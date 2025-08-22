ROH on HonorClub results (8/21): Robinson’s review of The Beast Mortos vs. AR Fox, “El Sky Team” Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon vs. Magnus, Rugido, and Volador Jr. in a trios match, and Beef vs. Blake Christian

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 130)

Taped on August 9, 2025, in Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center

Streamed August 21, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches for this show. There are a couple of “In Action” matches. Joy.

“El Sky Team” Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Volador Jr, Magnus, and Rudigo for the CMLL Trios Titles. Late in the match, there was a sequence where everyone hit a big move, mostly superkicks, and Magnus got the last word with a pop-up cutter. Mistico cut off Magnus on the top rope and hit a huge Spanish Fly. We got another breakdown of bigger moves, including a Destroyer, a crucifix driver, and a satellite DDT. There we a nearfall where El Sky Team had a double wishbone going on while there was a pin attempt in the middle. Volador got hit with two superkicks, and Dorada hit a shooting star press. Mistico hit an around-the-world into his armbar submission…

“El Sky Team” Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon defeated Volador Jr, Magnus, and Rudigo to retain the CMLL Trios Titles.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A typical CMLL six-man tag match. Lots of flips, head scissors, and dives. Fun, but of no consequence really. I’m not one to normally rag on Abrahantes, as I know he serves as a translator for lots of the Mexican guys. But here, everyone was a CMLL star, so why was he needed?

A recap aired of a match from last week where Blake Christian and Lee Johnson picked up a win. I assumed that was on the YouTube show, because I didn’t cover that match…

2. Beef vs. Blake Christian (w/Lee Johnson). “Beef,” chanted the crowd as Christian brushed away the code of honor. Beef ate a couple of shoulder block attempts and then hit one of his own, but Christian kipped right up and hit an enzuigiri. Christian choked Beef in the corner and even distracted the ref so Johnson could get some shots in. Christian tried a rope strutting move, but got thrown off by Beef. Beef hit some big right hands, but Christian cut off the bionic elbow. Christian hit a springboard dropkick in the corner as Beef was charging in, cool spot. Christian hit a basement dropkick to the knee and choked Beef in the ropes. Christian missed a springboard move, and Beef hit his jabs, cartwheeled to avoid a move, and hit a dropkick. Beef hit the ten punches in the corner and then went up top. Johnson got on the apron for the distraction. Christian hit a spiral spear on the apron and then a Fosbury Flop through the ropes. Back in the ring, Christian hit a 450 double stomp and then locked in Vanilla Choke Zero for the tapout.

Blake Christian defeated Beef by submission.

After the match, Christian dove onto Beef at ringside, and then Christian and Johnson hit a double stomp DVD combo on Beef…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A nice win for Christian to keep his momentum going. Did Beef forget he’s actually got a whole arsenal of moves? He did the jab arm roll wind-up thing three different times in a four-minute match.

A recap aired of QT Marshall calling out Paul Walter Hauser, followed by Hauser beating up QT and Aaron Solo…

Backstage, QT said Hauser crossed the line and called himself an elite athlete, and Hauser just a fan. QT said he’s going to make that fan’s dream come true. QT said they’re going to have a Fight Without Honor at the 2300 arena. QT said he needs Hauser to remember that he asked for this…

Robinson’s Ruminations: It must be nice to be an actor who is a wrestling fan. You just get to come in and have “dream matches”. This man is getting to wrestle an ECW-style match, at ECW Arena on “a pay-per-view”, all because he’s a big-time actor.

The Outrunners’ music video “Brother Nature” aired…

3. The Beast Mortos (w/Dralistico, Rush) vs. AR Fox. Mortos kicked away the code of honor, and Dralistico got on the apron for an attempted distraction, but Mortos got dumped to ringside and Fox dove onto Dralistco when Mortos moved, and then Fox dove onto Mortos too. Foxx looked at Rush for too long, and Mortos pushed Fox into the apron. Mortos hit a DVD on the apron as LFI laughed at him. Mortos hit a huge pop-up and then a rolling leg lariat. Mortos hit some charging attacks and then a powerslam out of the corner.

Mortos tried another apron DVD, but Fox slid out and hit a rope hung DDT back into the ring. Fox hit his rope flipping double stomp and then hit a wall walk moonsault off the turnbuckle. Back in the ring, Fox hit a swan dive off the top for a two count. Mortos hit a pop-up Samoan drop for a two count. Mortos hit a slap to the ear and then a back suplex attempt, but Fox flipped out. Fox grabbed a fireman’s carry and hit a DVD, but Dralistico was up on the apron, and he ate a superkick. Mortos hit his spike driver finisher for the pinfall.

