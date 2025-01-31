TNA Impact results (1/30): Moore’s review of Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Northern Armory, Mustafa Ali  vs. Laredo Kid, Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,071)

Taped January 23/24, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port

Simulcast January 30, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact show aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Nic Nemeth made his entrance in street clothes. Nemeth said that TNA Genesis was a hell of a night for TNA, but not a great night for Nic Nemeth. Nemeth said he’s here to set the record straight, no if’s, and’s, or but’s, Joe Hendry was the better man at Genesis and the new TNA World Champion. Nic said you don’t have to feel bad about him because he’s been in this a long time. Nemeth said he will get back to the TNA World Title.

Nic’s promo was cut off by Ryan Nemeth making his entrance and constantly yelling “my brother” at Nic. Ryan said “my brother” is not happy, “my brother” got robbed, and “my brother” needs to realize that Joe Hendry got lucky. Ryan said Joe Hendry is a poser, flash in the pan, and a two pump chump. Ryan said Nic is the real champion even though Nic is too humble to say it. Ryan said 2025 is going to be Nic’s year, but Joe Hendry is nothing but a fraud.

Nic told Ryan to stop ranting. Nic thanked Ryan for the kind words. Nic said that Joe Hendry earned his shot and is the current TNA Champion. Nic 2025 is going to be the year of the Nemeth brothers where they both can go for singles and tag team championships. Nic was cut off by KC Navarro and AJ Francis making their entrance. KC kept saying “pardon me”.

KC then handed the mic to Francis who introduced the both of them. AJ said he totally agrees with Ryan’s thoughts on Joe Hendry, but he has to apolotize that he came out to talk to the only Nemeth brother that matters. AJ mocked Nic for laying out his 2025 plans. AJ said Nic doesn’t deserve to go back after the world title because he lost to a bum like Joe Hendry.

AJ brought up main eventing Final Resolution against Nic Nemeth in 2024 and how that lead to him getting the most lucrative deal in TNA history. AJ said papa’s got a brand new bag, and that bag is filled with money, money, money. AJ said First class doesn’t just want money, but spotlight. AJ said he and KC are sick and tired of the old timers hogging ths spotlight and reliving the glory days. AJ said it’s a new era in TNA and it’s the TNA-J-Francis era.

Ryan yelled that “my brother” doesn’t deserve to be interrupted. Nic stopped his brother from yelling. Nic pointed out that AJ interrupted what he wanted to say. Ryan cut back in and proposed a match between First Class against he and Nic. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino said this week’s show is jam packed just like a can with fish sleeping next to each other. Santino then booked “Fist clash” vs. The Nemeth Brothers for the main event of this show…

John’s Thoughts: I’m really liking the fun dynamic of the Nemeth brothers. Feels a bit like a huge step down for Nic, messing around in the mid-card with Ryan and First Class; but he can help boost up the mid card while Hendry works with other opponents in what is becoming a pretty solid upper card. Based off what Nic was about to propose, I wouldn’t mind seeing the Nemeth’s having a match or two against the Hardy brothers to give the Hardy’s a fun tag team program.

Tom Hannifan sent the show to Gia Miller who was interviewing the TNA-NXT “liaison” (and real-life daughter of Santino Marella) Ariana Grace. Grace was about to brag about the NXT roster, but Tessa Blanchard walked over. Grace introduced herself to Tessa. Tessa said it’s cute that “they” sent Grace as a messenger. Tessa said this isn’t NXT and Grace can’t tell her what to do. Grace said she’s here to make sure things run smoothly and is on the same team as Tessa.

Tessa said that Grace is just a girl playing dress up, prancing backstage. Tessa said Grace was just a girl that got handed everything to her by her father. Tessa said that’s unlike her who worked hard for everything she had. Tessa told Grace to turn around, take her smile, and do something useful. Grace scoffed and walked off. Tessa then made Gia finch and told her to go away because she’s not needed either. Tessa took the mic and said that Tessa Blanchard answers to nobody…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

NXT’s Cora Jade was walking backstage “earlier today”. She ran into a cowboy hat wearing Xia Brookside. Xia welcomed Cora to TNA. Cora told Xia to get out of her way because she’s looking for Masha Slamovich. Xia took exception to Cora brushing her aside.

