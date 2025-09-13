Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Sacred Ground” results: Vetter’s review of the Josh Alexander vs. TJP for the MLP Canadian Title, Rohan Raja vs. Bishop Dyer for the Champions Grail

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Sacred Ground”

Replay available via YouTube.com

September 5, 2025, in Ohsweken, Ontario, at Six Nations Sports & Cultural Memorial Centre

This show was released on Thursday for free on YouTube. Veda Scott and Mark Roberts provided commentary; Jimmy Jacobs, D’Lo Brown and Evil Uno would join commentary for one match each as well. This is a small venue; it appears to be a local hockey arena (you can see the plexiglass boards up in the background.) The crowd was maybe 400. Lighting over the ring was better than I expected. Google Maps shows this city is just south of Hamilton — it is closer to Buffalo, N.Y., than it is to Toronto.

1. Billy Gunn, Bhupinder Gujjar, and Psycho Mike Rollins vs. Brent Banks, Bryce Hansen, and Sheldon Jean. With his reddish hair and great physique, I’ve noted before that Bryce reminds me a bit of Buddy Matthews. I’ve also noted that TNA gave up way too quickly on Sheldon Jean after Kenny King left, because Sheldon is quite good. Banks and Psycho Mike opened. Billy Gunn got in and faced Hansen; Bryce kept escaping bodyslam attempts. Sheldon and Gujjar entered for the first time at 4:30, and Bhupinder hit a huracanrana and a dropkick.

All six began to brawl, with four fighting on the floor. Gujjar leapt off the ropes, but Sheldon nailed a leg lariat at 6:30, and his team began working Bhupinder over. Rollins got a hot tag and he knocked Bryce down with a shoulder tackle at 9:00, and of course, he shouted, “Who wants to see a bodyslam?” He hit one on each opponent. Gunn jumped in and started hitting bodyslams on each opponent. Gujjar jumped in, and he started hitting bodyslams; this now looks a bit cartoonish. Rollins finally hit a bodyslam and pinned Hansen. Decent; it didn’t overstay its welcome.

Billy Gunn, Bhupinder Gujjar, and Psycho Mike Rollins defeated Brent Banks, Bryce Hansen, and Sheldon Jean at 10:23.

* Gunn got on the mic and said, “This guy wants me to scissors so badly, he can’t stand it.” He said a few things but finally wrapped it up with two words for us…

* Jimmy Jacobs joined commentary before the next match.

2. Raj Singh and Jessie Bieber vs. El Reverso and Mo Jabari. Reverso is a masked luchador; I’ve seen him a few times now. BIeber looks more like a young Robert Roode than Justin Bieber; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Jabari looks a lot like Rich Swann. Raj and Jabari opened. Bieber battled Reverso. Raj whipped Jabari into a corner and got a nearfall at 3:00. Jacobs is there to “scout” someone in the match, and he boasted about bringing “Seth Rollins to a national stage,” so he has “an eye for talent.” Bieber hit some clotheslines, and his team kept Jabari in their corner.

Reverso got a hot tag and hit a springboard dropkick at 5:00. He hit a tornado DDT on Raj for a nearfall. Jabari hit a top-rope elbow drop on Singh at 6:30, and he tied Raj in a Sharpshooter, but Bieber broke it up. Reverso dove through the ropes onto Bieber. Jacobs left commentary, and he gave Jabari a chair. Jabari tossed it to the ground. Raj hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker (spinning faceplant off his shoulders) and pinned Jabari. Meh, just a standard tag match. Jacobs shouted at Jabari that he should have accepted the help.

Raj Singh and Jessie Bieber defeated Mo Jabari and El Reverso at 8:15.

* A video package aired of Rohan Raja challenging Bishop Dyer (f/k/a Baron Corbin).

3. Rohan Raja (w/Aurora Teves) vs. Bishop Dyer for the Champions Grail. Raja came out first; to me, the champ should always come out last. Raja rolled to the floor; Bishop followed, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Raja hit a basement dropkick on the knee at 5:30. Raja hit a running knee to the back and got a nearfall, and he kept Dyer grounded. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Dyer hit a second-rope clothesline, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:30.

Raja hit a Lungblower for a nearfall. Dyer couldn’t hit End of Days, and Raja hit an inverted DDT for a nerfall at 12:00. Dyer hit a spinning sideslam, and they were both down. He got up and hit a Splash in the corner, then another in the opposite corner. He repeatedly stomped on him until the ref pulled Dyer off him. Raja hit a low blow, punt kick on the ref! The crowd was aghast as the ref called for the bell. Raja clearly did that to save his title. The men continued to fight after the bell.

