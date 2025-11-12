AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Disco Inferno, Elektra, Matt Cappotelli

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-AEW Dynamite will be live from Greensboro, North Carolina, at First Horizon Coliseum. The show includes the men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.
-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during his same-night audio review.
-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade during his same-night audio review.
Birthdays and Notables
-Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) is 58.
-Elektra (Donna Adamo) is 55.
-The late Matt Cappotelli was born on November 12, 1979. He died at age 38 following a battle with brain cancer on June 29, 2018.
Be the first to comment