Xia noted that her father Robbie trained Cora in NXT, where Xia also came from. Xia said that big time attitude won’t fly here. Cora shoved Xia. People backstage quickly intervened to make sure a brawl didn’t ensue…

Cora Jade got a televised entrance for the next match. Her opponent was independent wrestler Hyan (a trainee of Booker T from the Reality of Wrestling school/promotion)…

1. Cora Jade vs. Hyan. Cora quickly got a wristlock takedown and mocked her opponent by lounging on the corner rope. Cora worked on Hyan with methodical offense. After a few minutes, Hyan got control with a Wasteland and Leg Drop for a two count. Jade quickly came back with a corner knee and Double Underhook DDT for the win (Hannifan called the move “Jaded”, but Jade Cargill also calls her finisher “Jaded”? I tend to just go with the old Dean Ambrose name “Dirty Deeds” because he’s off Death Riding elsewhere).

Cora Jade defeated Hyan via pinfall in 3:02.

Cora pummeled Hyan with punches after the bell. Xia Brookside (still wearing her cowboy hat) ran out go chase away Cora from the ring. Cora attacked Xia from behind when she went to check on Hyan. Cora hit Xia with the Underhook DDT. Masha Slamovich ran out and chased away Cora. Cora and Masha jawed from a distance (with Cora even picking up Xia’s cowboy hat and doing a little shimmy)…

John’s Thoughts: A simple and effective introduction of Cora to TNA viewers, but also a nice and fresh change of scenery for Cora Jade. The new environment suits Cora as she’s been all over NXT as a utility player. It’ll be cool to see her flourish in a different universe. Very cool to see that this time in the TNA-NXT partnership, they are sending over bigger TV stars instead of solely developmental projects. NXT is struggling to fit all their wrestlers on their CW two hours so this partnership will really help NXT get some deserving wrestlers TV reps. TNA meanwhile will get some TV ready talent that will boost their AXS show.

Gia Miller was backstage with Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont, and Tyriek Igwe. Gia asked Wes why he got involved in the Fraxiom vs. Rascalz match? Wes said everyone is asking him “why”? Like why did he cut his hair, change his gear, or interfere in the Rascalz plans? He talked about Zach and Trey being dead set on the NXT Tag Championships show that they are not on the same alignment.

Wes said the NXT Tag Belts are destined for Tyson and Tyriek. Wes said he’ll lead them to the promised land of tag championships and they will help him reach the promised land of the NXT Championship. Wes said they will take off all heads of those that stand in their path, NXT or TNA. Wes said that starts with him taking care of TNA’s resident magician Ace Austin…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Ash, Heather, and The Personal Concierge walked up to Santino backstage. The Concierge said it was a travesty that Ash and Heather by Elegance aren’t the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. He said he called the lawyers and collected evidence that shows that the legal member of Spitfire that got the pin in their match against Ash and Heather. The Concierge also pointed out how Ash won fair and square last week.

The Concierge said Santino better set thing straight, or else he’ll shove a cannoli in Santino’s mouth and send him back to Italy. Santino said before he deals with the tag title situation, he’s informing Ash and Heather they are in a special number one contenders battle royal for a shot at the Knockouts Title. Ash and heather liked this. Dani Luna and Jody Threat showed up and said they were in the match too. Santino got in between both teams when they were about to brawl…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Leon Slater vs. Brian Myers (w/Moose, Eddie Edwards, JDC, Alisha Edwards). Myers gloated after an initial shoulder tackle. Slater came back with a shove to Myers. Slater danced and dodged around Myers. Slater hit Myers with a handstand into a back elbow. Myers came back with a drop toehold and boots. Slater dodged a Roster Cut attempt and dumped Myers to ringside.

The rest of the System surrounded Myers to prevent a dive to ringside. Myers recovered and caught a distracted Slater with a Superkick. Myers tossed around Slater and gloated to the crowd. Myers controled the match with methodical offense. Myers dominated for a few minutes with methodical offense. Slater got a moment of respite after a slingshot lariat.

