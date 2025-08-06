NXT Heatwave lineup: First matches announced for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Heatwave premium live event that will be held on Sunday, August 24 in Lowell, Massachusetts at Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

-Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against the winner of the Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans match on August 19

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. two members of Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James) for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace

Powell’s POV: NXT Heatwave will stream live on Peacock. The show will be held on the same day as the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Join us for our live review starting with the pre-show match or the start of the main card, which appears to be at 5CT/6ET since doors will open at 5:30ET.. A same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).