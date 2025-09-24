NXT No Mercy lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s NXT’s next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the War Memorial Auditorium.

-Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a weaponized steel cage match

-Josh Briggs vs. Je’Von Evans

-Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: Reid beat Lainey Reid on Tuesday’s NXT television show to earn the title shot. Join me for my live review as No Mercy main card streams on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. My same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).