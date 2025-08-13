AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Jim Brunzell, Jeff Farmer, Spike Dudley, Brian Adams, Lance Cade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. The show includes Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s AEW Collision in Cincinnati. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade, and I gave the show a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW Rampage debuted on August 13, 2021.

-Jim Brunzell is 76.

-Jeff Farmer, who worked as NWO Sting, is 63.

-Spike Dudley (Matt Hyson) is 55.

-The late Brian Adams died of a drug overdose on August 13, 2007, at age 43.

-The late Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) died of heart failure at age 29 on August 13, 2010.