WWE reveals how John Cena’s final opponent will be determined

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We still don’t know who John Cena’s final opponent will be, but we now know how the opponent will be determined. Cena narrated a video package that aired during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and revealed that a 16-man tournament will be held to determine his final opponent.

The tournament will start on the November 10 Raw in Boston, Massachusetts. The winner of the tournament will face Cena on Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena.

Powell’s POV: Cena said the tournament will feature wrestlers from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, and may include “some faces that don’t even work here.” Cena’s remaining WWE dates are the November 10 Raw in Boston, the November 17 Raw in New York, November 29 for WWE Survivor Series in San Diego, and his retirement match on December 13.

