Another John Cena Last Time is Now interview clip aired where Cena addressed his divisive crowd chants. Vic Joseph noted the full interview will be available on YouTubbe the week of Cena’s last match…

Tatum Paxley was with The Culling in a stairwell warming up…

The show cut to NXT GM Ava who hyped up NXT’s final PLE of the year, Deadline. Ava then hyped up the special gimmick match of the show, The Iron Survivor Match. Ava noted that WWE legends used to pick the wrestlers in the match, but this time one person will pick the wrestlers in the match. Ava said WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena will be picking the Iron Survivor wrestlers next week on NXT…

Rapper Lil Yachty was shown in the crowd…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in from the commentary desk. Vic sent the show to Sarah Schreiber interviewing Tavion Heights. Heights said 2025 was wild for him. He said he had quite the journey coming from the Olympics to WWE. Heights said it was time to lock in at New York City. Heights said he learned more from being in NQCC than he did in the Olympics (Okay?).

Heights then made his sales pitch to John Cena to pick him to be in the Iron Survivor Match. Josh Briggs showed up from nowhere and attacked Heights. Heights and Briggs brawled from the crowd to the concourse. Referees ran out to break both men apart (Dot Net Contributor Don Murphy messaged me to say he was near where this brawl was happening. Hopefully he wasn’t near any danger similar to when Santos Escobar and Judas Mesias almost tackled me several times during a crowd brawl segment in Los Angeles)…

Sol Ruca was gearing up backstage. Zaria asked Sol if she was okay with wrestling after her injury. Sol claimed she was fine and she has to win the North American Championship…

NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe made her entrance heading into break…[c]

Nascar racer Jessie Love was shown in the crowd…

Sol Ruca made her entrance with Zaria…

2. Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca (w/Zaria) for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Sol converted a Collar and Elbow into a side headlock takedown. Sol got a two count after a Sunset Flip. Sol hit Blake with a Enzuigiri. Sol grazed Blake with a Wrecking Ball Kick. Blake hit Sol with a Slingblade and Helicopter Sidewalk Slam for a nearfall. Sol came back with a Helicopter Flapjack and Superkick for a nearfall.

Blake slammed Sol to the mat by the hair. Blake worked on Sol’s braced injured leg with a heel hook. Sol used a innovative backflip and shotgun dropkick to escape. Blake sidestepped Sol and slammed the braced leg into the ringpost. Sol got a moment of respite after dragging Blake into the ringpost and then taking her out with a running clothesline at ringside.[c]