The Beast Mortos defeated AR Fox by pinfall.

After the match, LFI started the beatdown, and Rush whipped and choked Fox with a power cord…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A good match with lots of movement that meant something, which is always nice. It looks like Fox needs some friends to combat LFI. I wonder who he’s going to get? SAP comes to mind off the top of my head.

A recap aired of Adam Priest and “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry teaming together and getting a win last week (I guess they’re going to get fed to The Von Erichs……yep).

Priest and The Workhorsemen made their way to the ring. And Drake said that The Von Erichs don’t have a third man because Dustin Rhodes is out injured. Drake called for the Von Erichs to come out and forfeit the match. Von Erichs made their entrance and came to the ring, Ross said they weren’t alone and introduced their partner. “Sammy,” chanted the crowd before the reveal.

4. Adam Priest and “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake vs. Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and Sammy Guevara. Henry used the Code of Honor to grab a headlock on Sammy. Down the stretch, Sammy hit a top rope crossbody on the Workhorsemen. Sammy hit Drake with a springboard Asai moonsault. Sammy hit Priest with a springboard cutter for a broken up nearfall. Henry hit Sammy with a strike combo and then caught the cutter attempt. The heels hit a combo of moves that culminated with Priest hitting a top rope splash for a two count. Workhorsemen tried a backdrop on the stage, but Sammy hit a double cutter on them instead. Priest hit Sammy with a back elbow, but Sammy hit an enzuigiri and then tagged out. Marshall hit a huge running clothesline in the corner. Priest got the boot up and tried a crossbody, but Marshall caught him and The Iron Claw Slam and then locked in The Iron Claw for the tap out…

Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and Sammy Guevara defeated Adam Priest and “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Welp, I didn’t even have time to get hyped about The Workhorsemen being back and paired with Adam Priest before they got fed to the champs. Fine match, but man, Ross still has trouble keeping track of where everyone is supposed to be.

5. Trish Adora (w/ The Infantry) vs. Janai Kai. Kai got a headlock, but Adora stomped on the foot to get out. Kai hit a shoulder tackle, but Adora tripped her and hit one of her own. Kai hit an arm drag and a running kick to the face for a one count. Kai missed a corner kick, and Adora kicked her other leg out from under her. Adora attacked the leg with kicks and wishbone-style attacks. Adroa hit a snapmare and then did the splits on her back with a bow and arrow and rolled her up for a one count. Kai came back with big round kicks and then a twisting, swinging move. Adora hit an elevated backbreaker. Kai hit a trip and then a running kick to the back. Kai hit Saxtonation for a two count. Adora hit her kneeling German suplex and then a full nelson slam. Adora hit Lariat Tubman for the pinfall.

Trish Adora defeated Janai Kai by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine showcase match for Adora, but I wish it had been more of a squash than a showcase. I think Adora has more to offer than an occasional match where she’s going nearly 50/50 with what amounts to a jobber, at least on AEW television, as Kai is a former MLW women’s champion.

Backstage, Sammy and The Von Erichs were all chatting. Marshall asked Sammy if he’d join them at Death Before Dishonor in the six-man match, and they said it didn’t matter who Sammy chose for his tag match…

A rundown of the Death Before Dishonor card was shown…

There was a Bandido vignette where he wandered into a saloon and threw down his title belt and some crumpled bills. Some guy at the bar said, “Thanks for beating up the sheriff”. The Sheriff came in with some thugs, but Bandido beat them all up and tossed them out of the bar. The Sheriff ran away, and Bandido walked out into the town square after him, but there was Hechicereo, and they had a pointing staredown.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I know some folks really like these Bandido vignettes, but I hate them. They are immersion-breaking beyond what I can tolerate. They are well done, though, if you’re going to do this sort of thing. They just aren’t for me.

6. Jay Lethal vs. Hechicero (w/ Don Callis). Callis made the introduction for Hechicero, and it was so obnoxious and over the top, which made me chuckle. Late in the match, Lethal hit a cradle for a two count. Hechicero hit a basement dropkick to the knee and a short DDT for a two count nearfall. Callis choked Lethal for a bit, but Ref Aubrey caught her and threw him from ringside. Lethal blocked some punches and hit some jabs of his own, and then a jumping forearm. Lethal hit a snap suplex and went up top for the elbow. Hechicero tried to put the boots up, but Lethal caught them, went for a Figure Four, but got rolled up for a two count. Lethal hit Lethal Combination for a two count. Lethal called for Lethal Injection, but Hechicero caught him and hit a head scissors driver. Hechicero hit a sunset flip but rolled into a submission and tied up Lethal like a damn pretzel for the tapout.

Hechicero defeated Jay Lethal by submission.