NXT TV results (10/21): Moore’s review of the Ricky Saints and Trick Williams contract signing for the NXT Title match at Halloween Havoc, Leon Slater vs. Stacks for the TNA X Division Title

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live October 21, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Tatum Paxley made her entrance along with the rest of the Culling. Room announced Tatum as the number one contender to the Women’s Championship. A “you deserve it” chant ensued. Tatum hopped for joy and said “I freakin’ did it!”. Izzi was looking over the top in being proud of Tatum. Tatum talked about it being four years where people saw her at her lowest, lose all her friends, and be completely alone. She said one friendship has been consistant, the fans being behind her.

She said they stood by her all this time and she made it to her first PLE at the scariest night of the year, Halloween Havoc. She said she can’t be happier because she has The Culling and her best friend Izzi Dame. She said Izzi was with her when everyone else left her. She said she will bring gold to the Culling and she knows with their help she’ll be women’s champion. Fatal Influence made their entrance. Jacy Jayne said she’ll be the bad guy like always, saying that Tatum has no chance at winning her championship.

Jacy said she gets it, it’s spooky and Tatum has the support of her friends and WWE Universe. She said what they all know is that Tatum has no chance. Jacy said people called her the most beatable champion, but match after match, she’s beat it into the brains of her opponents and fans that she can live up to the championship status. Jacy said Tatum was a creepy little weirdo, not special, and average. Jacy said Tatum should have helped Izzi to win because at least Izzi would have a chance.

Tatum said she sees Jacy trying to get between her and Izzi. She said that her and Jacy should relate due to Jacy taking a long time to get to the title. She said people know Jacy was on the path to get a title, but no Tatum. Tatum said people saw her as a weirdo, but she got better. Tatum said she put in work and trained. She said after all that you bet your ass on Saturday that Tatum Paxley will be NXT Women’s Champion.

Fallon Henley said that confidence will look sweeter when Tatum loses. Izzi said that’s rich coming from Fallon, who kicked out their friend Jazmyn a few weeks ago. Izzi said Tatum was great in the culling and they will always accept her for who she is. Jacy said she always thought highly of Izzi. A strong confident woman who looks like the leader of the Culling. Jacy said now she just looks like Tatum’s babysitter. Izzi said she has full control of her group.

Tatum said she knows her friends are happy for her, unlike Jacy’s friends. Tatum challenged Fatal Influence. Fallon said that Lainey Reid is ready to step up. The teams brawled with Tatum and Izzi chasing Fatal Influence away…

John’s Thoughts: The build towards the “Showdown” show left NXT in another rushed build situation, but this was a solid segment to build up an underdog to the Women’s Title. Tatum Paxley got one of her longest mic segments that she’s had in her career and she did a good job making it sound like she spoke from the heart and is inspired to win the title. They threw out all the little seeds of dissention around this segment too, with Fatal Influence looking shaky as usual, and them foreshadowing Izzi most likely getting jealous of Tatum sooner or later.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo was hanging out with his fiancé Ariana Grace. Stacks wondered how Santino knew they were together. Grace said that she might have left a few hints (either that or everyone just saw her Instagram). The camera then panned over to Leon Slater and Je’von Evans wondering who they were going to face as a tag team at Halloween Havoc. Je’von said that Leon needs to focus on beating Stacks first, then they can worry about Halloween Havoc. Both men dapped it up heading into break…[c]