Bishop Dyer defeated Rohan Raja via DQ at 13:13; Raja retained the Champions Grail.

* Footage aired of Gisele Shaw and Priscilla Kelly arriving at the building earlier in the day. We then saw TJP and Josh Alexander also arrive.

4. PCO and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Taylor Rising and Kris Chambers. I’ve noted before that Taylor Rising and Heather by Elegance look and dress a lot alike. Chambers has long hair just past his shoulders and a decent physique; if I’ve seen him before, he didn’t stand out to me. The women opened. PCO got in, but Taylor grabbed his ankle at 3:30, it allowed the heels to stomp on PCO on the floor. The men got in the ring and brawled. PCO hit a second-rope flying shoulder block. Shotzi entered and hit an enzuigiri on Taylor.

Chambers tagged in, and Shotzi shouted she dared him to hit her. Rising got back in. Veda indicated that men cannot fight women. (Good!) Taylor hit some chops. Chambers punched Shotzi while the ref was distracted, allowing Rising to get a nearfall at 7:00. The men tagged in and Chambers backed off, but PCO hit some punches and a clothesline. Both PCO and Shotzi hit punches on their opponents in opposite corners as the crowd counted along, then they hit stereo DDTs at 9:00. PCO and Shotzi hit stereo dives to the floor! In the ring, Taylor slapped PCO in the face, so PCO clubbed her, sending her rolling to the floor. Shotzi hit a snap suplex on Chambers. PCO hit a moonsault, barely grazing Chambers, and got the pin.

PCO and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Taylor Rising and Kris Chambers at 10:58.

* Ace Austin spoke backstage, saying, “Everything is coming up Aces right now.”

* Back to the venue, Evil Uno now joined Veda on commentary.

5. Ace Austin vs. Tarik vs. Stu Grayson. Tarik shoved Stu’s face, then hid behind the ref. Stu and Ace hit a team shoulder tackle to drop Tarik. Ace hit a springboard crossbody block on Tarik. Stu hit some dropkicks on each opponent. Ace and Stu hit stereo dropkicks on Tarik at 3:30, sending him to the floor, so Grayson and Austin now locked up in the ring. Stu hit a back suplex on Ace. Tarik pulled Stu to the floor and beat him up. Tarik hit an enzuigiri on Stu, sending Grayson to the floor at 6:00, and he got a nearfall in the ring on Austin.

Ace and Tarik held each other’s wrists and traded forearm strikes. Stu hit a Splash in the corner on Tarik. Tarik stomped on Stu and kept both opponents grounded. Evil Uno praised Stu as one of Canada’s greats for several years. Ace hit a Russian. He hit kicks on each opponent and got a nearfall on Tarik at 10:00. Tarik hit a backpack stunner on Stu for a nearfall, but Ace made the save. Tarik popped up Ace and kicked him, then hit a springboard kick for a nearfall at 12:00.

Tarik began kicking Stu, but it just angered Grayson, who fired up, and those two traded chops. Stu hit some German Suplexes on each opponent, then a belly-to-belly suplex on Tarik, then one on Ace. Ace hit a springboard spin kick on Stu, then a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall at 14:30. Ace and Tarik fought in a corner. Stu hit a top-rope superplex on Ace. He hit a jumping knee on Tarik. Grayson then put Tarik along his shoulders and hit a backbreaker over his knee for the pin. Good action.

Stu Grayson defeated Ace Austin and Tarik at 15:38.

* Backstage, we heard from “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. They boasted that they’ve been everywhere and won titles across the world in every promotion. A man who calls himself “Drumboy” joined Veda on commentary for the next match.

6. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. “The Flatliners” Asylum and Matt Burns. I don’t know the Flatliners at all. (No, that is not Matt “Nick Mondo” Burns). Burns is bald; Asylum has short black hair. Both men are thick with great physiques. The Flatliners attacked from behind, and we’re underway! They worked over Gallows in their corner early on. Karl got in, but the Flatliners quickly took control and kept Anderson grounded. Gallows was struck and rolled to the floor and wasn’t in his corner when Karl tried to tag out at 5:00.

Karl hit a back suplex on Asylum and they were both down. Gallows finally got in and hit a Mafia Kick on Burns then a running buttbump on both guys in the corner, then a crossbody block onto both men. The Good Brothers hit a team neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:30 on Burns. Karl clotheslined Asylum to the floor. Burns got a rollup on Karl for a believable nearfall. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer team slam and pinned Burns. Basic, standard tag that stayed in second gear.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Asylum and Matt Burns at 8:28.

