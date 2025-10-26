NJPW “Super Jr. Tag League” results (10/26): Vetter’s review of Kushida and Yuki Yoshioka vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita, Tiger Mask and Yamato vs. Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X in tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Super Jr. Tag League”

October 26, 2025, in Niigata, Japan, at Uonuma City Horinouchi Gymnasium

Streamed live on New Japan World

This year’s tournament features 12 teams in two six-team Blocks. It’s a round-robin tournament, so each team will have at least five matches. This tournament plays out in an eight-day stretch with just two off-days. This show is in a large, drab, gray gym and the lights were on. The crowd was maybe 800-1,000 and it’s fairly packed. Walker Stewart provided commentary.

* Just the B Block is in tournament action tonight. The big question is if Taiji Ishimori, who has been sick, will be good to go. For whatever reason, we don’t have on-screen graphics, which just annoys me.

1. Clark Connors and Daiki Nagai vs. Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto. Connors and Jay opened. Nagai and Matsumoto squared off at 5:00, and Tatsuya hit several bodyslams for a nearfall, then he applied a Boston Crab. Connors hit a spear at 7:30. Nagai put Matsumoto in a Boston Crab, and Tatsuya tapped out. Basic, basic, basic but fine.

Clark Connors and Daiki Nagai defeated Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 9:23.

2. Toru Yano and Boltin Oleg and Yasuda vs. “House of Torture” Douki and Sho and Yujiro Takahashi. Sho spoke on the mic, then the HoT attacked and we’re underway! Yano slapped two guys on the top of their heads, then he yanked Yujiro to the mat by his hair. The action spilled to ringside with the HoT in charge. Sho rolled Yano into the ring and got a nearfall at 2:30. Oleg got a hot tag at 4:30; Sho tried a spear, but he just bounced off Boltin. Boltin flipped Douki around in his arms. He set up for Kamikaze, but Douki escaped.

Boltin hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Yujiro at 6:30. Yasuda entered and battled Yujiro, and he hit a shotgun dropkick. He put Yujiro in a Boston Crab, but Douki made the save. Yujiro got up, and he traded slaps to the face with Yasuda. He hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall. Yasuda got some rollups. Takahashi finally hit the Pimp Juice implant DDT for the pin. Fairly paint-by-numbers.

Douki, Sho, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Toru Yano, Boltin Oleg, and Yasuda at 9:10.

* Clark Connors joined Stewart on commentary.

3. Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia, and Shoma Kato vs. “United Empire” Callum Newman, Jakob Austin Young, and Templario. Walker noted this is Callum’s first match here since Aug. 17! Connors noted the “lack of leadership” in United Empire. Templario and Dia opened, and they traded fast-paced reversals with neither man really landing a signature blow. Taguchi and Young entered. Dia once again put Young in a pendulum and swung him into Taguchi’s butt for some ‘comedy.’

The UE worked over Taguchi. Templario splashed onto the left elbow. Callum entered for the first time at 5:30, and he stomped on Taguchi. Dia got a hot tag and hit a one-footed dropkick on Newman, then an enzuigiri. Kato entered for the first time at 8:00, and his team took turns slamming into Callum in the corner. Newman hit a superkick and a clothesline on Kato, then a fisherman’s buster for the pin.

Callum Newman, Jakob Austin Young, and Templario defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia, and Shoma Kato at 9:51.

4. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Oskar, Yuto-Ice, Hiromu Takahashi, and Gedo vs. Master Wato, Yoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuya Murashima. Yoh and Hiromu opened. What strange teams! Hiroshi entered, and he repeatedly twisted Hiromu’s left arm, and so did others on Hiroshi’s team. Oskar entered at 4:30, and he whipped Wato around the ring. Wato and Gedo traded blows. Yuto and Tanahashi entered at 7:00 and traded forearm strikes, and Hiroshi hit his second-rope somersault senton for a nearfall.

Yuto-Ice backed him into a corner and hit several roundhouse kicks to Tanahashi’s chest, then a Meteora at 9:00. Murashima entered for the first time, and he hit some forearm strikes on Yuto-Ice, then a flipping senton for a nearfall at 10:30, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Oskar jumped in and hit a double clothesline. He bodyslammed Murashima. Yuto-Ice hit a running penalty kick on Murashima for a nearfall, but he pulled him up at the two-count! Yuto-Ice hit a running kick for the pin. He attacked Tanahashi after the bell!

Oskar, Yuto-Ice, and Hiromu Takahashi, and Gedo defeated Master Wato, Yoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuya Murashima at 12:30.

5. El Desperado and Kuukai (2) vs. “House of Torture” Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo (0) in a B Block tournament match. The HoT came out first; Despe’s team charged into the ring, attacked, and we’re underway! They repeatedly stomped on Togo. Kanemaru hit a knee lift to Kuukai’s gut at 2:30, and he took control. Togo hit a top-rope doublestomp to Kuukai’s gut, and they wish-boned his legs. Desperado got a hot tag, and he pushed the heels into each other at 5:00. Gedo whipped Kuukai into the rows of chairs as they fought into the crowd. In the ring, Togo stomped on Despe and kept him grounded.

