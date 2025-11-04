WWE Raw on Netflix viewership against the World Series and Monday Night Football for the October 27 episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The October 27 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.3 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down compared to the 2.6 million global viewership listed for the October 20 episode.

Powell’s POV: The October 27 Raw finished eighth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing sixth the week before. Raw faced stiff competition, as ProgrammingInsider.com reports that the Monday Night Football game delivered 12.408 million viewers on ABC and an additional 8.084 million viewers on ESPN, while the World Series Game 3 averaged 10.056 million viewers for Fox. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