* D’Lo Brown now joined Veda on commentary! It’s been quite the rotation!

7. MLP Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw vs. Destiny Women’s Champion Priscilla Kelly in a title vs. title match. Gisele rolled to the floor and stalled at the bell. Priscilla rolled to the floor, and they brawled. In the ring, Kelly hit a basement dropkick at 1:30 that sent Shaw to the floor; she rolled Gisele back in and got a nearfall. Shaw tied Kelly in the Tree of Woe and stomped on her and took control. Kelly got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 5:00. Shaw did a Sabre-style neck-snap between the ankles. Gisele hit some clotheslines while holding Kelly’s wrist.

Kelly fired up and hit some forearm strikes, then a Pump Kick to the jaw, and they were both down at 8:00. Kelly hit a short-arm clothesline and a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall. Shaw hit a spin kick to the jaw, a backbreaker over the knee, and a swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Shaw backed Priscilla into a corner and hit repeated chops. They fought on the ropes. Kelly hit a top-rope twisting body splash onto Shaw for a nearfall, then a sideslam for a nearfall at 12:00. Kelly was pushed shoulder-first into the corner; Gisele immediately got a rollup with feet on the ropes for added leverage to get the tainted pin! Good action. The crowd booed this outcome.

Gisele Shaw defeated Priscilla Kelly at 12:20 to win the Destiny Women’s Title AND retain the MLP Women’s Title.

8. Josh Alexander vs. TJP for the MLP Canadian Title. These two had a really, really good 61-minute Ironman Match (it went into overtime!) in TNA in 2021. Cagematch.net records show this is the 11th time these two have squared off in the ring, with Alexander having a 3-2 advantage in singles matches. Standing switches, and they targeted each other’s left arms to open. Josh applied a leg lock around the neck. TJP applied an Octopus Stretch at 3:00; Josh escaped and tied up TJP on the mat. He began twisting the left ankle and kept TJP grounded.

TJP hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 7:00. TJP applied a leg lock around the ring post at 9:00, letting go before the ref got to a five-count. In the ring, he applied a Sharpshooter at 10:30, and he turned it into a Muta Lock. Nice! They got up and traded chops, but TJP dropped to the mat and applied a modified Figure Four. Alexander hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 12:30. Josh hit a forward Finlay Roll and a second-rope flying knee to the head. TJP went back to an Octopus Stretch at 14:30. Josh put TJP on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat, then he applied his own Sharpshooter, but TJP quickly got to the ropes.

Josh hit a World’s Strongest Slam onto the ring apron at 16:30. He went for a moonsault in the ring, but TJP got his knees up into Josh’s head. TJP hit a top-rope splash to the floor onto a standing Alexander, and they were both down on the floor. In the ring, TJP hit a missile dropkick and a modified 619, then a top-rope flying clothesline at 18:30. TJP tied Josh in the Tree of Woe and hit a doublestomp, then he hit his modified Pele Kick and he applied an ankle lock, with Josh reaching the ropes at 20:30. They got up and TJP hit some spin kicks to the thighs, then his rolling snap suplexes.

Josh hit three consecutive German suplexes to get a nearfall at 22:00, but he couldn’t hit a Tombstone Piledriver. He hit a backbreaker over his knee, and they were both down. TJP hit a spin kick to the jaw and a doublestomp to the chest, and they were both down again. TJP went for another Pele Kick, but Josh caught the leg and applied an ankle lock. TJP got a huracanrana, and he went back to a leg lock on the mat at 25:30. Josh escaped and re-applied a Sharpshooter, then switched to an ankle lock, and TJP tapped out. A really strong mat-based match.

Josh Alexander defeated TJP to retain the MLP Canadian Title at 25:49.

Final Thoughts: I’m certainly tempted to call this a one-match show, as the main event was heads above everything else here. Ace-Stu-Tarik was really good for second, and Priscilla-Shaw takes third. I admittedly found most of the rest of the show to be fairly mediocre. I don’t know why anyone books the 6’4,” muscular, 61-year-old Billy Gunn — he rarely sells for anyone, and he just makes the young rising stars look so small and puny by comparison. Likewise, I can’t say that I see much value in The Good Brothers in 2025, either. So, while no matches were bad, per se, I wouldn’t say anything, the first half of the show was really above average, either. That said, the show is free, and the second half of the show is well worth checking out.