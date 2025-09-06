WWE Wrestlepalooza lineup: The latest card for the ESPN Unlimited premiere premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Wrestlepalooza event will be held on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the final time

-Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: The Cena vs. Lesnar match was made official during Friday’s Smackdown. The press release announcing the event and the ESPN deal also listed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre “in major matches throughout the night.” They also seem to be building toward Cody vs. McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and Punk and AJ Lee vs. Rollins and Lynch will likely be added to the card.

With this show running on the same day as the AEW All Out pay-per-view, we are still working out our coverage plans, but join us for a live review of this event as it streams at 6CT/7ET on the ESPN Unlimited app and Netflix internationally.