Slater hit Myers with a jump kick and release Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Slater hit Myers with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Myers hit Slater with a kick and Impaler DDT> Slater reversed a Roster Cut into a rollup for a nearfall. Slater dumped Myers to ringside with a Yakuza Kick.

Moose went for a distraction, but ate a Tiger Feint Kick. Slater knocked JDC off the apron with a Enzuigiri. Alisha Edwards handed Myers one of their “championship” rings. Myers used the ring and punched Slater. Myers then hit Slater with the Roster Cut for the victory.

Brian Myers defeated Leon Sater via pinfall in 9:52.

John’s Thoughts: Cheap win for The System, but Slater is ultimately protected with the tainted loss. Hopefully this somehow leads to a extended feud with the System where Slater can ultimately get his win back. Slater is someone I would consider having be the man that takes the X title off of Moose. With a few of their high-workrate-guy departures, Slater has a chance to fill in that void while also being a home grown talent that TNA can be proud to showcase. Yes, Slater can be flashy, but he can also slow things down and make you care about his matches via good selling.

Steph De Lander and Mance Warner were chatting backstage. Steph talked about how people are confused as to whether or not she is the new Digital Media Champion or not. Steph since she won the title in a divorce [with PCO], the title belt is hers. Mance told the camera that this is “our belt” and that no one is stopping them. Sami Callihan showed up and attacked Mance from behind…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for the TNA Rebellion PPV which is happening at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center (a week after WrestleMania weekend, April 27)…

Leon Slater was sore from getting attacked. He was approached backstage by Call Your Shot Trophy winner Frankie Kazarian, who called Slater a “buttercup”. Kazarian said that Slater just took an L just like he took an L to Kaz at Genesis, but you win some you lose some. Kazarian said he likes Leon and wants to be his mentor.

Slater refused to be the man carrying around Kaz’s trophy. Slater pointed out how Myers cheated and Kazarian cheated to get wins over him. The System pulled up to chat with them. Moose told Slater that Leon passed the test when he faced Myers. Moose said he has a better offer than carrying Kaz’s trophy, a chance to carry the travel bags of The System. Moose said he’ll also allow him to carry their championship rings.

Alisha said he can be their secretary. Matt and Jeff Hardy showed up to have Leon’s back. Jeff said that Leon is at another level because he can do a 450 version of a Swanton Bomb. JDC joked that Leon looks like a British Hardy Boy while the other two look like washed up Hardy Boyz. Matt called JDC an insufferable bore and the 4th System [member]. Matt said they’ll stand by Leon’s side and challenge The System. The System showed off their championship rings and walked off. Kazarian acted like a dork and showed off his trophy before leaving…

John’s Thoughts: As I mentioned that TNA needs to build Slater as their future star, it is smart to associate them with the most popular mainstream act in the company, The Hardyz. I also like that he’s also in the orbit of one of the company’s top heels in Kazarian, who is doing a great job as the Call Your Shot guy. I still think that Kazarian is going to be the person that takes the world title off Joe Hendry so that Mike Santana can take the title from him to be the new main protagonist of TNA.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table. The camera cut to Sami Callihan and Mance Warner still brawling in the crowd. Sami managed tossed a chair in the ring while also finding his signature bat from under the ring. Sami hit Mance in the back iwth a steel chair. Sami then opened and set up the chair on the back of Mance’s neck.

Steph De Lander ran out and handed Mance the Digital Media Belt while also holding Sami’s legs. Mance hit Sami with the title belt. Steph held Sami in place for Mance to nail him with a running knee strike. Mance and De Lander made out a bit to end the segment. Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Sami and Mance picking up where they left off several years ago from MLW where they spent a ton of time feuding and even teaming up at times. Not only will this feud be beneficial to introducing the talented Warner to fans, but it also might be a chance to rehabilitate the former TNA World Champion in Sami (who’s been more like Solomon Crowe recently by just being “a guy” in the midcard).

