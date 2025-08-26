Jake Hager on his decision to retire, when he fell out of love with pro wrestling

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Jake Hager

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

On the decision to retire: “I had done it since 2006, dedicated a lot of my best parts of my life to the sport, roughly 17-18 years, very grateful. Had a good gig for most of that and blessed to have done it. Because pro wrestling is very tough to get into, and there’s literally hundreds of thousands of people who want to become pro wrestlers, and it’s growing every day. Like I said, I don’t watch it anymore. So I think for me, I had accomplished everything that I really cared about and wanted to move on for the longest time. I always was like, what am I going to do after pro wrestling? What trade do I have? And this is a great story. I rode with Dutch Mantell for years, and I’ll put winning the World Heavyweight Championship up there with riding with Dutch Mantell, it was that important to my career, the things that I learned, the things that he taught me, and just his f—ing funny phrases. The guy has just a way with words. He could insult you, and you’re like, Thank you, Dutch. But he was always like ‘Jack, whatever you do from here, you gotta use what you did in pro wrestling at the WWE, the way they use you. You gotta use that background in whatever you venture into next.’ And if you think about it like that, the advice always stuck with me. Okay, I could be a salesperson because I can talk on the mic in front of live people, or I could be endearing and be vulnerable at the same time. So that could help me with something else, but pretty much with pro wrestling, you’re a professional driver. You are gone Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and then you’re home Wednesday, home 36 hours, and then you’re back out on Friday, and every single one of those days, you’re in a rental car, and you are driving town to town, making the town. So that really stuck with me, and it kind of like influenced me to go into the truck driving business, because I’m already a professional driver. I told Vince this once, the wrestling I’ll do for free, you got to pay me for the driving. And so it kind of led me to where I’m at now, and I’m excited.”

On when he fell out of love with wrestling: “I’m very jaded from my exit at AEW. I’m very proud of the stuff I did there. But at the same time, I find myself questioning right now. I wish I would have just stayed in MMA at some point. Inner Circle was one of my favorite things to do in pro wrestling. I love those guys. JAS, Daddy Magic. I mean, I just really loved working with Chris. He’s number one on my Mount Rushmore, Chris Jericho, because he can just constantly reinvent himself. He can not only do that, but he can see what he has around him, and he knows how to elevate us, bring it up, and make it look good. Chris Jericho is the reason why that purple hat was so over.”

On what he meant by that: “It was his intuition. We did that backstage promo, and it was live to the crowd, and where I first said, ‘I like this hat!’ The crowd just popped. Once he heard that pop, that’s all he needed to know.”

On criticism of his World Heavyweight Title reign: “I mean, I’m on a list, a very elite list, of World Heavyweight Champions. I don’t really care what people think. Hindsight is 20/20. I got into this for me. I’m glad you guys like me, I don’t care if you hate me. I’m not gonna sacrifice my happiness to worry about that stuff, especially in this day and age with social media. It is what it is. I’m a World Heavyweight Champion, whether you like it or not.”

On the “We the people” catchphrase: “So I win the Elimination Chamber, and they’re trying to put some heat on me. And they’re like, All right, let’s come up a mouthpiece. And we just so happened to be in Nashville, where Dutch lives. I’ll be honest, at the time, I didn’t really know that much about him. Of course, I heard the name Dirty Dutch Mantell before. I knew he was from Memphis, but I didn’t know everything. Triple H brought him in. Triple H was a big fan of his, and so we bring him in, and this is before Raw that night that he comes out. And we’re like, cutting promos, and he did one, and we’re like, okay, do this. Then he did another one, do this. And then when he did the second one, this wasn’t written, it wasn’t planned, he just felt it and he said, ‘We the people’ at the end of it to close the interview, and everybody in the room just knew, oh sh*t. And this was originally my storyline that I pitched to them, John Piermarini and I wrote it together. And anyways, after that, we were like, okay, that just felt right. And we would go out there at times, and we do live events, Dutch is great at promos, he just has a way with words when he would say some pretty insulting things. And at the time, still now, it was very scandalous to be talking about these things. Then still, at the end, no matter how much they would boo us, they would say, along with us, ‘We the people’ again. And so we knew Okay, this is big. That was my point earlier, when I pitched the angle, I was like, if they go for this, this could be big. I don’t think WWE really got on board with how big it could be until later down the line.”