Kanemaru applied a Figure Four at 7:30, but Despe reached the ropes. Yoshinobu kept Despe tied up on the mat. Kuukai got a hot tag at 10:00, and he hit some backbreakers over his knee. He tied Kanemaru in a Bow-and-Arrow over his knees, while Despe put Togo in a Stretch Muffler. Kanemaru hit an inverted DDT on Kuukai for a nearfall at 11:30, but Despe made the save. Kuukai hit a double shotgun dropkick, then a dive through the ropes onto both HoT. He hit a top-rope crossbody block on Kanemaru for a nearfall. Togo threw powder in Kuukaai’s eyes! Kanemaru rolled up Kuukai for the flash, cheap pin. Fairly standard tag match.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo (2) defeated El Desperado and Kuukai (2) at 13:21.

6. Tiger Mask and Yamato (0) vs. Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X (2) in a B Block tournament match. Glad to see Ishimori is indeed healthy enough to compete. Tiger Mask and Robbie X opened. Ishimori entered and pulled on Yamato’s poofy hair and held him in a headlock. Yamato and Tiger Mask kept Tajiri in their corner. TM hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee at 4:00. Ishimori hit a brainbuster on Yamato, and they were both down. Robbie entered at 6:00 and traded forearm strikes with Yamato. Those two traded some good offense, and Yamato hit a brainbuster on Robbie.

Tiger Mask got back in at 8:00 and battled Robbie, and he got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Robbie went for a running Shooting Star Press, but TM got his knees up and locked in a cross-armbreaker. Tiger Mask hit a top-rope butterfly suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Ishimori hit a jumping knee on Tiger Mask. Robbie hit a spin kick to TM”s head in the corner. They hit a Magic Killer team slam, and Robbie hit the X Express (top-rope Phoenix Splash) for the pin on Tiger Mask. Good energy in the final couple of minutes. At 0-3, Tiger Mask and Yamato are eliminated.

Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X (4) defeated Tiger Mask and Yamato (0) at 11:32.

7. Kushida and Yuki Yoshioka (4) vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita (4) in a B Block tournament match. The winning team will be 3-0 and in the pole position. Robbie and Kushida opened; I’m curious how many times they’ve shared a ring! They tied each other up on the mat. Fujita and Yuki entered at 3:00 and also traded some mat-based offense. Yuki hit a dropkick on Fujita at 5:00. Kushida’s team twisted Fujita’s left arm; this feels like they are going long. Robbie entered and targeted Yuki’s left leg. Kushida hit a basement dropkick on Fujita at 10:30. He hit an awkward Frankensteiner on Robbie that Eagles should have just blocked instead of going to the mat.

Kushida hit a handspring-back-double elbow. Fujita and Yuki traded forearm strikes at 13:00, and Kosei hit an impressive dropkick, then a German Suplex that dumped Yuki on his head. Yuki popped up and hit a clothesline as the energy had picked up. He hit a Michinoku Driver, but he missed a frogsplash. Fujita hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall on Yuki at 15:00. Yuki hit a suplex. Kosei went for a springboard move, but Yuki caught him with a dropkick. Eagles and Kushida traded more blows and they blocked each other’s offense. Kushida hit a Pele Kick. Yuki hit a flip dive to the floor on Eagles at 17:30.

Kushida flipped Kosei to the mat and locked in a cross-armbreaker upon landing! The building had come alive, with half urging Fujita to tap out. Eagles hit a 450 Splash on Kushida to break it up at 19:00. Robbie hit a flip dive through the ropes on Yuki. Kosei made the hot tag to Eagles, and they hit a team slam on Kushida for a nearfall. TMDK hit the Sweetbuster (team slam) on Kushida for a nearfall. TMDK hit stereo spin kicks to Kushida’s head. They hit their team backslide driver (Homicide’s Copkillah) for the pin. What a match!

Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita (6) defeated Kushida and Yuki Yoshioka (4) at 21:30.

* Eagles said a few words in Japanese to Kushida and Yuki. Fujita then said a few more words in Japanese to the crowd.

Final Thoughts: A tremendous main event, and I’d argue it’s the first show-stealing match of the first four nights of the tournament. I had high hopes for it based on the preview tag on Saturday, and they delivered here. The other two tournament matches were fairly bland and didn’t do much for me, so I’ll go with the Unaffiliated Bullet Club’s eight-man tag for second. The only other notable moment here was the return of Callum Newman, who looked ticked off and had a chip on his shoulder.

After four straight days of action, the tournament takes its first day off on Monday, but it resumes on Tuesday.