Steve Maclin approached Eric Young backstage. Maclin talked about Josh Alexander not being worth reforming. Young told Maclin to trust him. Maclin said he doesn’t want to be the man that says “I told you so”, but he knows that Josh will stab Young in the back because he’s done it to other people before. Maclin told Young to “be safe”…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Mustafa Ali (w/his secret service) vs. Laredo Kid. Ali hit Kid with a huracanrana and gloated a bit. Kid came back with a huracanrana of his own which sent Ali to recoup at ringside. Kid rallied with right hands. Kid shoved Ali off the top rope. Ali blocked a crossbody with a dropkick to swat Kid out of the air. Ali worked on Kid with methodical offense. Ali tried to trash talk Kid, but Kid hit Ali with a Michinoku Driver.

Ali rolled up Kid, but the referee didn’t count the visual pinfall because Ali had his feet on the ropes. Kid rolled up Ali for a two count. Kid dumped Ali to ringside and hit him with a dive. Ali managed to recover and hit Kid with a draping DDT at ringside. Ali hit Kid with a 450 Splash for the victory.

Mustafa Ali defeated Laredo Kid 5:40.

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Another ad aired for the TNA Rebellion PPV…

Mustafa Ali cut a promo backstage in front of his “Secret Service”. While he was cutting a political speech, he was approached by Mike Santana. Santana said he didn’t like the way Ali handled business last week, and that he thinks it would be better if they simply handle this like men and throw hands.

Ali said he enjoys spirited competition and would love to face Santana one day, but he’s tired from just having a match. Ali said he has a supporter of the campaign who can face Santana who is “always ready”…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Eric Young and Josh Alexander vs. “The Northern Armory” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. Alexander slammed Icarus to the man. Williams tagged in. Alexander managed to dominate both opponents. Icarus tagged back in and took chops from Alexander. Icarus hit Alexander with a wrecking ball kick followed by a diving knee on Alexander by Williams. The Northern Armory cut the ring in half on Alexander with quick tags.

Alexander got a window of opportunity after hitting Icarus with a Half and Half Suplex. Alexander got the hot tag to Young, but Young quickly turned around and gave Josh a right hand. The Northern Armory hit Josh with a double underhook and dropkick combo move. Hannifan said this match will be thrown out.

Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. The Northern Armory ended in an apparent No Contest in 4:26.

Young hit Josh with a Pile Driver. Tom Hannifan wondered if Eric Young has just taken control of the Northern Armory…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m a bit surprised that Eric Young turned on Josh Alexander to acquire the Northern Armory, but that’s just because I wasn’t sure how they were going to handle Alexander heading into his free agency. I guess it makes sense to swap out one Canadian heel for another Canadian heel to lead the heel Canadian faction. I do feel a bit worn out on Eric Young leading heel factions, but I also think that Young has been a bit of a wasted role player since he made his return from WWE back to TNA, so I’m happy he’ll be doing something more meaningful.

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan noted that Wes Lee and Ace Austin never really crossed paths in TNA because Ace Austin arrived in TNA when Wes Lee and Zach Wentz left for WWE. Hannifan did not that Ace did share rooms with Trey Miguel while traveling…

5. Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin. Ace locked in an armbar early on. Wes escaped with an armdrag to lead to a standoff. Wes hit Ace with a enzuigiri. Ace got a two count after a kick and Magistral rollup. Ace took down Wes with a dropkick. Wes did a roll into a double boot. Ace came back with a backdrop. Wes crotched Ace on the top rope and kicked him to ringside.

Wes hit Ace with a Suicide Dive. Wes talked a bit of trash to the EC3/Moose Jacket guy in the front row. Wes pummeled Ace with strikes in the corner. Wes followed up with a CQC combo for a nearfall. Ace used fighting spirit to eat roundhouses to the chest. Wes surprised Ace with a reverse Buzzsaw Kick for a nearfall. Ace escaped a Key Lock while selling injured ribs.

Ace turned Wes inside-out with a clothesline. Wes ducked a Disaster Kick. Ace hit Wes with a Russian Legsweep and leg drop. Ace hit Wess with stiff clotheslines in the corner and a Disaster Kick for a nearfall. Ace got a two count after a Gutwrench Bomb. Ace called for The Fold, but Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont ran to ringside. Ace dumped Wes to ringside and staggered Igwe and Dupont with kicks.

