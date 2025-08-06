What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The card for the August 19 show in Philadelphia 

August 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday, August 19 edition of the NXT television show.

-TNA Champion Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave

-Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

Powell’s POV: The August 19 NXT television show will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