Ace hit all three oponents with a Fosbury Flop. Igwe grabbed Ace’s leg which distracted him a bit. This allowed Wes to catch Ace entering the ring with a Kardiak Kick (Eddy Gordo Backflip Kick) for the win.

Wes Lee defeated Ace Austin via pinfall in 9:41.

Lee, Igwe, and Dupont put the boots to Ace after the match. Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel ran out to run off the heels…

John’s Thoughts: A fun match while it lasted between two guys who can deliver on any given night. I was hoping that Myron Reed show up to be the third Rascal to face Wes’s heel group, but it looks like Ace Austin is being set up to be the honorary Rascal instead, which isn’t a bad move given how good Ace is. I like this match setting up Ace teaming with Zach and Trey too as it give Ace a reason to team up with them. Meanwhile, I think that Wes is finally starting to click as a heel slowly but surely. Picking up a wins against Trick Williams and Ace Austin definitely give him some credibility with the dirty wins giving him much needed heat. Dupont and Igwe are stooges, but that’s a solid role for the two NIL developmental wrestlers who are off to a good start in that role.

Joe Hendry cut a promo backstage. Hendry talked about being a fighting champion who will put his title on the line against anyone from anywhere. Hendry talked about taking care of Matt Cardona. Hendry then said that his huge announcement this week is that next week there will be a Joe Hendry Concert…

The following segments were advertised for next week’s Impact: A women’s battle royal, Leon Slater and The Hardy Boyz vs. The System, Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona, and a Joe Hendry Concert…

AJ Francis and KC Navarro were out first. The Nemeths were out next, with Ryan looking like the happiest kid at “Bring your little brother to work” day…

6. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro. AJ quickly shoved Ryan and asked for Nic to tag in. Nic hit AJ with a Stinger Splash. AJ tagged out after avoiding Sweet Chin Music. Navarro tagged in and caught Nic with a Gamengiri. Nic came back with a dropkick. Both men showed off agility.

Navarro decided to showboat and yell “First Class” this allowed Nemeth to hit both opponents with dropkicks. Nic and Ryan dumped AJ and KC to ringside.[c]

Back from break, First Class were cutting the ring in half on Ryan. AJ hit Ryan with the Flop Dolla Tennessee Whiskey move. AJ also mocked Nic’s Dolph Ziggler dances. KC tagged in and continued the isolation offense. Ryan got his window of opportunity after a few minutes by hitting AJ with a Tornado DDT. Nic and KC tagged in with Nic having hot tag momentum. Nic hit KC with a Stinger Splash, Neckbreaker, and ten elbow drops.

AJ broke up Nic’s pin. Nic and Ryan dumped AJ to ringside. Ryan caught AJ with a axe handle strike at ringside. KC rolled up a distracted Nic for a nearfall. Nic caught KC with a Tornado Flapjack and Fame Asser. Nic hit KC with the Danger Zone. Ryan swooped in and stole the credit by taking the pinfall win.

Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth defeated KC Navarro and AJ Francis via pinfall in 9:25 of on-air time.

Nic raised an eyebrow over his little bro taking his pin while Ryan acted like he just won the Super Bowl. Francis cradled Navarro to the back. Hannifan closed the show…

John’s Thoughts: Another showcase of the fun big-little brother dynamic that Nic and Ryan have. If you’re a person that has a little sibling, this gimmick is so relatable. Even when your brother is runnin’ around there acting a foo, he’s still your little brother and you have to look out for him. Nic is doing a good job remaining babyface while his heel brother is being clownshoes and Ryan is playing the wide eyed heel little brother well on his end, the best work Ryan has done in his career.

Last week’s show felt like a new beginning in TNA and this week’s show carried on in that new beginning. A few more NXT crossovers kicked in while new stories like the Nemeths or Leon Slater vs. The System started kicking in. Their pacing was solid too in that they didn’t need their World Title and Knockouts Title holders to be front and center on the show other than for a few quick appearances. Similar steady and productive storytelling and pacing as the NXT weekly show. One thing that also stands out in a good way is TNA not having to book towards a counterproductive and semi-canon “TNA Plus” special, because those things usually screw up their serial storytelling with episodic filler.